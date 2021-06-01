Congratulations to Students Named to Spring 2021 Dean’s List

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the spring semester of 2021. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Students named to the list include:

Marshall Adams, a Sport Management major from Kennesaw, GA

Toluwayan Agbeyomi, a General Business major from Grayson, GA

Sherrod Agee, a Sport Management major from Calhoun, GA

Austin Allen, a Marketing major from Calhoun, GA

Adel Obaid H Alturaysi, a Computer Information Systems major from NULL, FC

Celia Alvarado, a Music Education major from Mableton, GA

Darby Ambrose, a Computer Information Systems major from Rising Fawn, GA

Emerson Amick, a Christian Studies major from Woodstock, GA

Anslee Anderson, a Biology major from Dawsonville, GA

Abbigale Andrews, a Music & Worship Leadership major from Bremen, GA

Diana Arteaga, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Adairsville, GA

Raegan Ashley, a Criminal Justice major from Fort Payne, AL

Andrew Asselin, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Winnipeg, MB

Grant Atchley, a Sport Management major from Sylvania, AL

Hannah Autry, a Musical Theatre major from Sharpsburg, GA

Hannah Ayers, a Nursing major from Woodstock, GA

Hannah Ayers, a Pre-Nursing major from Buchanan, GA

Alexis Bagley, a Christian Studies major from Aragon, GA

Grayson Bagwell, a History major from Emerson, GA

Jeffery Baker, a Music Education major from Covington, GA

Jeffrey Baker, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Lindale, GA

Blake Baldwin, a Communication Studies major from Kennesaw, GA

Colbi Ballard, a Pre-Nursing major from Cartersville, GA

Baylee Balliew, a Middle Grades Education major from Calhoun, GA

Brandon Banks, a Management major from College Park, GA

Brett Bardenwerper, a Middle Grades Education major from Helen, GA

Austin Barnes, an Associate Of Science major from Buchanan, GA

Claudia Barnes, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Centre, AL

Justin Barnes, a Sport Management major from Marietta, GA

Adriana Bautista, a Biology major from Summerville, GA

Andrew Bearden, a General Business major from Calhoun, GA

Maverick Beaudreau, a Communication Studies major from Winston, GA

Leslie Bennett, a Youth Ministry major from Gray, GA

Mackensey Bennett, a Middle Grades Education major from Adairsville, GA

Hanock Berhane, a Sport Management major from Lilburn, GA

Irma Berkowitz, a General Business major from Gilbert, AZ

Teresa Berry, a General Business major from Acworth, GA

Chloe Bice, a Psychology major from Summerville, GA

Nehemiah Bing, a Psychology major from Dallas, GA

Ashley Black, a Chemistry major from Rome, GA

Christopher Black, a Chemistry major from Rome, GA

Kasey Black, a Human Services major from Sumner, GA

Kimberlyn Black, a Biology major from Dallas, GA

Evie Blackmon, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cedartown, GA

Laura Blalock, a Criminal Justice major from Rome, GA

Catherine Bloedow, a Communication Studies major from Valrico, FL

Joshua Boggs, a Christian Studies major from Scottsboro, AL

Taylor Boisclair, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Alto, GA

Christian Bolden, a Biology major from Hillsboro, AL

Maryna Bolton, a Computer Information Systems major from Shannon, GA

Ava Bone, a Psychology major from Ringgold, GA

A’Lexus Booker, a Communication Studies major from Rome, GA

Madison Bookheimer, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Carrollton, GA

Isabel Borgers, an English major from Rome, GA

Rilie Bowman, a Marketing major from Silver Creek, GA

Jordan Bowzard, a Communication Studies major from Douglasville, GA

Isaac Bradley, a Nursing major from Cedartown, GA

Matthew Bradley, a Management major from Jasper, GA

Jeffery Brewer, a General Business major from Cleveland, TN

Meredith Bridger, an Associate Of Science major from Dacula, GA

Tahj Brighthaupt, a Political Science major from Pembroke Pines, FL

Mary Brooks, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Ruby Brooks, a Biology major from Acworth, GA

