Shorter University's Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing Celebrates Class of 2025 at Pinning Ceremony - Shorter University

Class of 2025 Nursing Pin Recipients gather for a group photo at Shorter University’s Brady School of Nursing Pinning Ceremony.

Shorter University honored its Class of 2025 senior nursing students during a meaningful and worshipful Pinning Ceremony held on Wednesday, May 7, at Fellowship Baptist Church. Hosted by the Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing, the ceremony recognized the academic achievements, character, and calling of each candidate for graduation as they prepare to enter the nursing profession.

The event opened with a warm welcome from Shorter University President Dr. Donald Dowless, followed by a moving rendition of “How Great Thou Art” by faculty member Love Daniels and an opening prayer led by Provost Dr. John Reams. Faculty members presented several honors, and senior Makenzee Brown premiered the Senior Nursing Video reflecting on the journey of the class.

Rei Voight offered remarks on behalf of her classmates, and Olivia Young shared the history and symbolism of the nursing pin. Faculty members presented pins to each graduating senior, who then joined in reciting the Professional Nursing Pledge, led by McKenzie Duke. Additional program highlights included a special senior presentation by Kyrsten Low, the Gospel message delivered by Anna McCormick, and the traditional Blessing of the Hands ceremony led by Mrs. MaryAnn Litchfield.

Senior nursing students receive the Blessing of the Hands during Shorter University’s 2025 Nursing Pinning Ceremony, symbolizing their commitment to compassionate care and Christ-centered service.

The service concluded with a Scripture reminding students of their calling to serve others with compassion and patience:

“And we urge you, brothers, admonish the idle, encourage the fainthearted, help the weak, be patient with them all. See that no one repays anyone evil for evil but always seek to do good to one another and to everyone.” 1 Thessalonians 5:14–15

Senior nursing students receiving their pins included:

Makenzee Brown, Melissa Cano, Elizabeth Anne Cornelius, Erica Couch, Haylee Dancause, McKenzie Duke, Chase Finley, Jana Gregory, Priya Jones, Grace Elisabeth Kelly, Kyrsten Low, Arlene Martinez-Belman, Hope Mask, Anna Marie McCormick, Natalie McCullough, Melanie Morillon-Macedo, Emma Grace Queen, Kamryn Rhodes, Samantha Rowell, Rei Voight, and Olivia Young. Mrs. Roxanne Johnston, dean of the Brady School of Nursing, along with faculty and staff members MaryAnn Litchfield, Jessica Tate, Love Daniels, Charlotte Shepard, Christine Donadio, Dr. Kris Douglass, Dr. Celeste Dunnington, and Rachel Johnston, comprise the school’s instructional team. Special thanks to Fellowship Baptist Church, Brandon Snow, Mrs. Glenda Marrs of the Gideon Auxiliary, and the families and friends who supported these students along the way. A full gallery of photos is available HERE.

Anna McCormick delivers the Gospel Presentation during Shorter University’s 2025 Nursing Pinning Ceremony, held May 7 at Fellowship Baptist Church.