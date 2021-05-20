Students earn degrees during 2020-2021 academic year
Rome, Ga. — Shorter University held its 2021 commencement exercises on Thursday, May 6, in the Winthrop-King Centre on Shorter’s Rome campus.
Students who received their degrees during the 2020-2021 academic year include:
Erin Elisabeth Abbott of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Anna Marie Pattersn Adams of Cartersville, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Isaiah Jamaal Alexander of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education
Kimberly Parker Allen of McDonough, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Khaled Salem Almeqatti of Vancouver, British Columbia, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems
Adel Obaid Alturaysi of Saudi Arabia, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems
Darby Carolina Ambrose of Rising Fawn, GA, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems
Akeisha Pearl Anthony of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Diana Hope Arteaga of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Russell Alan Atkins of Rome, GA, Associate of Science
Raven Madison Ayer of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Hannah Laine Ayers of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Grayson Stover Bagwell of Emerson, GA, Bachelor of Science in History
Barnett Cedric Bailey Jr. of McDonough, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Baylee Ann Balliew of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
Brandon D’Anthony Banks of College Park, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Barbara Lee Barnes of Hampton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Coleton Thomas Barnes of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Tabitha Lynn Barone of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Adriana Belen Bautista Florentino of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Tiffany Elaine Beckham of Acworth, GA, Associate of Science
Leslie Rebekah Bennett of Gray, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Youth Ministry
Hanock Gherbremichael Berhane of Lilburn, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Teresa Michelle Berry of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Darla LaRae Besley of Jonesboro, GA, Master of Management in Management
Kathryn Caldwell Biscoglia of Alpharetta, GA, Associate of Science
Christopher Alan Black of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry Biology
Evie Leigh Blackmon of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
Arianna Maria Jonel Blake of Riverdale, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Ashleigh Elizabeth Bohn of Cartersville, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting
Taylor Joe Boisclair of Alto, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
A’Lexus Nicole Booker of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies
Joey Dalton Bowman of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Isaac Trey Bradley of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Kaleeq Abeid Juancito Brannigan of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Jessica Rose Bray of Douglasville, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting
Madison Taylor Breford of Crown Point, IN, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre
Katrice Sewell Otting of Summerville, GA, Master of Management in Management
Zackary Taylor Broome of Kingston, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Daniel Eric Brown of Trion, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Dediere Lishon Brown of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Michele Leigh Brown of Trion, GA, Associate of Science
William Jack Browning of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice
Victoria R. Brumlow of Cartersville, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Michael Thomas Bryan, Jr. of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
Kendall Darien Buck of Jonesboro, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
Shelby Lee Burgess of Springfield, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre
Matthew Callaway Burke of Richmond Hill, GA, Master of Management in Management
Austin Tyler Butler of Snellville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Nathaniel Pace Butterworth of Cartersville, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Susan Hutchings Cady of Grovetown, GA, Associate of Science
Jeremy Lewis Campbell of Dalton, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting
Jordan Ashley Cannon of Anderson, SC, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Emily Grace Carden of Newington, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Music
Haley Renea Carnes of Buchanan, GA, Associate of Science
Anthony Justin Catanzaro of Euharlee, GA, Bachelor of Science in History
Tyler Dillon Cates of Belvidere, TN, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Kimberly Shelton Caudle of Conyers, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Kendale Mark Chambers, Jr. of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Houston Elliott Channell of Warthen, GA, Bachelor of Science in Ecology and Field Biology
Pamela Chatman-Reynolds of Atlanta, GA, Associate of Science
Ashton Brooke Childress of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Matthew Gregory Christian of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Katherine Nicole Christner of Williamsburg, VA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Alexis Leighann Clark of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics Education
Madison Brooke Clark of Milner, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting
Sarah Elizabeth Cline of Calhoun, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting
Jarvis Theron Coakley of Miami Gardens, FL, Associate of Science
Kaden Denise Cochran of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Michelle Tishana Cocroft of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Dawn Lavesette Colson of Eastman, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Josie Marie Cooper of Chickamauga, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Samuel Darrell Corbin of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
Meagan Rachel Cox of Clarkesville, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies
