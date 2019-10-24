Shorter’s Alumni Board Invests $25,000 in Student Scholarships

Rome, Ga. – The Shorter University Alumni Association Board wants to do its part in helping students move forward into a promising future.

Representing the alumni board, Shorter graduates Darrell Black and Rick Hunt presented a $25,000 check to Shorter President Dr. Don Dowless during Saturday’s Homecoming football game. The gift is part of the university’s SU Forward initiative and will fund student scholarships.

“As we look forward to celebrating our 150th anniversary in 2023, we are encouraging our alumni and friends to increase their support for the university and our students,” Dr. Dowless said. “We are grateful for the lead gift our Alumni Board has made and appreciate our alumni generously investing in our mission of Transforming Lives through Christ. This gift will positively impact students for generations to come.”

The Alumni Association annually awards three scholarships. The Carol Williams Kirby Alumni Scholarship recognizes students who have demonstrated service to Shorter. The Alumni Leadership Scholarship is presented to students who demonstrate leadership qualities. The Dr. Wayne W. Dempsey Memorial Alumni Legacy Scholarship is awarded to students who have a parent or sibling who holds a degree from Shorter.

Shorter is currently raising funds for student scholarships through the Christmas on the Hill President’s Gala, which will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, in the Winthrop-King Centre.

“Supporters of the Gala truly impact the lives of our students as proceeds from the event go to fund student scholarships,” Dr. Dowless said. “More than 99% of our traditional students receive financial aid, and for the majority of that group, scholarships make it possible for them to attend Shorter.”

The featured speaker for this year’s event will be Cliff Duren, Worship Pastor at First Baptist Church, Woodstock. Duren arranges, orchestrates, and produces music resources for various publishers while also producing various artist recordings and has won three Dove Awards for his contributions to church music ministry resources.

Shorter University is offering sponsorship packages for the event, which may be purchased by calling 706-292-3900 or online at www.shorter.edu/gala.

“We have a number of sponsorship levels available, and we invite businesses, corporations, and individuals to partner with us in making a Shorter education available for an even greater number of students,” said Dr. Ben Bruce, Shorter’s Vice President of University Advancement. “We’ve put together sponsorship packages with benefits ranging from reserved seating to being featured on the event webpage and on screen at the event.”

In addition, general admission tickets are available for $50 each.

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. The Princeton Review annually includes Shorter on its list of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s and master’s programs.