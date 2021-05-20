 Students earn degrees during 2020-2021 academic year – Shorter University

Students earn degrees during 2020-2021 academic year

  • Date May 20, 2021
Enter to Learn words on gates at Shorter

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University held its 2021 commencement exercises on Thursday, May 6, in the Winthrop-King Centre on Shorter’s Rome campus.

Students who received their degrees during the 2020-2021 academic year include:

Erin Elisabeth Abbott of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Anna Marie Pattersn Adams of Cartersville, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Isaiah Jamaal Alexander of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education

Kimberly Parker Allen of McDonough, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Khaled Salem Almeqatti of Vancouver, British Columbia, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems

Adel Obaid Alturaysi of Saudi Arabia, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems  

Darby Carolina Ambrose of Rising Fawn, GA, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems

Akeisha Pearl Anthony of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Diana Hope Arteaga of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Russell Alan Atkins of Rome, GA, Associate of Science  

Raven Madison Ayer of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Hannah Laine Ayers of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Grayson Stover Bagwell of Emerson, GA, Bachelor of Science in History  

Barnett Cedric Bailey Jr. of McDonough, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies  

Baylee Ann Balliew of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education  

Brandon D’Anthony Banks of College Park, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management  

Barbara Lee Barnes of Hampton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies  

Coleton Thomas Barnes of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies  

Tabitha Lynn Barone of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Adriana Belen Bautista Florentino of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology  

Tiffany Elaine Beckham of Acworth, GA, Associate of Science  

Leslie Rebekah Bennett of Gray, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Youth Ministry  

Hanock Gherbremichael Berhane of Lilburn, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management  

Teresa Michelle Berry of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Darla LaRae Besley of Jonesboro, GA, Master of Management in Management  

Kathryn Caldwell Biscoglia of Alpharetta, GA, Associate of Science  

Christopher Alan Black of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry Biology

Evie Leigh Blackmon of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)  

Arianna Maria Jonel Blake of Riverdale, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Ashleigh Elizabeth Bohn of Cartersville, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting  

Taylor Joe Boisclair of Alto, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies  

A’Lexus Nicole Booker of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies  

Joey Dalton Bowman of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies  

Isaac Trey Bradley of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Kaleeq Abeid Juancito Brannigan of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management  

Jessica Rose Bray of Douglasville, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting  

Madison Taylor Breford of Crown Point, IN, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre  

Katrice Sewell Otting of Summerville, GA, Master of Management in Management  

Zackary Taylor Broome of Kingston, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology  

Daniel Eric Brown of Trion, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Dediere Lishon Brown of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Michele Leigh Brown of Trion, GA, Associate of Science  

William Jack Browning of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice  

Victoria R. Brumlow of Cartersville, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Michael Thomas Bryan, Jr. of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics  

Kendall Darien Buck of Jonesboro, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)  

Shelby Lee Burgess of Springfield, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre  

Matthew Callaway Burke of Richmond Hill, GA, Master of Management in Management  

Austin Tyler Butler of Snellville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies  

Nathaniel Pace Butterworth of Cartersville, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Susan Hutchings Cady of Grovetown, GA, Associate of Science  

Jeremy Lewis Campbell of Dalton, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting  

Jordan Ashley Cannon of Anderson, SC, Bachelor of Science in Biology  

Emily Grace Carden of Newington, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Music  

Haley Renea Carnes of Buchanan, GA, Associate of Science  

Anthony Justin Catanzaro of Euharlee, GA, Bachelor of Science in History  

Tyler Dillon Cates of Belvidere, TN, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Kimberly Shelton Caudle of Conyers, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice  

Kendale Mark Chambers, Jr. of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management  

Houston Elliott Channell of Warthen, GA, Bachelor of Science in Ecology and Field Biology  

Pamela Chatman-Reynolds of Atlanta, GA, Associate of Science  

Ashton Brooke Childress of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology  

Matthew Gregory Christian of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management  

Katherine Nicole Christner of Williamsburg, VA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies  

Alexis Leighann Clark of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics Education  

Madison Brooke Clark of Milner, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting  

Sarah Elizabeth Cline of Calhoun, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting  

Jarvis Theron Coakley of Miami Gardens, FL, Associate of Science  

Kaden Denise Cochran of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting  

Michelle Tishana Cocroft of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice  

Dawn Lavesette Colson of Eastman, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Josie Marie Cooper of Chickamauga, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology  