Nancy Cruz of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
Teresa Marie Cushing of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Mackenzie Rebecca Darrah of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Cayle Hope Davis of McDonough, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Shawna Michelle Davis of College Park, GA, Associate of Science
Marian Samantha Deen of Baxley, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education
Max Walter Deiters of Cartersville, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Chikosia Lacole Delaney of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
McKenzie Lee Dempsey of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
Caleb Lee Diller of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Ecology and Field Biology
Abigail Sheryl Dixon of LaGrange, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
Austin Josiah Dixon of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Ashley Blair Dorris of Canton, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting
Meagan Nicole Doughty of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Ryan Lee Drake of Winder, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Kiera Lynette Dudley of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Brittni Lynne Dulaney of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Hannah Faith DuVall of Jasper, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies
Grant Charles Elliott of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Michelle Denise Emanuelo of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
April Lynn Estrada of ACWORTH, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Val Alexander Evans of Lindale, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Toneika Sania Farquharson of Lawrenceville, GA, Associate of Science
Holly Danielle Ferguson of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Harrison Alexander Fisher of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
Catherine Clare Fletcher of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Kayla Anne Flowers of Trion, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Allan Lloyd Fordham of Ranburne, AL, Associate of Science
Danielle Grace Forsythe of Selmer, TN, Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Criminal Justice
Patrick Ryan Foy, Sr. of Orlando, FL, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Justin Bryant Thornton Franklin of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies
Ryan Fulkman of Boaz, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Jasmine Marie Gaines of Jacksonville, FL, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Tabatha Sue Gainey of Nahunta, GA, Associate of Science
Jessica Lea Garner of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Grace Katherine Garnett of Savannah, GA, Bachelor of Music in Piano Pedagogy
Samuel Jonah Garris of Buford, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education
Ashley Belle Gatlin of Jackson, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Mirella Ann Gatterdam of Pensacola, FL, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Bailey David Gerstner of Cumming, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Elisa Giannelli of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
William Rush Gibbons of Birmingham, AL, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Alyssa Paige Gill of Taylorsville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
Helaina Michelle Gomez of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Ecology and Field Biology
Mariah Shanise Goss of Stone Mountain, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Kierra Alexis Graham of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Haley Ruth Gravitte of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education
Justin Dakota Levi Green of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Rhonda Evette Grier of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Danielle Faith Griesemer of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in History
Christianne Hope Grist of Warner Robins, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies
Whitney McClellan Grogg of Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Raegan Nicole Grooms of Loudon, TN, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Jan Gruhn of Schleiden, Germany, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
Anna Jordan Guin of Rome, GA, Master of Management in Management
Justin Keith Guyton of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Lisa Dawn Gwaltney of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
London Whitney Hale of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Randolph Chadd Romero Halili of Parkville, MD, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Carrie Joanne Hall of Calhoun, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting
Christopher Andrew Hamilton of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies
Virginia A. Byars of Rome, GA, Associate of Science
Brandei June Harris of Euharlee, GA, Associate of Science
Melanie Ford Harris of Lawrenceville, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Jamilla Alexis Harrison of College Park, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Kayla Elizabeth Hartmann of Debary, FL, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Clancy Edward Hennessy of Newberg, OR, Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies
Victor Shane Hixon of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Ruth Allen Hodo of Marietta, GA, Master of Management in Management
Caroline Hayes Holbrook of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Joseph Crews Holbrook, Jr. of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
David Seth Hutchins of Hiram, GA, Associate of Science
Alexander Choi Hyde of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Science in History
Alexandria Renee Ingram of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Mercedes Constance Jackson of Blythe, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Criminal Justice
TyShawn Oneal Jackson of Greensboro, AL, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Grant Alexander Jacobs of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Anna Morgan James of Demorest, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Kelly Janvrin of Fort Oglethorpe, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Donnie Ray Jenkins, Jr. of Fort Hood, TX, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Abria Montiana Johnson of Albany, GA, Master of Management in Management
