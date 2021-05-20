Students earn degrees during 2020-2021 academic year

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University held its 2021 commencement exercises on Thursday, May 6, in the Winthrop-King Centre on Shorter’s Rome campus.

Students who received their degrees during the 2020-2021 academic year include:

Erin Elisabeth Abbott of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Anna Marie Pattersn Adams of Cartersville, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Isaiah Jamaal Alexander of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education

Kimberly Parker Allen of McDonough, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Khaled Salem Almeqatti of Vancouver, British Columbia, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems

Adel Obaid Alturaysi of Saudi Arabia, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems

Darby Carolina Ambrose of Rising Fawn, GA, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems

Akeisha Pearl Anthony of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Diana Hope Arteaga of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Russell Alan Atkins of Rome, GA, Associate of Science

Raven Madison Ayer of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Hannah Laine Ayers of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Grayson Stover Bagwell of Emerson, GA, Bachelor of Science in History

Barnett Cedric Bailey Jr. of McDonough, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Baylee Ann Balliew of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education

Brandon D’Anthony Banks of College Park, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Barbara Lee Barnes of Hampton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Coleton Thomas Barnes of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Tabitha Lynn Barone of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Adriana Belen Bautista Florentino of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Tiffany Elaine Beckham of Acworth, GA, Associate of Science

Leslie Rebekah Bennett of Gray, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Youth Ministry

Hanock Gherbremichael Berhane of Lilburn, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Teresa Michelle Berry of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Darla LaRae Besley of Jonesboro, GA, Master of Management in Management

Kathryn Caldwell Biscoglia of Alpharetta, GA, Associate of Science

Christopher Alan Black of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry Biology

Evie Leigh Blackmon of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)

Arianna Maria Jonel Blake of Riverdale, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Ashleigh Elizabeth Bohn of Cartersville, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting

Taylor Joe Boisclair of Alto, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

A’Lexus Nicole Booker of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies

Joey Dalton Bowman of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Isaac Trey Bradley of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Kaleeq Abeid Juancito Brannigan of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Jessica Rose Bray of Douglasville, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting

Madison Taylor Breford of Crown Point, IN, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre

Katrice Sewell Otting of Summerville, GA, Master of Management in Management

Zackary Taylor Broome of Kingston, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Daniel Eric Brown of Trion, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Dediere Lishon Brown of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Michele Leigh Brown of Trion, GA, Associate of Science

William Jack Browning of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice

Victoria R. Brumlow of Cartersville, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Michael Thomas Bryan, Jr. of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics

Kendall Darien Buck of Jonesboro, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)

Shelby Lee Burgess of Springfield, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre

Matthew Callaway Burke of Richmond Hill, GA, Master of Management in Management

Austin Tyler Butler of Snellville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Nathaniel Pace Butterworth of Cartersville, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Susan Hutchings Cady of Grovetown, GA, Associate of Science

Jeremy Lewis Campbell of Dalton, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting

Jordan Ashley Cannon of Anderson, SC, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Emily Grace Carden of Newington, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Music

Haley Renea Carnes of Buchanan, GA, Associate of Science

Anthony Justin Catanzaro of Euharlee, GA, Bachelor of Science in History

Tyler Dillon Cates of Belvidere, TN, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Kimberly Shelton Caudle of Conyers, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Kendale Mark Chambers, Jr. of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Houston Elliott Channell of Warthen, GA, Bachelor of Science in Ecology and Field Biology

Pamela Chatman-Reynolds of Atlanta, GA, Associate of Science

Ashton Brooke Childress of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Matthew Gregory Christian of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Katherine Nicole Christner of Williamsburg, VA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Alexis Leighann Clark of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics Education

Madison Brooke Clark of Milner, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting

Sarah Elizabeth Cline of Calhoun, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting

Jarvis Theron Coakley of Miami Gardens, FL, Associate of Science

Kaden Denise Cochran of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Michelle Tishana Cocroft of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Dawn Lavesette Colson of Eastman, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Josie Marie Cooper of Chickamauga, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Samuel Darrell Corbin of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics

