Congratulations To Students Named to Spring 2025 Dean's List - Shorter University

Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the spring semester of 2025. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Students named to the list include:

Ansley Carol Abernathy, an Interdisciplinary Studies Online major from Summerville, GA

Cameron Scott Adams, a General Business major from Kingston, GA

Terrell L Adamson, a Sport Management Online major from Hobson City, AL

Jesus Aguilar, a History Education major from Oneonta, AL

Shalom Oluwasegun Akinbulumo, a Computer Information Systems major from 7841 Rose Ct, CA

Avery Jacob Alford, an Accounting major from Rome, GA

Karsyn Elizabeth Allen, a Biology major from Armuchee, GA

Joshua Caleb Allmon, a Christian Studies-Biblical Studies major from Rome, GA

Jacqueline Nicole Allred, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Michael Marlon Alpha, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Lafayette, GA

Simon Lee Aluko, a Management major from Acworth, GA

Bayron Alexander Amaya Reyes, a Biochemistry major from Crossville, AL

Stephen Drew Ambrose, a General Business Online major from Dalton, GA

Kush Ashish Amin, an Accounting major from Rome, GA

Leah Rebecca Anderson, a Psychology major from Statham, GA

JoElna Faith Arnold, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Cleveland, TN

Kiley Grace Arnold, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cartersville, GA

David Eduardo Arrieta Gomez, a General Business major from Valencia, Venezuela

Hayley Ann Arthur, an English major from Rome, GA

Jackson Thomas Awtry, a Biochemistry major from Tyrone, GA

Kendall Jane Aycock, a Human Services major from Calhoun, GA

Kadence Hannah Bagley, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Chatsworth, GA

Morgan Grace Bagley, a Mathematics Education major from Ranger, GA

Coley Greer Bailey, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Ringgold, GA

Marisa Kaitlyn Bain, a Music Education-Voice major from Carrollton, GA

Ariel Jaiden Baker, a General Business Online major from Cedartown, GA

Tionna Michelle Baker, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Rocky Face, GA

Anna Emmalies Ballard, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Trenton, GA

Ella Denise Ballard, an Ecology And Field Biology major from Trenton, GA

Erika Jo Barcus, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Dallas, GA

Zacorion Khyre’ Barkley, a Communication Studies – Sport Communication major from Griffin, GA

Robert Michael Barron, a Sport Management major from Kennesaw, GA

Madison Deleise Blaize Baxter, an Associate of Science major from Rome, GA

Megan Danielle Baxter, a General Business Online major from Dallas, GA

Valery Danielle Baxter, a Psychology major from Dallas, GA

Keziah Monae Beard, a Criminal Justice major from Hephzibah, GA

Adeline Grayce Bearden, a Middle Grades Education major from Calhoun, GA

Logan William Benedict, a General Business Online major from Rome, GA

Rasmus Berg, a Communication Studies – Communication Studies major from Nyborg, Denmark

Bailey C Bergman, a Biochemistry major from Olive Branch, MS

Laila Xochilt Bernardino, an Accounting major from Santa Fe, NM

Florence Corbin Bishop, a Psychology major from Plainville, GA

Lance Conner Blackburn, a Sport Management Online major from Fayetteville, GA

Sophia Ruth Blair, a Criminal Justice Online major from Mentone, AL

Isaiah Timothy Blake, a Management major from Cartersville, GA

Victoria Kate Blankenship, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cedartown, GA

Erin Braxton Blount, a Biology major from Gray, GA

Melyndia Dion Boncoeur, a Sport Management major from Douglasville, GA

Montana Skye Bowers, a Psychology major from Silver Creek, GA

Rayla Estella Brakeman, a Biology major from Henagar, AL

Kiley Faith Branam, a Theatre major from Chatsworth, GA

Jack David Brewster, a Christian Ministries-Educational Ministry major from Dallas, GA

Alex John Brodie, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Plainfield, IL