Samuel Darrell Corbin of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics  

Meagan Rachel Cox of Clarkesville, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies  

Nancy Cruz of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry  

Teresa Marie Cushing of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice  

Mackenzie Rebecca Darrah of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Cayle Hope Davis of McDonough, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Shawna Michelle Davis of College Park, GA, Associate of Science  

Marian Samantha Deen of Baxley, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education  

Max Walter Deiters of Cartersville, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Chikosia Lacole Delaney of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management  

McKenzie Lee Dempsey of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education  

Caleb Lee Diller of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Ecology and Field Biology  

Abigail Sheryl Dixon of LaGrange, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education  

Austin Josiah Dixon of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management  

Ashley Blair Dorris of Canton, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting  

Meagan Nicole Doughty of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Ryan Lee Drake of Winder, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies  

Kiera Lynette Dudley of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology  

Brittni Lynne Dulaney of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Hannah Faith DuVall of Jasper, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies  

Grant Charles Elliott of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Michelle Denise Emanuelo of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology  

April Lynn Estrada of ACWORTH, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Val Alexander Evans of Lindale, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology  

Toneika Sania Farquharson of Lawrenceville, GA, Associate of Science  

Holly Danielle Ferguson of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services  

Harrison Alexander Fisher of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education  

Catherine Clare Fletcher of Marietta, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Kayla Anne Flowers of Trion, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Allan Lloyd Fordham of Ranburne, AL, Associate of Science  

Danielle Grace Forsythe of Selmer, TN, Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Criminal Justice

Patrick Ryan Foy, Sr. of Orlando, FL, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Justin Bryant Thornton Franklin of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies  

Ryan Fulkman of Boaz, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Jasmine Marie Gaines of Jacksonville, FL, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice  

Tabatha Sue Gainey of Nahunta, GA, Associate of Science  

Jessica Lea Garner of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Grace Katherine Garnett of Savannah, GA, Bachelor of Music in Piano Pedagogy  

Samuel Jonah Garris of Buford, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History Education  

Ashley Belle Gatlin of Jackson, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management  

Mirella Ann Gatterdam of Pensacola, FL, Bachelor of Science in Biology  

Bailey David Gerstner of Cumming, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Elisa Giannelli of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

William Rush Gibbons of Birmingham, AL, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Alyssa Paige Gill of Taylorsville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education  

Helaina Michelle Gomez of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Ecology and Field Biology  

Mariah Shanise Goss of Stone Mountain, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Kierra Alexis Graham of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Haley Ruth Gravitte of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Music in Music Education  

Justin Dakota Levi Green of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Rhonda Evette Grier of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Danielle Faith Griesemer of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in History  

Christianne Hope Grist of Warner Robins, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies  

Whitney McClellan Grogg of Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Raegan Nicole Grooms of Loudon, TN, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Jan Gruhn of Schleiden, Germany, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing  

Anna Jordan Guin of Rome, GA, Master of Management in Management  

Justin Keith Guyton of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Lisa Dawn Gwaltney of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

London Whitney Hale of Adairsville, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Randolph Chadd Romero Halili of Parkville, MD, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Carrie Joanne Hall of Calhoun, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting  

Christopher Andrew Hamilton of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies  

Virginia A. Byars of Rome, GA, Associate of Science  

Brandei June Harris of Euharlee, GA, Associate of Science  

Melanie Ford Harris of Lawrenceville, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Jamilla Alexis Harrison of College Park, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management  

Kayla Elizabeth Hartmann of Debary, FL, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Clancy Edward Hennessy of Newberg, OR, Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies  

Victor Shane Hixon of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Ruth Allen Hodo of Marietta, GA, Master of Management in Management  

Caroline Hayes Holbrook of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Joseph Crews Holbrook, Jr. of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

David Seth Hutchins of Hiram, GA, Associate of Science  

Alexander Choi Hyde of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Science in History  

Alexandria Renee Ingram of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting  

Mercedes Constance Jackson of Blythe, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Criminal Justice

TyShawn Oneal Jackson of Greensboro, AL, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies  

Grant Alexander Jacobs of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Anna Morgan James of Demorest, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Kelly Janvrin of Fort Oglethorpe, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Donnie Ray Jenkins, Jr. of Fort Hood, TX, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies  

Abria Montiana Johnson of Albany, GA, Master of Management in Management  

Drake Anthony Johnson of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems  

Kristy Ann Johnston of Cedartown, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Jacques Terrell Jones of Cartersville, GA, Master of Management in Management  