Meagan Rachel Cox of Clarkesville, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies

Nancy Cruz of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry

Teresa Marie Cushing of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Mackenzie Rebecca Darrah of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Cayle Hope Davis of McDonough, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Shawna Michelle Davis of College Park, GA, Associate of Science

Marian Samantha Deen of Baxley, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education

Max Walter Deiters of Cartersville, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Chikosia Lacole Delaney of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

McKenzie Lee Dempsey of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education

Caleb Lee Diller of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Ecology and Field Biology

Abigail Sheryl Dixon of LaGrange, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education

Austin Josiah Dixon of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Ashley Blair Dorris of Canton, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting

Meagan Nicole Doughty of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Ryan Lee Drake of Winder, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Kiera Lynette Dudley of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Brittni Lynne Dulaney of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Hannah Faith DuVall of Jasper, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies

Grant Charles Elliott of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Michelle Denise Emanuelo of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

April Lynn Estrada of ACWORTH, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Val Alexander Evans of Lindale, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Toneika Sania Farquharson of Lawrenceville, GA, Associate of Science

Holly Danielle Ferguson of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Harrison Alexander Fisher of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education

Catherine Clare Fletcher of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Kayla Anne Flowers of Trion, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Allan Lloyd Fordham of Ranburne, AL, Associate of Science

Danielle Grace Forsythe of Selmer, TN, Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Criminal Justice

Patrick Ryan Foy, Sr. of Orlando, FL, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Justin Bryant Thornton Franklin of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies

Ryan Fulkman of Boaz, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Jasmine Marie Gaines of Jacksonville, FL, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Tabatha Sue Gainey of Nahunta, GA, Associate of Science

Jessica Lea Garner of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Grace Katherine Garnett of Savannah, GA, Bachelor of Music in Piano Pedagogy

Samuel Jonah Garris of Buford, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education

Ashley Belle Gatlin of Jackson, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Mirella Ann Gatterdam of Pensacola, FL, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Bailey David Gerstner of Cumming, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Elisa Giannelli of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

William Rush Gibbons of Birmingham, AL, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Alyssa Paige Gill of Taylorsville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education

Helaina Michelle Gomez of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Ecology and Field Biology

Mariah Shanise Goss of Stone Mountain, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Kierra Alexis Graham of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Haley Ruth Gravitte of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education

Justin Dakota Levi Green of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Rhonda Evette Grier of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Danielle Faith Griesemer of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in History

Christianne Hope Grist of Warner Robins, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies

Whitney McClellan Grogg of Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Raegan Nicole Grooms of Loudon, TN, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Jan Gruhn of Schleiden, Germany, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing

Anna Jordan Guin of Rome, GA, Master of Management in Management

Justin Keith Guyton of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Lisa Dawn Gwaltney of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

London Whitney Hale of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Randolph Chadd Romero Halili of Parkville, MD, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Carrie Joanne Hall of Calhoun, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting

Christopher Andrew Hamilton of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies

Virginia A. Byars of Rome, GA, Associate of Science

Brandei June Harris of Euharlee, GA, Associate of Science

Melanie Ford Harris of Lawrenceville, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Jamilla Alexis Harrison of College Park, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Kayla Elizabeth Hartmann of Debary, FL, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Clancy Edward Hennessy of Newberg, OR, Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies

Victor Shane Hixon of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Ruth Allen Hodo of Marietta, GA, Master of Management in Management

Caroline Hayes Holbrook of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Joseph Crews Holbrook, Jr. of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

David Seth Hutchins of Hiram, GA, Associate of Science

Alexander Choi Hyde of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Science in History

Alexandria Renee Ingram of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Mercedes Constance Jackson of Blythe, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Criminal Justice

TyShawn Oneal Jackson of Greensboro, AL, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Grant Alexander Jacobs of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Anna Morgan James of Demorest, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Kelly Janvrin of Fort Oglethorpe, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Donnie Ray Jenkins, Jr. of Fort Hood, TX, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Abria Montiana Johnson of Albany, GA, Master of Management in Management