Drake Anthony Johnson of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems
Kristy Ann Johnston of Cedartown, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Jacques Terrell Jones of Cartersville, GA, Master of Management in Management
Tavious Lee Jones of West Palm Beach, FL, Associate of Science
Stanley Joseph of Bismarck, ND, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Daveion Lavar Joyner of Athens, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Abigail Katherine Kennedy of Fort Wright, KY, Master of Management in Management
LillieAnna Leigh Kilgore of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
Destiny Mikhala Killian of Aragon, GA, Bachelor of Arts in English
Michael John Knape of Midland, GA, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
Jodi Richardson Knight of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
Eric Gabriel Knutsen of Lindale, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Special Education (P-5)
Mai Neng Kue of Monroe, GA, Associate of Science
Ashley Dawn Lassetter of Fyffe, AL, Bachelor of Music in Music & Worship Leadership
Valorie Ledford Vickery of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Amber Alexis Lee of Calhoun, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Oratile Antony Lekoko of Bismarck, ND, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Braxton Jordan Lindley of Smyrna, GA, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems
William Scott Linley of Rome, GA, Associate of Science
MaKayla Brooke Little of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Tabitha Demetria Loundy of Union City, GA, Bachelor of Science In Business Administration in Business Administration
Iva Claire Luther of Crossville, AL, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
Richard-Paul Taylor Lyons of Roswell, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Jordan Joseph Fulop Madaya of Northampton, PA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Bruce Alexander Malinowski, Jr. of Baltimore, MD, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
Tristen Micheal Masley of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Jacob Mabbett Mathews of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Morgan Randall Maxwell of Kingston, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
SheQuilla Shancasuwanda McClain of Covington, GA, Master of Management in Management
Jason Hill McDowell of Senoia, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Whitney Lynn McEntyre of Waleska, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Lindsey Marie McLendon of Roopville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Niccole Marie McMichael of Douglasville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
LaDonna Michelle Mears of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Kelsey Dawn Meece of Waynesburg, KY, Master of Management in Management
David Chris Miley of Moultrie, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Carovanzieus V. Mitchell of Fayetteville, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Joselyn Theresa Mitchell of Atlanta, GA, Associate of Science
Michelle Thompson Mitchell of Decatur, GA, Bachelor of Science In Management in Management
Elizabeth Grace Mobley of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Joshua Kenneth Moore of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Lindia Rene Moore of Cedartown, GA, Master of Management in Management
Peyton Lance Moore of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Major Karson Moss of Hiawassee, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Jessany Alexis Petricevic of The Dalles, OR, Master of Management in Management
Nicole Lynn Murphy of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Ecology and Field Biology
Connor Richter O’Neil of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Jacqueline Elaine O’Reilly of Johns Creek, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Amanda Darlene Okubo of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies
Yordi Ranferi Orellana of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Kylie Lynn Oswalt of Pine Mountain, GA, Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies
Victoria Elizabeth Overby of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
Annabelle Nicole Paige of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Jennifer Magaly Palma of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Chase Anthony Parker of Gainesville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Andrew Ethan Payne of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Amy Clark Pedigo of Vidalia, GA, Associate of Science
Burt C.L. Peters of Auburn, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Hayley Brielle Phillips of Rock Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Samuel David Picklesimer of Augusta, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
Jonathan Ryan Pintaro of Pelham, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Jonathan Eric Plunkett of Arab, AL, Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies
Reginald Vincent Poitier of Lithonia, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Kylie Michelle Polston of Seaside, CA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Sydney Mae Poston of Rising Fawn, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
Austin John Powers of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Charity Ragine Rackley of Duluth, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Evan Michael Rapp of Rome, GA, Master of Management in Management
Jordan Ann Redd of Adairsville, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting
Nehemiah Reddish of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Brendale Reed of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration
Jamez Qrod Reives of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Valerie D. Walker Renfro of Harrison, TN, Master of Management in Management
Justin Patrick Reynolds of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Marilyn Galvan Richir of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Nicholas Taylor Riggs of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Lauren Kay Riley of High Springs, FL, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Jose Manuel Rios of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Dallas Wesley Roberts of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
