Shorter University announces winner of Miss Shorter University 2023 - Shorter University

Rome, Ga. (March 23, 2023) — Shorter University selected the 2023 Miss Shorter University on March 23rd, 2023 at West Rome Baptist Church.

The contestants for Mrs. Shorter University were Miss Kadence Bagley, Miss Katie Jones, Miss Maia Lee, Miss Kyrsten Low, Miss Avery McDowell, Miss KatxziAna McWhorter, Miss Rylee Ruegger, and Miss Kensley Williamson.

Miss Maia Lee won the crown for 2023 Miss Shorter University.

Maia is a senior accounting major from Oak Grove, AL. She was a three-year member of the Shorter tennis team, an RA and ambassador for 2 years, and a resident director for one year. Maia receives the presidential scholarship, the residence life grant, and has made the Dean’s list. One of Maia’s other accomplishments was being named the 2022 Shorter University Homecoming Queen. Two interesting facts about Maia are that she teaches kids tennis at the Rome Tennis Center, and she was on the fishing team in high school.

The first runner up was Miss Avery McDowell. The second runner up was Miss Kadence Bagley. The People’s Choice Award went to KatxziAna McWhorter.

About Shorter University:

In its 150th anniversary year, Shorter University in Rome, Georgia is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter University on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associates, and masters programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.