Zackary Broome, a Biology major from Kingston, GA

Davida Brown, a Pre-Nursing major from Waleska, GA

Bianca Browne, a Human Services major from Stockbridge, GA

Charity Bryan, a History Education major from Adairsville, GA

Michael Bryan, a Mathematics major from Rome, GA

Unnalil Bryant, an Associate Of Science major from Stone Mountain, GA

Kendall Buck, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Jonesboro, GA

Kennedy Buck, a Psychology major from Jonesboro, GA

Raekwon Burch, a Sport Management major from Douglas, GA

Austin Butler, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Snellville, GA

Annalysa Cagasan, a Piano major from Carrollton, GA

Sydney Cardwell, a Chemistry major from Columbus, GA

Tristan Carlton, a Management major from Adairsville, GA

Branson Carnes, an Ecology And Field Biology major from Chatsworth, GA

Alexis Carter, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Aragon, GA

Angela Carter, a Human Services major from Rome, GA

Justice Carter, a Management major from White, GA

Anthony Catanzaro, a History major from Euharlee, GA

Lauren Causey, a Pre-Nursing major from Trion, GA

Kendale Chambers, a Sport Management major from Loganville, GA

Rylie Chamlee, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from LaFayette, GA

Jordan Chance, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Blue Ridge, GA

Carnard Chapman, a Sport Management major from Sparta, GA

Malley Chastain, a General Business major from Dalton, GA

Sarah-Elizabeth Cheek, a Pre-Nursing major from Albertville, AL

Emily Childers, a History Education major from Morris, AL

Katherine Christner, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Williamsburg, VA

Abigail Cima, an Undecided major from Paducah, KY

Alexis Clark, a Mathematics Education major from Rome, GA

Josalyn Clark, a Communication Studies major from Athens, GA

Jarvis Coakley, a Sport Management major from Miami Gardens, FL

Manfred Cochran, a Human Services major from Rome, GA

Kayla Colbert, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Gaylesville, AL

Charles Collings, a Sport Management major from Jacksonville, FL

Kaylee Combs, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Huntsville, AL

Kaitlyn Comley, a Marketing major from Ringgold, GA

Carson Cook, a Middle Grades Education major from Bremen, GA

Harold Cook, a Sport Management major from Tampa, FL

Juan Cornejo, a Criminal Justice major from Rome, GA

Latasha Corntassel, a Biology major from Gaylesville, AL

Lydia Cosper, a Music & Worship Leadership major from Maysville, GA

Meagan Cox, a Christian Studies major from Clarkesville, GA

James Craig, a Criminal Justice major from Kennesaw, GA

Noah Crawford, a History major from Warner Robins, GA

Taylor Crawford, a Biology major from Brookhaven, GA

Paytn Cripps, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Rock Spring, GA

Kali Crowder, a General Business major from Cohutta, GA

Eva Cruz, a Human Services major from Gadsden, AL

Taryn Cycholl, a Management major from Boca Raton, FL

Wesley Dang, a General Business major from Frederick, MD

Samuel Darling, a Biology major from Winder, GA

Margaret Dattilo, a Pre-Nursing major from Peachtree City, GA

Sydney Davey, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Gaylesville, AL

Cayle Davis, a Nursing major from McDonough, GA

Christopher Davis, a General Business major from Zebulon, GA

Marian Deen, a Music Education major from Baxley, GA

McKenzie Dempsey, a Middle Grades Education major from Acworth, GA

Zoe Diehl, an Ecology And Field Biology major from Ringgold, GA

Isabella DiMauro, a Theatre major from Acworth, GA

Josephine DiMonda, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Port Charlotte, FL

Abigail Dixon, a Middle Grades Education major from LaGrange, GA

Laura Dodge, a Pre-Nursing major from Cartersville, GA

Jordan Dorough, an Accounting major from Rockmart, GA

Meagan Doughty, a Nursing major from Acworth, GA

Jordyn Dove, a Psychology major from Omega, GA

Maura Duke, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Shady Duke, a Psychology major from Gaylesville, AL

Theresa Dunn, a General Business major from Aragon, GA

Courtney Durham, a Biology major from Chickamauga, GA

Elijah Duvall, an Undecided major from Trion, GA

Aleigha Eason, a Marketing major from Douglasville, GA

Daniel Easter, a Musical Theatre major from Flower Mound, TX

Jordan Elder, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Leesburg, GA

Grant Elliott, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Michelle Emanuelo, a Psychology major from Kennesaw, GA