LaTonia Y. Robinson of Rex, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Aaron Paul Roby of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
La’Niya Simone’ Rogers of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Dominic Joseph Romano of Armuchee, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies
Joy Marielle Romano of Braselton, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Erinn Evans Rose of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Spencer Chase Ross of Lawrenceville, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre
Hernan Saldana of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Eman Salem Salem of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Julie Ann Sanderlin of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Samyr Alexander Santos of Miami Gardens, FL, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Timothy Letoluo Saoli of Acworth, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Grason Lee Schrader of Cave Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology and Ecology and Field Biology
Heidi Leigh Seagraves of Nicholson, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Laura Leigh Sears of Cordele, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Patricia Segura Aguilar of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Lela Cashlyn Shadinger of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Haley Kristina Sharp of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies
Matthew William Shorrocks of Wigan, United Kingdom, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
Cole Alexander Smith of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre
Eden Faith Victoria Smith of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Griffin Levi Smith of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
Jasmine Britne’ Smith of Winder, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Matthew David Smith of Boaz, AL, Master of Management in Management
Shannon Leigh Smith of summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Wesley Luke Smith of Kingston, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice
Carrie Dale Sorrells of Union city, GA, Associate of Science
Cleaven Londre’l Stargill of LaGrange, GA, Master of Management in Management
Ashlyn Kate Starr of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Morgan Rae Steinberg of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Hannah Grace Stell of Villa Rica, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Naja LaRae Stephenson of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Chelsealaurel Belvin Steuart-Allister of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Special Education (P-5)
Yashica Stewart of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Cason Maxwell Still of Cleveland, TN, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Mary Stewart Strickland of Pine Mountain, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting
Daniel Vince Sutton of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Juan Maurice Sutton of Cleveland, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Kendryl Scott Taylor of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Shelby Rae Teems of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing
Cassandra Thevenin of Hampton, GA, Associate of Science
Aleta Thomas of Atlanta, GA, Master of Management in Management
Savannah Allanah Thomas of Acworth, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting
Tempest Margaret Thomas of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre
Mary Kathryn Thompson of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Bradly Jackson Thrasher of Crestwood, KY, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Christopher Tate Tipton of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History
Anginene Tolbert of Rockmart, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Beatriz Torres of Dalton, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Robert Samuel Tucker, IV of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Amy Constance Rhodes-Tumlin of Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Megan Ann Van Meter of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Darrin J. Vanderpan of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Jenna Diane Van Hoose of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Aaron Vilarchao of Cartersville, GA, Associate of Science
Taylor Leann Waits of Euharlee, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
Gregory Barnett Walker II of McDonough, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Timothy Robert Warren of Montevallo, AL, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
NULL of jonesboro, GA, Associate of Science
Felicia Michelle Watkins of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Tiffany Lee Watson of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Christopher Leonard Webber of Smyrna, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Candace Marie West of McDonough, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Luke Christian Wheeldon of Hull, United Kingdom/Great Britain, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
Lauren W. Pressley of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)
Darnell Wiggins of Rocky Mount, NC, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Chaquana Kiara Williams of Hiram, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Devalyn Denise Williams of Haddock, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Zachari Jaymes Willingham of Ringgold, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Amanda Rae Willis of Stockbridge, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Emily Grace Wilson of Jasper, AL, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics Education
Joshua Cole Winton of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Youth Ministry
Noah Daniel Wofford of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Jacob Allen Womack of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
Jacob Aaron Woodard of Fredicksburg, VA, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice
Kristina Rose Woods of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems
Kiana Nicole Wright of Snellville, GA, Associate of Science
Morgan Nicole Wright of Acworth, GA, Associate of Science
Casey Marie Zoeller of Flowery Branch, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting