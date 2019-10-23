Waigand, Brooker Crowned Homecoming King and Queen

Rome, Ga. – Shorter University seniors Matt Waigand and Whitley Brooker were crowned Homecoming king and queen during halftime of Shorter’s homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Caption: Homecoming court winners Whitley Brooker and Matt Waigand were crowned by Shorter University President Don Dowless and Mrs. Teresa Dowless.

Waigand is a senior Accounting major from Canonsburg, Pa. After graduation, he would like God to say “well done my good and faithful servant.”

Brooker is a senior Elementary Education major from Dalton, Ga. She would love to travel somewhere new and become a teacher or work at Disney World after graduation.