Benjamin Epperley, a Chemistry major from Springfield, GA

Victoria Ergle, a Nursing major from Woodstock, GA

April Estrada, a General Business major from ACWORTH, GA

Val Evans, a Biology major from Lindale, GA

Justice Ezeokonkwo, a Biology major from Riverdale, GA

Malcolm Falardeau, a Sport Management major from Kennesaw, GA

Gloria Felix, a Criminal Justice major from Henagar, AL

Andres Ferreiro, a Sport Management major from Miami, FL

Angel Figueroa, an Accounting major from Cartersville, GA

Leah Figueroa, a Biochemistry major from Acworth, GA

Timothy Finlayson, a Sport Management major from GREENVILLE, FL

Harrison Fisher, a Middle Grades Education major from Calhoun, GA

Katherine Fisher, a Human Services major from Cumming, GA

Catherine Fletcher, a Nursing major from Marietta, GA

Javier Flores, a General Business major from Jefferson, GA

Allan Fordham, an Associate Of Science major from Ranburne, AL

Haley Fowler, a Biology major from Scottsboro, AL

Justin Franklin, a Communication Studies major from Chatsworth, GA

Maiya Frazier, a Sport Management major from Jonesboro, GA

Amelie Fryer, a Management major from Sittingbourne, FC

Ryan Fulkman, a General Business major from Boaz, AL

Jason Fuller, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Plainville, GA

Mekala Fuller, a Sport Management major from Sugar Hill, GA

Aimee Funk, a Biochemistry major from Chula, GA

Jacob Gailey, a General Business major from Mineral Bluff, GA

Jasmine Gaines, a Criminal Justice major from Jacksonville, FL

Marissa Galletta, a Psychology major from Rome, GA

Karla Gamez, a Psychology major from Chatsworth, GA

Tristen Garner, a History major from Adairsville, GA

Grace Garnett, a Piano Pedagogy major from Savannah, GA

Timothy Garrett, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Samuel Garris, a History Education major from Buford, GA

Destiny Garza, a Musical Theatre major from Suwanee, GA

Makayla Gay, a Biochemistry major from Camilla, GA

Kylie Geist, a Psychology major from Acworth, GA

Kayla George, a Theatre major from Douglasville, GA

Kaylee George, a Pre-Nursing major from Lawrenceville, GA

Matthew George, a Music Education major from ROME, GA

Derek Gibson, a Sport Management major from Ringgold, GA

Erik Gil-Garrido, a General Business major from Cumming, GA

Alyssa Gill, a Middle Grades Education major from Taylorsville, GA

Megan Gilliam, a Pre-Nursing major from McDonough, GA

Antonio Givens, a Theatre major from Douglasville, GA

Taylor Glover, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Sneads, FL

Madeline Graben, a Nursing major from Dallas, GA

Carlee Graham, a Pre-Nursing major from Rockmart, GA

Amy Gravitte, a Music Education major from Canton, GA

Haley Gravitte, a Music Education major from Canton, GA

Chloe Gray, a Biology major from Ringgold, GA

Justin Green, a Nursing major from Adairsville, GA

McKenzie Green, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Nina Green, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from College Park, GA

Danielle Griesemer, a History major from Rome, GA

Christianne Grist, a Communication Studies major from Warner Robins, GA

Jan Gruhn, a Marketing major from Schleiden, FC

Connor Gunnell, a Political Science major from Rome, GA

Elmer Gutierrez, a History Education major from Calhoun, GA

Bruce Guyton, a Sport Management major from Dublin, GA

Justin Guyton, a General Business major from Acworth, GA

Carina Guzman, a Criminal Justice major from Rome, GA

Lisa Gwaltney, a General Business major from Loganville, GA

Thomas Hairston, a General Business major from Lawrenceville, GA

London Hale, a Nursing major from Adairsville, GA

Destina Hall, a Pre-Nursing major from Powder Springs, GA

Christopher Hamilton, a Christian Studies major from Dallas, GA

Maria Hansen, a Human Services major from Rome, GA

Hunter Hardeman, a Biology major from Stockbridge, GA

Katilyn Hargrove, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Summerville, GA

