Social Sciences Department Hosts Constitution Day Event

Shorter University’s Department of Social Sciences offered the students, faculty, and staff who attended the university’s annual Constitution Day event the opportunity to deepen their appreciation for the U.S. Constitution.

The featured presentation, given by Dr. Justin Pettegrew, associate professor of history, contrasted the U.S. Constitution with that of the Confederate States of America, giving particular emphasis to how the two documents dealt with religion and slavery.

See more photos from the event.

Constitution Day is an important annual event for Shorter University, according to Dr. Jared Linebach, assistant professor of criminal justice and chair of the Social Sciences Department.

“As a liberal arts institution, it is our duty to share the rights and responsibilities of an active citizen with our students,” he said. “The rights and responsibilities as identified in the U.S. Constitution are the starting point for that conversation. Constitution Day presents a universal opportunity to shed light on the importance of a well-informed citizenry.”

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s and master’s programs.