Ariyah Marie Brooks, a Sport Management major from Racine, WI

Abigail Rene Brown, a Nursing major from Waco, GA

Aiden Wayne Brown, a Biology major from Rainbow City, AL

Brayden Chase Brown, a General Business Online major from Rome, GA

Brent Caiden Brown, a Marketing major from Dallas, GA

Jessica Maria Brown, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Lyerly, GA

Makenzee Kay Brown, a Nursing major from Marietta, GA

Tylar L Brown, a Biochemistry major from Cave Spring, GA

Sadie Love Bruce, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Emily Elizabeth Brunson, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Dalton, GA

Mattalyn Rose Buchanan, a Criminal Justice major from Rome, GA

Octavius Tyleen Buchanan, a Sport Management major from Albany, GA

Jalen Devon Buckner, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Stone Mountain, GA

Brooke Lyndsay Burgess, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

James Chandler Burns, a Sport Management major from Ringgold, GA

Hannah Azusa Burris, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Trion, GA

Landyn Jay Cameron, a Theatre major from Summerville, GA

Tyler Jordan Camp, a Sport Management major from Dallas, GA

Kirkland Geoffrey Cannon, a Sport Management major from Rome, GA

Paola Melissa Cano-Medrano, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Lydia Kate Caroway, a History Education major from Rome, GA

Kamryn Gracie Carter, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Trenton, GA

Mary Avis Casey, a Communication Studies – Strategic Communication major from Cedartown, GA

Katherine Annalouise Cash, a History Education major from Adairsville, GA

Evan Thomas Cauble, a General Business major from Fayetteville, GA

Iris May Chandler, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Plainville, GA

Lindsay Morgan Chisenall, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Bridgeport, AL

Yesenia Cisneros, an Associate of Science major from Rome, GA

Griffin Walker Clark, an Accounting major from Midland, MI

James Zachary Colquitt, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Athens, GA

Abigail Elizabeth Colston, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cartersville, GA

Gary Chandler Cook, a General Business major from Ga, GA

Kiersten McKinley Cooke, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Sydney Nicole Corbett, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Hahira, GA

Briley Michaelynn Cordle, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Aragon, GA

Elizabeth Anne Cornelius, a Nursing major from Gadsden, AL

Dakota Cameron Corntassel, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Silver Creek, GA

Jacob Cornwell, a General Business Online major from Buchanan, GA

Erica Annalynn Couch, a Nursing major from Henagar, AL

Annagrace Cora Crane, a Biochemistry major from Canton, GA

Parker James Crawford, a Management major from Rockmart, GA

Savannah McKenzie Crider, a History Education major from Ranger, GA

Rachel Diane Crosley, a General Business major from Cartersville, GA

Jasmine Jenee Curtis, a Human Services Online major from Cartersville Ga, GA

Madilyn Claire Curtis, a General Business major from Dallas, GA

Haylee Keegan Dancause, a Nursing major from Kingston, GA

Conner Damien Ray Dancey, a General Business Online major from Trion, GA

Kealani Keundae Daniel, a General Business Online major from Rome, GA

Erin Elizabeth Davenport, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Ja’Myas R Davis, a Computer Information Systems major from Eutaw, AL

Lorenzo D’Cortez Davis, an Interdisciplinary Studies Online major from Atlanta, GA

Riley Joseph Davis, a Biology major from Rome, GA

Robert A Davis, an Interdisciplinary Studies Online major from Atlanta, GA

Alexis Elaine Dawson, a Musical Theatre major from Ringgold, GA

Emily D’Ann Day, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Aragon, GA

Tyler Lee Deems, a Sport Management major from Rockmart, GA

Cora Grace Delay, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Sugar Land, TX

Thomas Eugene Dillard, a Music Education-Instrumental major from Chatsworth, GA

Tatiana do Pinho Candido Ferreira, a Sport Management major from Atibaia, Brazil

Shelby Kate Dobson, an English major from Rome, GA

Caden Andrew Dodson, a History major from Cohutta, GA

Olivia Faith Dorsey, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Cathy Ford Douglas, a General Business Online major from Stone Mountain, GA

