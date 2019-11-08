Shorter’s Alpha Chi honor society inducts new members

Rome, Ga. – Seventeen Shorter University students were inducted into the university’s Georgia Theta chapter of the Alpha Chi national honor society. All of the inductees ranked within the top 10 percent of the junior and senior classes.

Inductees were: Joanna Atwood, Leslie Rebekah Bennett, Kaden Denise Cochran, Catherine Clare Fletcher, Samuel Jonah Garris, Chloe Gray, Christianne Grist, Sydney Holmes, Alexandria Ingram, Morgan R. Maxwell, Savannah Lane Orange, Lauren Riley, Wesley Luke Smith, Shelby Rae Teems, Tayla Vannelli, Jessie Vincent, and Noah Wofford.

Rome attorney Emily Matson was the featured speaker during the event. Dr. Fabrice Poussin, Associate Professor of French and English and Alpha Chi Sponsor, presided over the ceremony, assisted by Co-Sponsor Dr. Cory Barnes, Associate Professor of Christian Studies and Dean of the School of Humanities.

Alpha Chi chapter officers President Alexis Chambers, Vice President Morgan Maxwell, Secretary Christianne Grist, and Treasurer Leslie Bennett assisted with the induction.

Alpha Chi combines high achievement in academics, good character, good models of citizenship and leadership. It is open to only top 10 percent of juniors and seniors academically. As members, students have access to scholarships and the opportunity to present at the Alpha Chi national conference.

Shorter’s Alpha Chi chapter has been recognized as a Star Chapter by the national organization for 10 consecutive years.Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually includes Shorter on its list of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s and master’s programs.