Taylor Harper, a Sport Management major from Fairburn, GA

Teresa Harrell, a General Business major from Euharlee, GA

Alicyn Harris, an Ecology And Field Biology major from Winder, GA

Jody Ann Harris, a History Education major from Rome, GA

Jamilla Harrison, a Sport Management major from College Park, GA

Cassidy Haskett, a Pre-Nursing major from Rock Spring, GA

Trevon Hawkins, a History Education major from Talking Rock, GA

Ethan Hawthorne, a General Business major from St Augustine, FL

Julie Hayes, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Resaca, GA

Trinity Haynes, a Communication Studies major from Cartersville, GA

Contessa Heiskell, an English major from Powder Springs, GA

Jordan Hellier, an Accounting major from Rome, GA

Eric Henderson, a History Education major from Newnan, GA

Matthew Henderson, a Biology major from Newnan, GA

Leah Henry, a Pre-Nursing major from McDonough, GA

Maverick Hering, a Middle Grades Education major from Dallas, GA

Esmeralda Hernandez, a Pre-Nursing major from Calhoun, GA

Jennifer Hernandez-Vega, a Sport Management major from Buford, GA

Jaime Hills, a Christian Studies major from Acworth, GA

Katie Hilyer, a Biochemistry major from Fort Payne, AL

Gabrielle Hogle, a Mathematics Education major from Flowery Branch, GA

Sydney Holden, a Christian Studies major from Woodstock, GA

Jammie Holloway, a Criminal Justice major from Columbus, GA

Zyaire Horey, a Marketing major from Stockbridge, GA

Abbie Howard, a Christian Studies major from Winston, GA

Reagan Howell, an Accounting major from Lawrenceville, GA

Cadyn Huddleston, a Biology major from Bowersville, GA

Rylee Huff, a Biology major from Commerce, GA

Sarah Hulse, a Christian Studies major from Lyerly, GA

Cooper Hunt, a History Education major from Calhoun, GA

Alexander Hyde, a History major from Chatsworth, GA

Jared Ivey, a Musical Theatre major from Macon, GA

Allie Jackson, a Marketing major from Dallas, GA

Mercedes Jackson, a Psychology major from Blythe, GA

Ryan Jackson, a General Business major from Monticello, FL

Thaley Jackson, a Criminal Justice major from Adairsville, GA

Brady Jacobs, a Pre-Nursing major from Cave Spring, GA

Anna James, a Nursing major from Demorest, GA

Jordan James, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Taylorsville, GA

Danying Jiang, a Mathematics Education major from Calhoun, GA

Joshua Johnson, a Christian Studies major from Rome, GA

Porter Johnson, a Christian Studies major from Dalton, GA

Erica Jones, a Pre-Nursing major from Chickamauga, GA

Gabriel Jones, a Middle Grades Education major from Emerson, GA

Stanley Joseph, a General Business major from Bismarck, ND

Emilee Kelley, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cedartown, GA

LillieAnna Kilgore, a Middle Grades Education major from Carrollton, GA

Isabelle Kinard, an Accounting major from Dahlonega, GA

James Kirk, a Sport Management major from Calhoun, GA

Michael Knape, a Chemistry major from Midland, GA

Jodi Knight, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cedartown, GA

Ricky Knight, a Computer Information Systems major from Fayetteville, GA

Eric Knutsen, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Lindale, GA

Jan Kos, a Psychology major from Zagreb, FC

Kalee Kuykendall, an Accounting major from Collinsville, AL

Kylee Kuykendall, an Undecided major from Collinsville, AL

Shelsea Lamboy, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cave Spring, GA

Ashley Lassetter, a Music & Worship Leadership major from Fyffe, AL

MacGregor Latimer, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Duncan, SC

Kylie League, a Management major from Cumming, GA

Angeleen Lee, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Cartersville, GA

Maia Lee, an Accounting major from Adger, AL

Owen Lewis, a Christian Studies major from Cedartown, GA

Dayela Lima, a Voice major from Marietta, GA

Jennifer Linskey, a General Business major from Cartersville, GA

MaKayla Little, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Bailey Lopez, a General Business major from Peachtree City, GA

Emily Lopez, a General Business major from Peachtree City, GA

Teresa Lopez, a General Business major from Dalton, GA

Soledad Lopez Romero, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Maddalena LoRae, a Marketing major from Canton, GA

Hannah Lord, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Lauren Lough, a Human Services major from Fort Payne, AL