Alyse Rebekah Dressler, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Blairsville, GA

Reagan Elizabeth Duke, a Musical Theatre major from Commerce, GA

J’Arthur Elias Dunn, a General Business major from Lagrange, GA

Lucas Enrique Durand, a Communication Studies – Org. Com. And Leadership major from Dallas, GA

Branson Steele Dykes, a General Business major from Statham, GA

Cody Ryan Earle, a Sport Management major from Rome, GA

Karis Jessica Eccleston, a Computer Information Systems major from Roswell, GA

Nashari Taniya Edwards, a Pre-Nursing major from Decatur, GA

Chloe Ann Ehrie, a Psychology major from Dallas, GA

Jackson Patrick Ellis, a Political Science major from Chickamauga, GA

Trista Bracole Ely, a Nursing major from Silver Creek, GA

Katrice Rene Ferrell, a Psychology major from Rome, GA

Michael Hudson Fetterolf, a Sport Management major from Seymour, TN

Alayna Gracelynn Findley, a Biochemistry major from Cartersville, GA

Chase R Finley, a Nursing major from Durham, NC

Brady Dean Flinders, a Computer Information Systems major from Hiram, GA

Alyssa Faith Flippen, a Psychology major from Rockmart, GA

Brookelynn Hope Folds, a Psychology major from Calhoun, GA

Taliyah Andrea Ford, a Theatre major from Rome, GA

Emma Rose Foster, a Nursing major from Cartersville, GA

Sam Gabriel Flores Francisco, an Associate of Science – Christian Studies major from Newnan, GA

Benjamin Hardy Franklin, a Sport Management major from Metter, GA

William Henry Freeman, a Middle Grades Education major from Rockmart, GA

Blake Allen Frost, a General Business major from Atlanta, GA

Adam Blake Fullen, a Sport Management major from Canton, GA

Sebastian Gamez Parra, a Marketing major from Rome, GA

Courtney Meagan Garab, a Human Services Online major from Rome, GA

Ismael Garcia Gasca, an Accounting major from Leon, Mexico

Austin Everett Garner, an English major from Villa Rica, GA

Brooklyn Claire Garner, a Psychology major from Silver Creek, GA

Stephanie Garrett, an Associate of Science major from Lindale, GA

Rylee Elise Gattis, a Nursing major from Southside, AL

Caitlin Danielle Gifford, a Human Services Online major from Trion, GA

Noah Spurgen Gilliam, a Christian Ministries-Educational Ministry major from Mount Pleasant, SC

Gavin Baylee Gilreath, a Theatre major from Rome, GA

Isabella Grace Gilstrap, a Marketing major from Kingston, GA

Thomas Austin Goggans, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Martin Steve Gonzalez, a Marketing major from Adairsville, GA

Santiago Gonzalez Uribe, a Computer Information Systems major from Bucaramanga, COLOMBIA

Grayson Thomas Goss, a Sport Management major from Kingston, GA

MerCori Milan Green, a Psychology major from Midland, GA

Cordell Jeremiah Greenwood, a General Business Online major from Grantville, GA

Jana Elizabeth Gregory, a Nursing major from Rockmart, GA

Bryson Chase Gresham, a General Business Online major from Silver Creek, GA

Jennifer Leann Griffin, a Criminal Justice Online major from Silver Creek, GA

Amelia Elizabeth Griffiths, a General Business major from Woodstock, GA

Treneice Ireail-Domoniqu Grimes, a Computer Information Systems major from Greensboro, GA

Ariel McKenzie Grimwade, a Psychology major from Griffin, GA

Presley Madison Gross, a Psychology major from Calhoun, GA

Sharick Gabriela Guiza Hernandez, a Sport Management major from Bogotá, Colombia

Mattie Nicole Gunter, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Devin Chase Hackney, a Biochemistry major from Ranger, GA