Tavious Lee Jones of West Palm Beach, FL, Associate of Science  

Stanley Joseph of Bismarck, ND, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Daveion Lavar Joyner of Athens, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Abigail Katherine Kennedy of Fort Wright, KY, Master of Management in Management  

LillieAnna Leigh Kilgore of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education  

Destiny Mikhala Killian of Aragon, GA, Bachelor of Arts in English  

Michael John Knape of Midland, GA, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry  

Jodi Richardson Knight of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)  

Eric Gabriel Knutsen of Lindale, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Special Education (P-5)  

Mai Neng Kue of Monroe, GA, Associate of Science  

Ashley Dawn Lassetter of Fyffe, AL, Bachelor of Music in Music & Worship Leadership  

Valorie Ledford Vickery of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Amber Alexis Lee of Calhoun, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Oratile Antony Lekoko of Bismarck, ND, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Braxton Jordan Lindley of Smyrna, GA, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems  

William Scott Linley of Rome, GA, Associate of Science  

MaKayla Brooke Little of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Tabitha Demetria Loundy of Union City, GA, Bachelor of Science In Business Administration in Business Administration  

Iva Claire Luther of Crossville, AL, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics  

Richard-Paul Taylor Lyons of Roswell, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Jordan Joseph Fulop Madaya of Northampton, PA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management  

Bruce Alexander Malinowski, Jr. of Baltimore, MD, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science  

Tristen Micheal Masley of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Jacob Mabbett Mathews of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Morgan Randall Maxwell of Kingston, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry  

SheQuilla Shancasuwanda McClain of Covington, GA, Master of Management in Management  

Jason Hill McDowell of Senoia, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice  

Whitney Lynn McEntyre of Waleska, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Lindsey Marie McLendon of Roopville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Niccole Marie McMichael of Douglasville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies  

LaDonna Michelle Mears of Rockmart, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Kelsey Dawn Meece of Waynesburg, KY, Master of Management in Management  

David Chris Miley of Moultrie, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies  

Carovanzieus V. Mitchell of Fayetteville, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Joselyn Theresa Mitchell of Atlanta, GA, Associate of Science  

Michelle Thompson Mitchell of Decatur, GA, Bachelor of Science In Management in Management  

Elizabeth Grace Mobley of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Joshua Kenneth Moore of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Lindia Rene Moore of Cedartown, GA, Master of Management in Management  

Peyton Lance Moore of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management  

Major Karson Moss of Hiawassee, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology  

Jessany Alexis Petricevic of The Dalles, OR, Master of Management in Management  

Nicole Lynn Murphy of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Ecology and Field Biology  

Connor Richter O’Neil of Kennesaw, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management  

Jacqueline Elaine O’Reilly of Johns Creek, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management  

Amanda Darlene Okubo of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies  

Yordi Ranferi Orellana of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Kylie Lynn Oswalt of Pine Mountain, GA, Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies  

Victoria Elizabeth Overby of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education  

Annabelle Nicole Paige of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Jennifer Magaly Palma of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Chase Anthony Parker of Gainesville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Andrew Ethan Payne of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management  

Amy Clark Pedigo of Vidalia, GA, Associate of Science  

Burt C.L. Peters of Auburn, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Hayley Brielle Phillips of Rock Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology  

Samuel David Picklesimer of Augusta, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science  

Jonathan Ryan Pintaro of Pelham, AL, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management  

Jonathan Eric Plunkett of Arab, AL, Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies  

Reginald Vincent Poitier of Lithonia, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Kylie Michelle Polston of Seaside, CA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services  

Sydney Mae Poston of Rising Fawn, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)  

Austin John Powers of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Charity Ragine Rackley of Duluth, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Evan Michael Rapp of Rome, GA, Master of Management in Management  

Jordan Ann Redd of Adairsville, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting  

Nehemiah Reddish of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management  

Brendale Reed of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Jamez Qrod Reives of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management  

Valerie D. Walker Renfro of Harrison, TN, Master of Management in Management  

Justin Patrick Reynolds of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Marilyn Galvan Richir of Calhoun, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Nicholas Taylor Riggs of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Lauren Kay Riley of High Springs, FL, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Jose Manuel Rios of Chatsworth, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Dallas Wesley Roberts of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

LaTonia Y. Robinson of Rex, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services  