Iva Luther, a Mathematics major from Crossville, AL

Davide Maiello, a Communication Studies major from Novara, FC

Mattia Maiello, a Communication Studies major from Momo, FC

Barron Mann, a Marketing major from Conyers, GA

Nena Marcus, an Undecided major from Calhoun, GA

Nicholas Marin Hernandez, a Management major from Bogota, FC

Ariel Martin, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Savannah, GA

Olivia Martin, a Criminal Justice major from Rome, GA

Maria Martinez, a Sport Management major from Bogota, FC

Tristen Masley, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Cory Mason, a History major from Rome, GA

Erika Mason, a Liberal Arts major from Tega Cay, SC

Savanna Mason, an Undecided major from Canton, GA

Morgan Maxwell, a Biochemistry major from Kingston, GA

Tiffany McClain, an Associate Of Science major from Forest Park, GA

Abigail McCullers, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Macon, GA

Avery McDowell, an Undecided major from Cartersville, GA

Whitney McEntyre, a Nursing major from Waleska, GA

Tifany McGuire, a Human Services major from Summerville, GA

Makala McKinney, a Pre-Nursing major from Grovetown, GA

Lindsey McLendon, a General Business major from Roopville, GA

Madison McWhorter, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

LaDonna Mears, a General Business major from Rockmart, GA

Andrea Medel Hernandez, a Communication Studies major from Puebla, FC

Veronica Medina-Soria, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Angelina Mendez, a Human Services major from Rome, GA

Noel Mendiola, a Marketing major from Frederick, MD

Kirsten Miller, a Pre-Nursing major from Athens, GA

Noah Millican, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Summerville, GA

Ashlyn Mink, a Psychology major from Lawrenceville, GA

Joselyn Mitchell, a Human Services major from Atlanta, GA

Zeyquan Mitchell, a Sport Management major from Macon, GA

Aaron Moore, a Sport Management major from Valley Head, AL

Courtney Moore, a General Business major from Rossville, GA

Kyndall Moore, an Undecided major from Acworth, GA

Sarah Moore, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Taylorsville, GA

Jose Morales, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Libbi Morgan, a Criminal Justice major from Fort Payne, AL

Kyle Morlock, a Mathematics major from Young Harris, GA

Baleigh Morrison, a Psychology major from Rome, GA

Alana Mulkey, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Gadsden, AL

Kiran Devaa Namadevan, a Management major from COIMBATORE, FC

Ruby Narrell, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Union Grove, AL

Kennedy Neely, a Musical Theatre major from Fayetteville, GA

Dennis Nicholson, a General Business major from Montgomery, TX

Dalton Nicolai, a Management major from Dawsonville, GA

Izabel Nikolaeva, a Computer Information Systems major from Kostinbrod, Sofia, FC

Emma Novis, a Biochemistry major from Dallas, GA

Mason O’Neal, an Accounting major from Rome, GA

Brittany Ogle, an Accounting major from LaFayette, GA

Amanda Okubo, a Communication Studies major from Rome, GA

Kimberly Orellana, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Yordi Orellana, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Kenslee Osborne, a Pre-Nursing major from Dallas, GA

Victoria Overby, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Mary Owen, a Biology major from Rockmart, GA

Tyrell Owens, a Computer Information Systems major from Perry, GA

Griffin Pace, a General Business major from Rockmart, GA

Charles Paige, a General Business major from Canton, GA

Jacob Pajer, a Sport Management major from Dunwoody, GA

Jennifer Palma, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Chase Parker, a General Business major from Gainesville, GA

Hannah Parker, a Music & Worship Leadership major from Hoschton, GA

Rebecca Pate, a General Business major from Rincon, GA

Rupal Patel, a Biology major from Rome, GA

Katherine Patrick, a General Business major from Ooltewah, TN

Sophia Patrick, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Dallas, GA

Hannah Paul, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Emma Payne, a General Business major from Cedartown, GA

Lauren Peck, a General Business major from Adairsville, GA

David Pell, a Marketing major from Benton, TN

Juan Penuela, a Sport Management major from Bradenton, FL

Justin Perez, a History Education major from Rome, GA

Julia Peroni, a Biology major from Watkinsville, GA

Brandon Peterson, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Rome, GA

Madison Pettigrew, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from LaFayette, GA