Drake Anthony Johnson of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems

Kristy Ann Johnston of Cedartown, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Jacques Terrell Jones of Cartersville, GA, Master of Management in Management

Tavious Lee Jones of West Palm Beach, FL, Associate of Science

Stanley Joseph of Bismarck, ND, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Daveion Lavar Joyner of Athens, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Abigail Katherine Kennedy of Fort Wright, KY, Master of Management in Management

LillieAnna Leigh Kilgore of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education

Destiny Mikhala Killian of Aragon, GA, Bachelor of Arts in English

Michael John Knape of Midland, GA, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry

Jodi Richardson Knight of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)

Eric Gabriel Knutsen of Lindale, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Special Education (P-5)

Mai Neng Kue of Monroe, GA, Associate of Science

Ashley Dawn Lassetter of Fyffe, AL, Bachelor of Music in Music & Worship Leadership

Valorie Ledford Vickery of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Amber Alexis Lee of Calhoun, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Oratile Antony Lekoko of Bismarck, ND, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Braxton Jordan Lindley of Smyrna, GA, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems

William Scott Linley of Rome, GA, Associate of Science

MaKayla Brooke Little of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Tabitha Demetria Loundy of Union City, GA, Bachelor of Science In Business Administration in Business Administration

Iva Claire Luther of Crossville, AL, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics

Richard-Paul Taylor Lyons of Roswell, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Jordan Joseph Fulop Madaya of Northampton, PA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Bruce Alexander Malinowski, Jr. of Baltimore, MD, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

Tristen Micheal Masley of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Jacob Mabbett Mathews of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Morgan Randall Maxwell of Kingston, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry

SheQuilla Shancasuwanda McClain of Covington, GA, Master of Management in Management

Jason Hill McDowell of Senoia, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Whitney Lynn McEntyre of Waleska, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Lindsey Marie McLendon of Roopville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Niccole Marie McMichael of Douglasville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

LaDonna Michelle Mears of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Kelsey Dawn Meece of Waynesburg, KY, Master of Management in Management

David Chris Miley of Moultrie, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Carovanzieus V. Mitchell of Fayetteville, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Joselyn Theresa Mitchell of Atlanta, GA, Associate of Science

Michelle Thompson Mitchell of Decatur, GA, Bachelor of Science In Management in Management

Elizabeth Grace Mobley of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Joshua Kenneth Moore of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Lindia Rene Moore of Cedartown, GA, Master of Management in Management

Peyton Lance Moore of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Major Karson Moss of Hiawassee, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Jessany Alexis Petricevic of The Dalles, OR, Master of Management in Management

Nicole Lynn Murphy of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Ecology and Field Biology

Connor Richter O’Neil of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Jacqueline Elaine O’Reilly of Johns Creek, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Amanda Darlene Okubo of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies

Yordi Ranferi Orellana of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Kylie Lynn Oswalt of Pine Mountain, GA, Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies

Victoria Elizabeth Overby of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education

Annabelle Nicole Paige of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Jennifer Magaly Palma of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Chase Anthony Parker of Gainesville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Andrew Ethan Payne of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Amy Clark Pedigo of Vidalia, GA, Associate of Science

Burt C.L. Peters of Auburn, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Hayley Brielle Phillips of Rock Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Samuel David Picklesimer of Augusta, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

Jonathan Ryan Pintaro of Pelham, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Jonathan Eric Plunkett of Arab, AL, Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies

Reginald Vincent Poitier of Lithonia, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Kylie Michelle Polston of Seaside, CA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Sydney Mae Poston of Rising Fawn, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)

Austin John Powers of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Charity Ragine Rackley of Duluth, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Evan Michael Rapp of Rome, GA, Master of Management in Management

Jordan Ann Redd of Adairsville, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting

Nehemiah Reddish of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Brendale Reed of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration

Jamez Qrod Reives of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Valerie D. Walker Renfro of Harrison, TN, Master of Management in Management

