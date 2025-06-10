Shorter University Welcomes Students for Impact Camp with Georgia Baptist Mission Board - Shorter University

ROME, Ga. — Shorter University was honored to serve as host for Impact Camp, a dynamic summer discipleship experience presented by the Georgia Baptist Mission Board. Held during the university’s summer break, the camp transformed Shorter’s campus into a hub of joyful activity, spiritual growth, and gospel-centered fellowship.

Impact Camp is designed as a catalyst for life-changing conversations. Through worship, small group discussions, recreation, and shared meals, trained leaders engage students in intentional spiritual conversations aimed at deepening their intimacy with Christ. The weeklong experience offered a unique opportunity for young people to grow in their faith and form lasting connections with one another.

This year’s keynote speaker was Jason Britt, a Shorter University alumnus and lead pastor at Bethlehem Church in Winder, Georgia. Britt brought a message rooted in discipleship and renewal, drawing on his extensive ministry experience. Bethlehem Church has been recognized nationally as one of the fastest growing churches in the country, and Britt’s leadership continues to inspire congregations across the United States.

Music throughout the week was led by AWKN Worship, a worship collective based in Carrollton, Georgia. Known for their heartfelt and Christ-centered music, AWKN Worship helped create an atmosphere of authentic worship and reflection that resonated deeply with campers.

The vibrant presence of Impact Camp on Shorter’s campus highlighted the university’s commitment to fostering a Christ-centered environment year-round. While students are typically away during the summer, the camp brought renewed energy and purpose to the university’s facilities.

Support for Impact Camp is made possible through the generous gifts of Georgia Baptists via the Cooperative Program, which allows ministry partners to offer impactful experiences like this one at affordable rates.

