MLB Signing – First in Shorter University’s NCAA History - Shorter University

Sunday, June 2 was an exciting day for Shorter University alumnus, Jonathan Pintaro, as the career-breaking news was delivered to Pintaro on the pitching mound, during his two scoreless innings for the Glacier Range Riders. The former Shorter University pitcher was signed by the New York Mets.

Pintaro graduated from Shorter University in 2021 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management. During his time at Shorter, Pintaro was a star pitcher for the University baseball team. He earned back-to-back Gulf South Conference Pitcher of the Year awards in 2021 and 2022 and was a First Team All-GSC selection both years.

Pintaro received national recognition as well, as a five-time All-American. In 2021, he was an NCBWA First Team All-Amerca selection and a D2CCA and ABCA Second Team All-America selection. In 2022, he was named NCBWA Second Team All-America and ABCA Third Team All-America the following year.

During the summer of 2021 and 2022, Pintaro played for the Frederick Keys and eventually moved to independent ball with the Glacier Range Riders. His time with the Range Riders caught the attention of MLB scouts.

Shorter University is proud of Pintaro and his achievement of signing with an MLB team. Pintaro has made Shorter University history, as he is the first to sign for an MLB team since the University became an NCAA school.

“We are honored to be Jonathan Pintaro’s alma mater,” said Dr. Don Dowless, Shorter University President. “He showed great talent during his time at Shorter and has continued to make us proud. What an exciting time for Jonathan and our University. Join us in celebrating this event.”

“By far the best arm I have ever coached, but not because of his talents, because of who he is as a person and as a competitor,” said Head Baseball Coach Wes Timmons. “When the lights came on, there were not many better than Jonathan Pintar. You just do not find many like him these days. I will always appreciate that about him, and God bless the Mets for giving him the opportunity to compete at the higher level.”