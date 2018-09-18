Shorter Celebrates International Education Week

Shorter University’s Office of International Programs is hosting a series of events to highlight International Education Week 2018, Sept. 17-21.

Kicking off the week was the Global Perspectives Forum, in which Shorter faculty discussed “The Immigration Crisis: How Should Christians React.” The event offered perspectives on immigration rooted in various academic disciplines. Featured faculty participants included Dr. Cory Barnes, Dr. Charles Carter, Dr. Robert “Dub” Darville, Dr. Fabrice Poussin, and Dr. Kathi Vosevich.

That evening, the campus community enjoyed international dishes prepared by international students and faculty during the Food from Around the World event.

The World is Your Classroom!

On Tuesday, students visited the Study Abroad Fair to talk with representatives from Spanish Studies Abroad, Saints Bible Institute, VERITAS Christian Study Abroad, and other global partners to discuss opportunities to study around the globe.

The Celebration Continues

International Education Week continues with a symposium on International Travelers’ Health, featuring Melissa A. Hunter, MPH with the Rome District Epidemiology Program Director. That event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 19, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Austin Moses Room.

International Students Presentation: On Thursday, Sept. 20, some of our international students will lead presentations about their home countries and cultures. Featured speakers will be Alejandro Galeas of Honduras, an MBA student, and Czech Republic natives Matous Kainc and Daniel Zach, who major in Business Administration and Sport Management. The presentations will take place in the International Lounge (MFA 200) from 2 to 3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 21, will feature the International Extravaganza at the Caf from 10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

The final event of the week will be a Coffee Conversation featuring Dr. Gregory Poore, Associate Professor of Liberal Arts. The topic will be “Work as Calling: Situating Your Work within God’s Work.” The presentation will be held in the International Lounge from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

View photos from the week’s events