Aaron Paul Roby of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

La’Niya Simone’ Rogers of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management  

Dominic Joseph Romano of Armuchee, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies  

Joy Marielle Romano of Braselton, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Erinn Evans Rose of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services  

Spencer Chase Ross of Lawrenceville, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre  

Hernan Saldana of Dalton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management  

Eman Salem Salem of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Julie Ann Sanderlin of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting  

Samyr Alexander Santos of Miami Gardens, FL, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice  

Timothy Letoluo Saoli of Acworth, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Grason Lee Schrader of Cave Spring, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biology and Ecology and Field Biology

Heidi Leigh Seagraves of Nicholson, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Laura Leigh Sears of Cordele, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Patricia Segura Aguilar of Cedartown, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Lela Cashlyn Shadinger of Carrollton, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Haley Kristina Sharp of Cartersville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies  

Matthew William Shorrocks of Wigan, United Kingdom, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing  

Cole Alexander Smith of Acworth, GA, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre  

Eden Faith Victoria Smith of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology  

Griffin Levi Smith of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry  

Jasmine Britne’ Smith of Winder, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Matthew David Smith of Boaz, AL, Master of Management in Management  

Shannon Leigh Smith of summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services  

Wesley Luke Smith of Kingston, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice  

Carrie Dale Sorrells of Union city, GA, Associate of Science  

Cleaven Londre’l Stargill of LaGrange, GA, Master of Management in Management  

Ashlyn Kate Starr of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Morgan Rae Steinberg of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Hannah Grace Stell of Villa Rica, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Naja LaRae Stephenson of Canton, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Chelsealaurel Belvin Steuart-Allister of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Special Education (P-5)  

Yashica Stewart of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services  

Cason Maxwell Still of Cleveland, TN, Bachelor of Science in Biology  

Mary Stewart Strickland of Pine Mountain, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting  

Daniel Vince Sutton of Covington, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management  

Juan Maurice Sutton of Cleveland, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Kendryl Scott Taylor of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies  

Shelby Rae Teems of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science In Nursing in Nursing  

Cassandra Thevenin of Hampton, GA, Associate of Science  

Aleta Thomas of Atlanta, GA, Master of Management in Management  

Savannah Allanah Thomas of Acworth, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting  

Tempest Margaret Thomas of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre  

Mary Kathryn Thompson of Newnan, GA, Bachelor of Science in Psychology  

Bradly Jackson Thrasher of Crestwood, KY, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Christopher Tate Tipton of Chatsworth, GA, Bachelor of Arts in History  

Anginene Tolbert of Rockmart, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Beatriz Torres of Dalton, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Robert Samuel Tucker, IV of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management  

Amy Constance Rhodes-Tumlin of Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Megan Ann Van Meter of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services  

Darrin J. Vanderpan of Atlanta, GA, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice  

Jenna Diane Van Hoose of Rome, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Aaron Vilarchao of Cartersville, GA, Associate of Science  

Taylor Leann Waits of Euharlee, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)  

Gregory Barnett Walker II of McDonough, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management  

Timothy Robert Warren of Montevallo, AL, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

NULL of jonesboro, GA, Associate of Science  

Felicia Michelle Watkins of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Tiffany Lee Watson of Dallas, GA, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies  

Christopher Leonard Webber of Smyrna, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Candace Marie West of McDonough, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Luke Christian Wheeldon of Hull, United Kingdom/Great Britain, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management  

Lauren W. Pressley of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5)  

Darnell Wiggins of Rocky Mount, NC, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies  

Chaquana Kiara Williams of Hiram, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Devalyn Denise Williams of Haddock, GA, Bachelor of Science in Human Services  

Zachari Jaymes Willingham of Ringgold, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Amanda Rae Willis of Stockbridge, GA, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration  

Emily Grace Wilson of Jasper, AL, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics Education  

Joshua Cole Winton of Rome, GA, Bachelor of Science in Youth Ministry  

Noah Daniel Wofford of Woodstock, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting  

Jacob Allen Womack of Silver Creek, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business  

Jacob Aaron Woodard of Fredicksburg, VA, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice  

Kristina Rose Woods of Summerville, GA, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems  

Kiana Nicole Wright of Snellville, GA, Associate of Science  

Morgan Nicole Wright of Acworth, GA, Associate of Science  

Casey Marie Zoeller of Flowery Branch, GA, Master of Accountancy in Accounting  

Dawn Tolbert

