We are proud of all of the members of the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021! Two Commencement ceremonies were held today.

Attorney and Banker Barry Hurley was the featured speaker at the 10 a.m. Commencement ceremony. Cliff Duren, Worship Pastor at First Baptist Woodstock and a Shorter alumnus, spoke at the 2 p.m. ceremony.

View and download photos from the 10 a.m. service

View and download photos from the 2 p.m. service