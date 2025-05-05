Shorter University Students Serve Local Community Through Hawks on Mission - Shorter University

Rome, GA — Shorter University students, faculty, and staff recently stepped into service during Hawks on Mission, an annual initiative that mobilizes the campus community to make a difference throughout the Rome area and beyond.

More than 240 participants signed up to serve through 19 community projects, partnering with local churches, nonprofits, and ministries to meet real needs across the region. From building beds for children to beautifying public spaces and supporting survivors of trauma, Hawks on Mission is a day of Christ-centered outreach that puts faith into action.

Volunteer teams served with a wide variety of community partners, including C.A.B.S. Autism Center, Community Share Ministries, Fellowship Church, First Baptist Church of Cave Spring, First Baptist Church of Lindale, Habitat for Humanity Rome, Hope for Hearts, Hospitality House, Safe Haven Ranch, the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Sweet Cocoon, Unity Christian School, and Shorter Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to these locations, several teams also completed projects at private residences and individual homes throughout the area, offering help where it was most needed.

“Hawks on Mission is an opportunity for our students to live out the calling of Christ to serve others,” said Dr. Don Dowless, President of Shorter University. “We are proud of the way our Shorter community consistently answers that call with joyful hearts and a spirit of excellence.”

Students took on a variety of projects throughout the day, from building beds for children in need, assisting ministries serving survivors of domestic violence, helping beautify local spaces, and offering support to churches, schools, and nonprofit organizations.

Dr. Brent Baskin, Chair of the Department of Christian Studies, added, “Hawks on Mission is a student-led event. I’m so impressed with the leadership, teamwork, and passion to serve others our 14 student leaders exhibited to make this day possible. They have truly lived out the mission of Shorter University.”

Through their efforts, Hawks on Mission participants not only made a tangible impact across the community but also embodied Shorter University’s mission of Transforming Lives Through Christ.

Brent Brown, senior marketing major and Hawks on Mission Co-coordinator, shared, “Hawks on Mission is an annual day of service where Shorter students show the Rome community love, the same way Jesus did. It brought joy to my heart to watch and serve my fellow classmates, friends, faculty at Shorter. In my position I pushed the idea of ‘Born to serve’ and it is the reason we do a day like Hawks on Mission. God called us all to serve each other, so why not start in our own community.”

Shorter University extends its heartfelt thanks to all partner organizations for opening their doors to our students and to the many volunteers whose time and talents made Hawks on Mission 2025 a powerful day of service and connection.

