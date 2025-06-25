Shorter University Welcomes the Joyful Sound of SURGE Music Camp to Campus - Shorter University

The Hill was alive with music, worship, and the joyful energy of young musicians as Shorter University proudly hosted SURGE Music Camp, a dynamic program presented by the Georgia Baptist Mission Board. This weeklong event brought students from across Georgia to grow in their musical abilities and deepen their walk with Christ, all while filling the campus with joyful praise and purpose.

SURGE Music Camp offers age-specific programs for children (grades 3–5), middle schoolers (grades 6–8), and high schoolers through college freshmen. Campers participated in an array of enriching activities, including choral and orchestral rehearsals, praise band training, elective classes in music and the arts, devotionals, worship services, and recreational fun. Whether singing in choir, playing an instrument, or exploring the creative arts, students sharpened their talents in a nurturing and spiritually focused environment.

Each camper was assigned a sponsor who guided them through the week, ensuring both safety and meaningful engagement. Through rehearsals, performances, talent shows, and small group devotionals, students encountered both musical and spiritual growth. The camp’s emphasis on serving Christ through music empowered young people to develop not only as artists but as worshippers and leaders.

From mass rehearsals that echoed throughout campus halls to moments of quiet prayer and connection, the spirit of SURGE was felt in every corner of Shorter University. This partnership with the Georgia Baptist Mission Board brought together passion, faith, and creativity in a powerful way.

About Shorter University

Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. Located in Rome, Georgia, Shorter offers undergraduate, graduate, and online degree programs and seeks to empower students to make a lasting impact in their communities and the world.