Ethan Taylor Haight, a Sport Management major from Acworth, GA

Isaac Thomas Harkins, a Sport Management major from Atlanta, GA

Caleb Michael Harper, a Management major from Carrollton, GA

Alexandra Madison Harris, a Human Services Online major from Griffin, GA

Brayden Rashaad Harris, a General Business major from Hanceville, AL

Abigail Sarah Hart, a Middle Grades Education major from Lilburn, GA

Dallas Scott Hatfield, an Accounting major from Nashville, GA

Ally Elizabeth Hawkins, a Middle Grades Education major from Summerville, GA

Raphaella Hawkins, a Human Services Online major from Rome, GA

Lori Megan Hayes, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Summerville, GA

Alexia Elizabeth Tierr Henderson, an Associate of Science – Human Services major from Cartersville, GA

Clayton Wesley Henderson, a General Business major from Winder, GA

Rachel Jeannette Hendricks, a Human Services Online major from Douglasville, GA

Julia Elizabeth Hennon, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Summerville, GA

Alexander Hernandez Gaspar, a General Business major from Cartersville, GA

Heidi Hernandez Pizano, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Kylen Grace Hewell, a Sport Management major from Jefferson, GA

Candace Lynette Hill, a Psychology major from Mcdonough, GA

Carson Evan Hill, a General Business major from Cartersville, GA

Ryan Camden Hillhouse, a General Business major from Cartersville, GA

Jamie Renee Hilliard, an Associate of Science major from Rome, GA

Kayla Grace Holloway, a Music Education-Voice major from Dallas, GA

Sarah Elizabeth Holmes, a General Business major from Cumming, GA

Jonathan Lee Hope, a Sport Management major from Douglasville, GA

Jinnifer Hopwood, a Human Services Online major from Temple, GA

Raina Emmanuelle Horton, a Biology major from Marietta, GA

Thomas Alan Howard, a Sport Management major from Heflin, AL

Taylor-Reese Victoria Howell, an Ecology And Field Biology major from Sneads, FL

LaShana Renee Hubert, a Human Services Online major from Rex, GA

Dylan Daniel Hudgens, a Sport Management major from Butler, GA

Grace Ann Hudgins, a Music Education-Voice major from Calhoun, GA

Elizabeth Joyce Hughes, a Biology major from Austell, GA

John Michael Hughes, a Political Science major from Canton, GA

Tylor Hughes, a Christian Ministries-Educational Ministry Online major from Dahlonega, GA

William Robert Hurd, a Management major from Calhoun, GA

Madison Leigh Hutchens, a Biochemistry major from Summerville, GA

Hunter Ethan Hutchings, a Biochemistry major from Rockmart, GA

Connor Pierce Iams, an Associate of Science major from Rome, GA

Camden Bryce Jackson, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Cedartown, GA

Ebony Annileya Jackson, a Psychology major from Rome, GA

Jolie Michelle Jackson, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Kaylayzia Kanileya Jackson, a Theatre major from Rome, GA

April Hope Jacobson, a Biology major from Atlanta, GA

Payton Lee Jenkins, a Psychology major from Powder Springs, GA

Diana Christine Johnson, an Associate of Science – Business major from Rockyface, GA

Isaiah Steed Johnson, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Jason Ethan Johnson, a History Education major from Murrieta, CA

Josiah Mendell Johnson, a Sport Management major from Newnan, GA

Michael Dewayne Johnson, a Sport Management major from Birmingham, AL

Raylee Marie Johnson, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Powder Springs, GA

Trystan Shaye Johnson, a Music Education-Voice major from Rome, GA

Brianna Marie Johnston, a Communication Studies – Strategic Communication major from Adairsville, GA

Alley Grace Jones, a Pre-Nursing major from Canton, GA

Chaney Alan Jones, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome Ga, GA

Katelyn G Jones, a Christian Studies-Ministry major from Adairsville, GA

Kendall Elise Nicole Jones, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Madison Elizabeth Jones, a Nursing major from Dallas, GA

