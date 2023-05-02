Shorter University President's Gala to Feature Hall of Fame Football Coach Mark Richt - Shorter University

Rome, Ga. (May 2, 2023) — Hall of Fame College Football Coach Mark Richt will be the featured speaker at Shorter University’s 2023 President’s Gala on Thursday, December 7.

Coach Mark Richt is a beloved college football coach, devoted husband and father, motivational speaker, philanthropist, and author.

Coach Richt served as the head football coach for the University of Georgia and the University of Miami for 18 seasons. Throughout his career, his teams won two SEC championships, five SEC division championships, and one ACC division title. He was a two-time SEC coach of the year, the 2017 ACC coach of the year, and the recipient of the 2017 Walter Camp National Coach of the Year award.

He was recently inducted into the 2023 Peach Bowl Hall of Fame and the 2023 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. In December, he will become a member of the College Football Hall of Fame for the 2023 class.

“This President’s Gala will be a joyous celebration of Shorter University’s 150years as an institution of higher learning and of how we are poised to move forward into our next 150 years,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “We are delighted to feature Mark Richt as our speaker. Coach Richt set a Godly example to his players and coaching staff while serving as head coach. Today, his purpose and passion are serving the Lord Jesus Christ by speaking a message of hope and helping others transform their lives through the power of the gospel.”

“Shorter University is preparing today’s generation of students to move forward. As we just completed our 150th year, our Christ-centered mission is more vital than ever, and we invite the investment of individuals who want to empower Shorter to continue to impact students’ lives. The 2023 President’s Gala offers an exciting way to invest in this important work,” he added.

The event raises funds for student scholarships. Sponsorships and tickets are available at www.shorter.edu/gala.

About Shorter University:

In its 150th anniversary year, Shorter University in Rome, Georgia is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter University on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associate, and master’s programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.

###