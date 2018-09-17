Shorter Provides Haven for Evacuees from CSU

Wishing safe travels to our new friends from Charleston Southern University (CSU), who were our guests on the Hill while they evacuated due to Hurricane Florence.

Shorter hosted seven international students from CSU along with Kevin Coriolan, CSU’s director of student activities; Dr. Ben LeVan, professor of human resources; Stephanie LeVan, director of international programs; and the LeVan’s children, Julia and Dawson. The students are from Brazil, Bulgaria, Finland, Nigeria, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

“We feel so blessed that Shorter University not only agreed to take us in during the evacuation for Hurricane Florence, but did so enthusiastically and with joy,” Mrs. LeVan said. “They have made us feel welcome from the moment we arrived. Multiple people came up to introduce themselves to us and offer assistance if needed.

“Our rooms were beautiful and the Dining Hall was exceptional,” she added. “They even thought of our need for laundry facilities and opened their fitness center to us. Shorter even accommodated our dog! Thank you, Shorter University, for all you have done for us!”

The CSU group was able to return to Charleston today (Monday, Sept. 17). Please join us in praying for their safe travels and for all those affected by the storm.