Carolyn Phillips, an Ecology And Field Biology major from Kingsland, GA

Hayley Phillips, a Psychology major from Rock Spring, GA

Taylor Phillips, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Ringgold, GA

Kelly Pickett, a Middle Grades Education major from Hanceville, AL

Samuel Picklesimer, a Political Science major from Augusta, GA

Courtney Pinkston, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Joelton, TN

Marcus Pitter, a Computer Information Systems major from Stockbridge, GA

Sydney Poston, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rising Fawn, GA

Austin Powers, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Brian Presley, a Music Education major from Nicholson, GA

Campbell Pryor, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Lilah Pryor, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Bethany Purdue, a Christian Studies major from Rome, GA

Lucas Queen, a History Education major from Aragon, GA

Strahinja Radanovic, a Sport Management major from Subotica, FC

Hali Rader, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cartersville, GA

Daisy Ramirez-Chavez, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Bryce Rapson, a Human Services major from Cleveland, TN

Casey Raschen, a Communication Studies major from Peachtree City, GA

Nehemiah Reddish, a Sport Management major from Rome, GA

Nolan Reece, a History Education major from Calhoun, GA

Fabian Reid, a Sport Management major from White Springs, FL

Emma Reynolds, a Human Services major from Rome, GA

Haley Reynolds, a Pre-Nursing major from Rockmart, GA

Kamryn Rhodes, an Associate Of Science major from Rome, GA

Katharine Richardson, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from St. Simons Island, GA

Andrea Ridgeway, a Pre-Nursing major from Cedartown, GA

Lauren Riley, a Nursing major from High Springs, FL

Isabell Rincon, a General Business major from Calhoun, GA

Rylind Robinson, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Wesley Chapel, FL

Daisy Rodriguez, a General Business major from Marietta, GA

Abigail Rogers, a Nursing major from Cartersville, GA

La’Niya Rogers, a Sport Management major from Covington, GA

Lauryn Roland, a Music Education major from Newnan, GA

Joy Romano, a Nursing major from Braselton, GA

Vanity Romano, a Nursing major from Armuchee, GA

Mimi Royal, an Undecided major from Newnan, GA

Jamie Ruengmateekhun, a Sport Management major from Garland, TX

Jennifer Rutledge, a Christian Studies major from Summerville, GA

Eman Salem, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Julie Sanderlin, an Accounting major from Rome, GA

Ivan Sandoval, a Sport Management major from Lindale, GA

Emma Sapp, a General Business major from Monroe, GA

Richard Sapp, a General Business major from Kennesaw, GA

Mckena Schrader, a Psychology major from Cave Spring, GA

Heidi Seagraves, a General Business major from Nicholson, GA

Patricia Segura-Aguilar, a Nursing major from Cedartown, GA

Alexis Sewell, a Sport Management major from Cumming, GA

Lela Shadinger, a Nursing major from Carrollton, GA

Nathan Shaffett, a Chemistry major from Rome, GA

Emalyn Sharp, an English major from Taylorsville, GA

Haley Sharp, a Communication Studies major from Cartersville, GA

Alexis Shearouse, a Pre-Nursing major from Marble Hill, GA

Sydney Shell, a Middle Grades Education major from Silver Creek, GA

Brettany Shirley, a Management major from Rome, GA

Cameron Shirley, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Harrison, TN

Breanna Shook, a Pre-Nursing major from Taylorsville, GA

Matthew Shorrocks, a Marketing major from Wigan, FC

Lona Sims, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Peter Sims, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Fredric Sirmons, a General Business major from Decatur, GA

Anne Smith, a General Business major from Acworth, GA

Eden Smith, a Psychology major from Newnan, GA

Elijah Smith, an Undecided major from Rome, GA

Faith Smith, a Criminal Justice major from Conyers, GA

Kennedi Smith, a Pre-Nursing major from Griffin, GA

Madison Smith, a General Business major from Fairmount, GA

Shannon Smith, a Human Services major from summerville, GA

Weston Snell, a Theatre major from Swainsboro, GA

Aspen Sorrells, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cartersville, GA

Hannah Sparks, a Music Education major from Rome, GA

Madison Sprosty, an Accounting major from Savannah, GA

Jessica Stallings, a Biochemistry major from Hazlehurst, GA

Ashlyn Starr, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Katherine Stegall, an Associate Of Science major from Armuchee, GA