Priya Marie Jones, a Nursing major from Trion, GA

Kaliq Laquan Jordan, an Associate of Science – Sport Management major from Dalton, GA

Carter Luke Kelly, a Criminal Justice major from Mcdonough, GA

Grace Elisabeth Kelly, a Nursing major from Pine Mountain, GA

Ethan Andrew Kempf, a Christian Studies-Biblical Studies major from Rome, GA

Jordan Kemiah Kierbow, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Carrollton, GA

Brayden Jeffery-Wayne King, a Sport Management major from Nicholson, GA

Daphne Lauren King, a Theatre major from Bonaire, GA

Ian Douglas King, a General Business major from Calhoun, GA

Paris Helene Kirby, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Lindy Grace Kirsch, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Cedartown, GA

Timothy Brandon Kise, a General Business Online major from Rome, GA

Abigail Rose Klinkhamer, a Sport Management major from Gilbert, AZ

Natalie Jane Knight, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Annabelle Elizabeth Korta, a General Business major from Wesley Chapel, FL

David Lawrence Kraski, an Associate of Science – Sport Management major from Knoxville, TN

Caitlyn Lea Lambitz, a Psychology major from Chickamauga, GA

Devonn Lane, a Management major from Hahira, GA

Hayden Vaughn Lanier, a Middle Grades Education major from Tallapoosa, GA

Autumn Lynn Lassetter, a Music – Instrumental major from Fyffe, AL

Landon G Lawson, a Human Services Online major from Gaylesville, AL

Sarah Marie Ledford, an Associate of Science – Criminal Justice major from Summerville, GA

Jordyn McKenzie LeGrier, a Biology major from Lithia Springs, GA

Mary Grace Lemmings, a Middle Grades Education major from Carrollton, GA

Mattie Meadows Lester, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Caroline Rhiannon Lewis, an English major from Rome, GA

Tobias Freeman Lewis, a General Business major from Tyrone, GA

Cecily Rose Lieupo, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Valdosta, GA

Cameron Luke Lifsey, a General Business major from Monroe, GA

Mckenzie Leigh Livingston, a Christian Studies major from Hiawassee, GA

Abigail Dawn Love, a Biology major from Columbus, GA

Kyrsten Montana Low, a Nursing major from Moreland, GA

Marlee Kinsey Lowery, a Human Services Online major from Rome, GA

Ambria Noel Ludwig, a Communication Studies – Strategic Communication major from Rome, GA

Allek Mckenliegh Luna, a Communication Studies – Strategic Communication major from Flowery Branch, GA

Austin Lee Lynch, a Sport Management major from Rome, GA

Willow Grace Lynch, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Trenton, GA

Kyra Alece Mabry, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Ashley Darlene Marin Mora, a Criminal Justice major from Rome, GA

Elijah Aurelius Martin, a Sport Management Online major from Locust Grove, GA

Emily Ann Martin, a Psychology major from Lindale, GA

Jasper Zachaeus Martin, a Management major from Ringgold, GA

Logan Tyler Martin, a Biology major from Plainville, GA

Nathan James Martin, a General Business major from Evans, GA

Sebastian Robert Martinez, a History major from Tampa, FL

Arlene Martinez-Belman, a Nursing major from Cedartown, GA

Ansley Hope Mask, a Nursing major from Zebulon, GA

Tyjuan Mandrell Massey, a Sport Management Online major from Orlando, FL

Olivia Margaret Masters, a Biochemistry major from Acworth, GA

Sean Mcaufield, a Management major from Louth, IRELAND

Derrica Lamyia Mccall, a Sport Management major from Hayneville, AL

Anna Marie McCormick, a Nursing major from Hiram, GA

Cole Cardell McCranie, a General Business major from Metter, GA

Natalie Marion McCullough, a Nursing major from Dallas, GA

Cole Ryan McDaniel, a Sport Management major from Dallas, GA

Hannah Christa McDuffie, a Psychology major from Cartersville, GA

Brandon Bernard McGill, a Computer Information Systems major from Albany, GA

Cade Michael McGuire, a History Education major from Irvine, CA

Mazey Kyra McKechnie, a biology major from Blairsville, GA

Charles Andrew McNeil, a Christian Ministries-Educational Ministry Online major from Calhoun, GA