Justin Patrick Reynolds of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Marilyn Galvan Richir of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Nicholas Taylor Riggs of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Lauren Kay Riley of High Springs, FL, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Jose Manuel Rios of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Dallas Wesley Roberts of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

LaTonia Y. Robinson of Rex, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Aaron Paul Roby of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

La’Niya Simone’ Rogers of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Dominic Joseph Romano of Armuchee, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies

Joy Marielle Romano of Braselton, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Erinn Evans Rose of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Spencer Chase Ross of Lawrenceville, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre

Hernan Saldana of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Eman Salem Salem of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Julie Ann Sanderlin of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Samyr Alexander Santos of Miami Gardens, FL, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Timothy Letoluo Saoli of Acworth, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Grason Lee Schrader of Cave Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology and Ecology and Field Biology

Heidi Leigh Seagraves of Nicholson, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Laura Leigh Sears of Cordele, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Patricia Segura Aguilar of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Lela Cashlyn Shadinger of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Haley Kristina Sharp of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies

Matthew William Shorrocks of Wigan, United Kingdom, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing

Cole Alexander Smith of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre

Eden Faith Victoria Smith of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Griffin Levi Smith of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry

Jasmine Britne’ Smith of Winder, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Matthew David Smith of Boaz, AL, Master of Management in Management

Shannon Leigh Smith of summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Wesley Luke Smith of Kingston, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice

Carrie Dale Sorrells of Union city, GA, Associate of Science

Cleaven Londre’l Stargill of LaGrange, GA, Master of Management in Management

Ashlyn Kate Starr of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Morgan Rae Steinberg of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Hannah Grace Stell of Villa Rica, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Naja LaRae Stephenson of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Chelsealaurel Belvin Steuart-Allister of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Special Education (P-5)

Yashica Stewart of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Cason Maxwell Still of Cleveland, TN, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Mary Stewart Strickland of Pine Mountain, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting

Daniel Vince Sutton of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Juan Maurice Sutton of Cleveland, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Kendryl Scott Taylor of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Shelby Rae Teems of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing

Cassandra Thevenin of Hampton, GA, Associate of Science

Aleta Thomas of Atlanta, GA, Master of Management in Management

Savannah Allanah Thomas of Acworth, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting

Tempest Margaret Thomas of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre

Mary Kathryn Thompson of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Bradly Jackson Thrasher of Crestwood, KY, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Christopher Tate Tipton of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History

Anginene Tolbert of Rockmart, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Beatriz Torres of Dalton, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Robert Samuel Tucker, IV of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Amy Constance Rhodes-Tumlin of Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Megan Ann Van Meter of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Darrin J. Vanderpan of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Jenna Diane Van Hoose of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Aaron Vilarchao of Cartersville, GA, Associate of Science

Taylor Leann Waits of Euharlee, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)

Gregory Barnett Walker II of McDonough, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Timothy Robert Warren of Montevallo, AL, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

NULL of jonesboro, GA, Associate of Science

Felicia Michelle Watkins of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Tiffany Lee Watson of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Christopher Leonard Webber of Smyrna, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Candace Marie West of McDonough, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Luke Christian Wheeldon of Hull, United Kingdom/Great Britain, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management

Lauren W. Pressley of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)

Darnell Wiggins of Rocky Mount, NC, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Chaquana Kiara Williams of Hiram, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Devalyn Denise Williams of Haddock, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Zachari Jaymes Willingham of Ringgold, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Amanda Rae Willis of Stockbridge, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Emily Grace Wilson of Jasper, AL, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics Education

Joshua Cole Winton of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Youth Ministry

Noah Daniel Wofford of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Jacob Allen Womack of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Jacob Aaron Woodard of Fredicksburg, VA, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice

Kristina Rose Woods of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems

Kiana Nicole Wright of Snellville, GA, Associate of Science

Morgan Nicole Wright of Acworth, GA, Associate of Science

Casey Marie Zoeller of Flowery Branch, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting