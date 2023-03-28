Shorter University’s student-led magazine The Hawkeye receives first place award from the American Scholastic Press Association - Shorter University

Rome, Ga. (March 27, 2023) — Shorter University’s The Hawkeye magazine is a student-produced publication of the Department of Communication Studies; it is produced twice a year (one each semester).

The spring 2022 edition of The Hawkeye magazine received a first-place award in the American Scholastic Press Association’s annual contest/review for scholastic yearbooks, magazines, and newspapers. Co-editors for this edition were Caroline Wheeler, a 2022 Shorter graduate with a major in communication studies and a concentration in strategic communication, and Andrea Medel-Hernandez, a senior communication studies major with a concentration in strategic communication. Staff writers for this edition were Catherine Bloedow and Carly Tipton, both 2022 Shorter graduates with majors in communication studies and concentrations in strategic communication. Alex Luna, a sophomore communication studies major with a concentration in organizational communication, was also a staff writer for this edition.

“I am very proud of my students for winning this award. Their diligence, commitment, and professionalism throughout the publication process was inspiring. They are well-deserving of this award.” said Melissa Baskin, Assistant Professor of Communication Studies and advisor to The Hawkeye.