Avery Marie McRay, a Middle Grades Education major from Centre, AL

Ava Margaret Medina, a General Business major from Bend, OR

Yesica Medina-Soria, a Marketing major from Calhoun, GA

Andre Duke Mills, a Criminal Justice major from Lagrange, GA

Elizabeth A. Mitchell, a Biology major from Macon, GA

Mario Molina-Mari, a Sport Management major from Gijón, Spain

Aniya Monique Montgomery, a Psychology major from Mcdonough, GA

Jackson Lee Moore, a Middle Grades Education major from Chickamauga, GA

Taylor Leslie Moore, an Ecology And Field Biology major from Cartersville, GA

Kolby Jace Morris, a General Business major from Conyers, GA

Serene Array Morss, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Brooklyn Natalia Morton, a Mathematics Education major from Cedartown, GA

Presleigh Nicole Moseley, a General Business Online major from Acworth, GA

Ashley Annabelle Moss, a Biology major from Ocala, FL

Bo Morgan Mosteller, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Jackson, GA

Cole Ellis Movius, a History Education major from Evans, GA

Naomi Mulatu, a Musical Theatre major from Milford, OH

Riley Kate Mullis, a Music Education-Voice major from Eastman, GA

Alexa Daniela Munoz-Pinon, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Marquan Anthony Murray, a Sport Management major from Powder Springs, GA

Karis Renee Myers, a Political Science major from Newnan, GA

Miracle Tanika Naylor, a General Business Online major from Ellenwood, GA

Tabitha Maryfae Neal, a General Business major from Summerville, GA

Aidan Parker Nematbakhsh, a General Business major from Acworth, GA

Jakwan Damarius Nero, a Sport Management Online major from South Fulton, GA

Brooks Gauge Nesmith, a Sport Management major from Southside, AL

Alex Blake Newborn, a General Business major from Iron City, TN

Skylar Currier Niblett, a Mathematics Education major from Gainesville, GA

David Allen Noll, a General Business major from Cohutta, GA

Lucia Del Carmen Olivas, a General Business Online major from Dalton, GA

Ivey Catherine O’Neal, a General Business Online major from Summerville, GA

Ivan Alexander Orellana, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Kenzie Leeann Osborn, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Sofie Alexis Osborne, a General Business Online major from Cave Spring, GA

Fernando Otero Lado, a Computer Information Systems major from Muros, SPAIN

Dori Anne Owen, a Nursing major from Rockmart, GA

Katelyn Louise Oxenreider, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rockmart, GA

Ava Grace Pangelinan, a Christian Studies-Biblical Studies major from Stockbridge, GA

Justin Raul Paniagua, a General Business major from Stockbridge, GA

Mattilin Montgomery Parker, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Nandini Bhavesh Patel, an Accounting major from Rome, GA

Aleya Luraine Patrick, an Associate of Science major from Ringgold, GA

Juliann Skylar Paul, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Monroe, GA

Micheal Caleb Peden, a History Education major from Crandall, GA

Carson Reed Peppers, a General Business major from Scottsboro, AL

Elizabeth Anna Marie Peterson, an Associate of Science major from Rome, GA

Collin Burke Pettegrew, a Management major from Rome, GA

Sydney Taylor Pledger, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Cheyenne Skye Pless, an Associate of Science – Business major from Menlo, GA

Peyton Ryan Posey, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cartersville, GA

Kayla Nicole Powell, an Associate of Science major from Rome, GA

Lily Kate Prater, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Laci Pressley, an Associate of Science major from Adairsville, GA

Adrienne Shea Prevost, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Yogi S Purohit, a Management major from Summerville, GA

