Shorter University Celebrates Master's Graduates at 2025 Hooding Ceremony - Shorter University

Dr. Eric Holland, Superintendent of Rome City Schools, delivers the keynote address at Shorter University’s 2025 Hooding Ceremony, inspiring graduates to lead with integrity and serve their communities.

Shorter University honored graduates of its College of Business and School of Education during a special Hooding Ceremony held Wednesday, May 7, at the Winthrop–King Centre.

The ceremony recognized students earning master’s degrees from both schools and celebrated their academic achievement and commitment to excellence. Dr. John Reams, Provost of Shorter University, opened the evening with words of welcome, followed by special music from Dr. Kyle Abernathy.

Dr. Heath Hooper, Dean of the College of Business, introduced the evening’s keynote speaker, Dr. Eric Holland, Superintendent of Rome City Schools. In his address, Dr. Holland encouraged graduates to lead with integrity, serve their communities, and remain lifelong learners. The conferring of academic hoods was led by Dr. Hooper for the College of Business and Dr. Dana King, Dean of the School of Education, for the Education graduates. The ceremony concluded with a prayer from Shorter University President Dr. Donald Dowless.

Mycai Johnson, Master of Business Administration candidate from Douglasville, Georgia, is hooded by Dr. Heath Hooper, Dean of the College of Business, during Shorter University’s 2025 Hooding Ceremony.

“Tonight, we celebrated not only the academic accomplishments of our students, but also the perseverance, service, and leadership they have demonstrated during their time at Shorter,” said Dr. Dowless. “These graduates now go forward equipped to make a difference in the world. Our prayer is that they will use their gifts to serve others and shine the light of Christ wherever He leads them.” A full gallery of photos from the evening is available HERE

Rylie Chamlee Morrison, Master of Education candidate from LaFayette, Georgia, is hooded by Dr. Dana King, Dean of the School of Education, during Shorter’s 2025 Hooding Ceremony.