Shorter University Honors Faculty and Staff at Awards Day - Shorter University

Rome, Ga. (April 6, 2023) — Shorter University recognized and honored faculty and staff at their 2023 Awards Day.

“Our annual faculty awards recognize members of the Shorter faculty who live out the principles of servant-leadership on a daily basis,” Dr. Dowless said. “This year’s recipients demonstrate a strong commitment to serving students well as they honor the Lord Jesus Christ each and every day.”

The President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching

Dr. Heath Hooper, Dean of the Ledbetter School of Business, received the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. This award recognizes the outstanding contributions to teaching and leadership of a senior faculty member.

Dr. Hooper holds a Bachelor of Science in Sport Studies from Reinhardt College, a Master of Coaching and Athletic Administration from Concordia University – Irvine and a Ph.D. in Education with a specialization in Sport Management from North Central University.

The Vulcan Materials Award for Teaching Excellence & Academic Leadership

Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless presents Dr. Marcus Washington, Assistant Professor of Education, with the 2023 Vulcan Materials Award for Teaching Excellence and Academic Leadership.

Dr. Marcus Washington, Assistant Professor of Education, was presented with the 2023 Vulcan Materials Award for Teaching Excellence and Academic Leadership. The award is presented to a junior faculty member who displays strong academic skills in the classroom, creative course development, pioneering teaching methodology, and instructional support along with model classroom teaching. The professor must also be helpful in advising students and illustrate a willingness to spend individual time with students in order to assist them academically.

Dr. Washington completed his B.A. in English and M. Ed. in Elementary Education from Howard University. He obtained his Ed. D. in Educational Administration and Policy from George Washington University.

Hawkeye Faculty Award

Andrea Medel-Hernandez, editor of Shorter University’s Hawkeye Magazine, presents Mrs. Dena Tracy with the Hawkeye Faculty Award.

Mrs. Dena Tracy, Assistant Professor of Education, was also honored during the ceremony as she received the Hawkeye Faculty Award.

This student-selected award recognized Mrs. Tracy for her outstanding impact on Shorter University students. The award was presented by Andrea Medel-Hernandez, editor of Shorter’s Hawkeye student magazine.

Mrs. Tracy earned her Bachelor of Education in Early Childhood and Elementary Education and her Master of Education in Early Childhood Education from Jacksonville State University.



Saluting Staff Member of the Year

Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless presents the Staff Member of the Year Award to Mrs. Hannah Rogers.

Hannah Rogers, Associate Director of Financial Aid, was recognized as Shorter University’s 2023 Staff Member of the Year. Mrs. Rogers has been one of the first people students have met over the years when they come for a visit. She brings a joy to helping students as well as educating families on the types of financial aid available.

The Staff Member of the Year Award, based on nominations from faculty and staff, is given to an employee who has displayed helpfulness and encouragement to students, loyalty to the university, and effectiveness in fulfillment of job responsibilities and cooperation in relationships with fellow employees.

“Shorter University is blessed with staff members who help move the University forward as they honor the Lord Jesus Christ through their work. We are pleased to recognize Hannah Rogers with our Staff Member of the Year Award for 2023,” Dr. Dowless said. “She is a proud alum of Shorter. She shows her Christian character in the most important way, through her actions. Her Christian character is beyond reproach. She wants to make everyone feel welcome and happy. She uses the gifts God gave her to honor Him.”

Honoring Years of Service

Awards Day also included recognition of faculty and staff members for 5, 10, 15 and 20 years of service.

Jeanne McDade, Executive Assistant to VP for Student Affairs/Dean of Students, was recognized for 20 years of service.

Recognized for 15 years of service were Noah Huckaby, Nancy Mount, Colleen Lassiter, and Dr. Angela O’Neal.

Recognized for 10 years of service were Dr. Brent Baskin, Melissa Baskin, Kimberly Byrd, Dr. Charles Carter, Christine Donadio, Susan Gaukel, Matt Morrison, Dr. Denel Pierre, Dr. Julia Pond, Dr. Fabrice Poussin, Dr. Christine Szostak and Ted Thomas.

Recognized for five years of service were Juana Alvarado, Wade Anderson, Grisela Mendez Arroyo, Debra Atkinson, Lori Black, Julia Bolton, Paul Bond, Dr. Ben Bruce, Dr. Dustin Burgess, Agustina Cruz, Drew Davidson, Deondre Earl, Adela Escutia, Evelyn Figueroa, Paul Furey, Montana Garrett, Beverly Harper, Kelsey Hodgson, Charlotte Lentz, Dondria Manning, Lemuel Mayes, Debora Mendoza-Rodriguez, Dr. Collins Mkandawire, Gilda Del Rosario Mogollon, Dr. Eddie Montgomery, Zach Morrison, Eusebio Pelico, Schinice Ragland, Keith Roberts, Blake Robles, Aaron Roby, Rubisely Rodriguez-Monroy, Michael Ross, Jomary Santiago, Michelle Stricklin, Dr. Paul Strait, Maria Torres, Dora Nelly Velasquez and Ken Whitlow.