Emma Grace Queen, a Nursing major from Calhoun, GA

Christopher Reed Randall, a Sport Management major from Calhoun, GA

Madison Leanne Reagin, an Ecology And Field Biology major from Lawrenceville, GA

Cole Charles Rener, a Music – Piano major from Cumming, GA

Esperanza Michelle Reyes, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Ranger, GA

Katelyn Marie Rhinehart, a Psychology major from Rome, GA

Kamryn Drew Rhodes, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Kensley Williamson Rhodes, a General Business major from Cedartown, GA

Jeremy Jamar Richardson, a Middle Grades Education major from Waynesboro, GA

Callie Brooke Ridley, a History Education major from Dalton, GA

Christopher Carl Ridling, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Cameron Connor Rikard, a Computer Information Systems major from Emerson, GA

Meaghan Faith Riley, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Cave Spring, GA

Yamiletth Elizabeth Rivas, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Josue Caleb Rivera, a Sport Management major from Dallas, GA

Anna Elisabeth Roberts, an English major from Zebulon, GA

Hailey Elizabeth Robinson, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Kendra Dee Robinson, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Brooke Victoria Rolen, a Sport Management major from Powder Springs, GA

Jenna Grace Rolen, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Powder Springs, GA

Federico Javier Roman, a General Business major from Buenos Aires, Argentina

Hannah Elizabeth Rose, a Psychology major from Dallas, GA

Madison Amiyah Rose, a Computer Information Systems major from Madison, AL

Ethan Philip Ross, a History Education major from Auburn, GA

Gideon Daniel Rossell, a General Business major from Valparaiso, FL

Samantha Taylor Rowell, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Jason LaBrian Rucker, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Jordyn Ansley Rutledge, a General Business major from Acworth, GA

Ava Nicole Sanabria, a General Business major from Acworth, GA

Pau Sanchez Marin, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Landon Alexander Sankowski, a General Business major from Dawsonville, GA

Barrett Jon Saunders, a General Business major from Adairsville, GA

Halaina Rose Say, a General Business major from Chattanooga, TN

Colby Joseph Schachtner, a Sport Management major from Evans, GA

Paul Schedlbauer, a General Business major from Waidhofen/Ybbs, Austria

Alexis Marie Schoggen, a Sport Management major from Walls, MS

Landyn James Scurlock, a General Business major from West Blocton, AL

Elyza Victoria Self, a Music/Worship Leadership – Voice major from Flowery Branch, GA

Aahana Vishal Seth, a Marketing major from Mumbai, India

Carter Christopher Shall, a General Business major from Jacksonville, FL

Danilyn Jaiden Sheats, a Sport Management major from Bremen, GA

Josiah Derrell Simmons, a Computer Information Systems major from Bonaire, GA

Montreas Tywon Simmons, a Sport Management major from Rockmart, GA

Caroline Elizabeth Sivills, a General Business major from Paducah, KY

Caeden Grae Sizemore, a Christian Studies-Biblical Studies Online major from Dallas, GA

Keller Ryan Slotnick, a Sport Management major from Oak Park, CA

Abigail Jean Smith, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Calhoun, GA

Ella Madalyne Smith, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Bremen, GA

Jabiri Smith, a General Business major from Suwanee, GA

Mia Renee Smith, a General Business Online major from Calhoun, GA

Parker Addison Smith, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Brookhaven, GA

Miguel Leite Piersanti Souza, a Management major from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Preston James Spake, a History Education major from Bremen, GA

McKinsey Leigh Spinks, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Cartersville, GA

Dalton Lee Sprayberry, a General Business major from Rockmart, GA

Nakobi Justice Tyree Spurrier, a General Business major from Clarkston, GA

Nicole Cherie Stafford, a Pre-Nursing major from Aragon, GA

Kaylin G Stallings, a Pre-Nursing major from Rainbow City, AL

Ansleigh Grace Starrett, a General Business Online major from Mcdonough, GA

Lawson Stephens, an Accounting major from Norcross, GA

Ashton Leigh Stevens, a Sport Management major from Mcdonough, GA

Katerina Christophorovna Stevens, a Pre-Nursing major from Elgin, SC

Noah Hamilton Stiles, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Samuel Cain Stover, a Sport Management major from Ringgold, GA