Morgan Steinberg, a Nursing major from Canton, GA

Hannah Stell, a Nursing major from Villa Rica, GA

Chelsealaurel Steuart-Allister, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Misty Stiles, a General Business major from Calhoun, GA

Cason Still, a Biology major from Cleveland, TN

Logan Stockton, a History Education major from Braselton, GA

Samantha Stoudt, a Psychology major from Kennesaw, GA

Hannah Strain, a Music Education major from White, GA

Leighann Summers, a Biology major from Dalton, GA

Jonathan Suppes, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rockmart, GA

Victoria Swearinger, a Criminal Justice major from Rome, GA

Christina Talerico, a General Business major from Marietta, GA

Thomas Teague, a General Business major from Ringgold, GA

Shelby Teems, a Nursing major from Summerville, GA

Ethan Temples, an Accounting major from Rome, GA

Kiana Thomas, a Pre-Nursing major from Tampa, FL

Timothy Thomas, a Music & Worship Leadership major from Marietta, GA

Hannah Thompson, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Summerville, GA

Mary Thompson, a Psychology major from Newnan, GA

Jordan Thrasher, a General Business major from Summerville, GA

Bryce Tincher, a Sport Management major from Kennesaw, GA

Christopher Tipton, a History major from Chatsworth, GA

Kailee Tipton, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Chatsworth, GA

Juliana Torres Alarcon, a Marketing major from Bogota, FC

Luc Toupin, a Biology major from Urbana, OH

Georgina Trenti, a Psychology major from Calhoun, GA

Payton Tuder, a Mathematics Education major from Rocky Face, GA

Tammy Turner, a General Business major from Dallas, GA

Gunnar Uutinen, a Management major from Acworth, GA

Anna Valle, an Undecided major from La Fayette, GA

Tayla Vannelli, an English major from Coleman, WI

Alexa Varner, a Pre-Nursing major from White, GA

Annie Veldhuis, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cumming, GA

Kelly Vernon, a Chemistry major from Roswell, GA

Jennifer Vicente, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Jerry Vu, a General Business major from Cartersville, GA

Taylor Waits, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Euharlee, GA

Alexandra Walker, a Chemistry major from Owens Cross Roads, AL

Kelan Walker, a Sport Management major from Brunswick, GA

Timothy Walker, a Sport Management major from Acworth, GA

Madeline Walter, a Pre-Nursing major from Kennesaw, GA

Zandria Washington, a Pre-Nursing major from Alpharetta, GA

Dicie Waters, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Jeremy Webb, a General Business major from Covington, GA

Autumn Weise, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Calhoun, GA

Jackson Wheatley, a Chemistry major from Matthews, NC

Caroline Wheeler, a Communication Studies major from Covington, GA

Joel White, a Psychology major from Lawrenceville, GA

Lauren White, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Rebecca Whitlock, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from North Augusta, SC

Brandi Wigley, a Human Services major from Rockmart, GA

Emily Wilder, a Voice major from Alpharetta, GA

Ada Williams, a History Education major from Rome, GA

Brayden Williams, a Communication Studies major from Crossville, AL

Christopher Williams, an Ecology And Field Biology major from Watkinsville, GA

Elijah Williams, a Sport Management major from Newnan, GA

Lindsay Williams, a Musical Theatre major from Cumming, GA

Walter Williams, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Lyerly, GA

Zachary Williams, an Undecided major from Crestview, FL

Grace Willingham, a Psychology major from Dallas, GA

Emily Wilson, a Mathematics Education major from Jasper, AL

Tanner Wilson, a Pre-Nursing major from Cartersville, GA

Evan Windham, a Communication Studies major from Sautee Nacochee, GA

Caleb Winton, a History major from Brewton, AL

Sierra Withers, a Psychology major from Canton, GA

Maegan Womack, a Music Education major from Fyffe, AL

Joseph Woodard, a Christian Studies major from Piedmont, AL

Darrell Wright, a Criminal Justice major from Conyers, GA

Luke Wright, a History major from Calhoun, GA

William Wyatt, a General Business major from Lafayette, GA

John Yancey, an Accounting major from Shannon, GA

Artell Yates, a Management major from Villa Rica, GA

Audrey Young, a General Business major from Summerville, GA