Abraham Todd Stowe, a General Business major from Rochelle, GA

Seth Christian Stringer, a Psychology major from Rockmart, GA

Jacob Evan Strunk, a Criminal Justice major from Southside, AL

Reilly Renee Swierbut, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Grand Haven, MI

Natalie Gail Tankersley, a Communication Studies – Strategic Communication major from Chatsworth, GA

Canyon Thrasher, a Marketing major from Stockbridge, GA

Emily Kate Tilson, a Sport Management major from Moreland, GA

Grace Abagail Timmins, a Biology major from Calhoun, GA

Kallyn Lily Timmons, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

James Garland Traylor, a General Business major from Calhoun, GA

Levi Peyton Trevino, a Management major from Douglasville, GA

Sebastian Troya, a Sport Management major from Davie, FL

Candace Elyse Tutt, a General Business Online major from Rome, GA

Divine Stylz Valle, a Sport Management major from Green Cove Springs, FL

Eva Suzanne Van Tol, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Rome, GA

Chloe Madison Vaughn, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Ringgold, GA

Rei Lynn Voight, a Nursing major from Richmond Hill, GA

Jeff Mendez Vu, a General Business major from Cartersville, GA

Micah Elizabeth Wade, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Maggie Lee Wallace, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cumming, GA

Savannah Grace Walraven, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Lindale, GA

Jazzelle Ora-luna Ware, a Sport Management major from Acworth, GA

Madeline Amarae Ware, a Biology major from Centre, AL

Roderick Ware, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Ashley Danielle Washington, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Sterrett, AL

Debra Waters, an Associate of Science – Christian Studies major from Armuchee, GA

Tonya Latasha Waters, a Human Services Online major from Hampton, GA

Kayla Lynn Watts, a Nursing major from Franklin, GA

Zariah Nikole Webb, a Pre-Nursing major from Covington, GA

Jonathan Luke Welch, a History major from Forsyth, GA

Savannah Desiree Welch, a Pre-Nursing major from Lilburn, GA

Taylor Maye West, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Tyler Joe West, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Sarah Elizabeth Wheeler, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Silver Creek, GA

Bennett Kyle Whelchel, a Middle Grades Education major from Silver Creek, GA

Jaleea Desiray Whitener, a Biology major from Dalton, GA

Reaghan Marie Whitlock, a General Business major from Johns Creek, GA

Colton Wilbanks, a General Business major from Gainesville, GA

Richard McClanahan Wilcoxson, a History Education major from Haleyville, AL

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Williams, a Sport Management major from Lafayette, GA

Sabrina Laverne Williams, a Human Services Online major from Cartersville, GA

Sophie Mae Williams, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cartersville, GA

Ja’Than Zakari Willis, a Sport Management major from Dudley, GA

Abigail Ann Wilson, a General Business major from Adairsville, GA

Jacob Craig Wilson, a General Business Online major from Ringgold, GA

Macy Kate Wilson, a History Education major from Adairsville, GA

Noah Steven Woehler, a Sport Management major from Plymouth, CA

Parker Bryan Wolfe, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Samantha Dalaney Wolfe, a General Business Online major from Cedartown, GA

Brielle Nicole Wood, a Pre-Nursing major from Gadsden, AL

Morgan Charisse Wood, a Middle Grades Education major from Kingston, GA

Tyler Douglas Woodside, a General Business major from Whitesburg, GA

Olivia Lynn Young, a Nursing major from Menlo, GA

Tyler James Zawacki, a General Business major from Huntsville, AL

About Shorter University:

Shorter University in Rome, Georgia is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter University on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associates, and masters programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.