Knight Scholarship Competition Winners Announced - Shorter University

Shorter University named its winners of this year’s annual William and Mary Ann Knight Scholarship Competition as junior Cole Rener (piano) and sophomore Evan Wyatt (vocal) on February 24th.

Rener’s winning selections were “Sonata in D minor, K. 213” by Domenico Scarlatti and “Sonata in C minor, Op. 13, I. Grave- Allegro con brio” by Ludwig Von Bethoven. He is a student of Dr. Jerico Vasquez, Chair of Shorter’s Edith Lester Harbin School of Music, Professor of Music, and Coordinator of Keyboard Studies. Vasquez praised Rener’s musicianship, saying “Cole’s performance was quite stunning! His Scarlatti sonata showed much sensitivity, while his Beethoven Sonata showed his maturity and tempestuousness. I’m extremely proud of his achievements over the last three years.”

In the vocal division, Wyatt’s winning selections were “Who is Sylvia?” from Let Us Garlands Bring Op. 18 by Gerald Finzi and “Non piu andrai” from Le Nozze di Figaro by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. He is a student of Dr. Yuman Lee, Associate Professor of Music at Shorter. Lee described Wyatt’s growth over his two years as a Shorter student, saying “I’ve had the privilege of witnessing Evan grow tremendously as a musician over the past few years, and his dedication and hard work truly set him apart. Winning the Knight Competition two years in a row—first in piano and now in voice—stands as a testament to his exceptional talent, versatility, and commitment to excellence. I couldn’t be prouder of his achievements and look forward to seeing where his musical journey leads him next.”

The competition was adjudicated by guest judges, including Dr. Wendy Freeland, a Distinguished Professor of Music at Jacksonville State University who judged the piano division, and Dr. Youngmi Kim, an Associate Professor of Music and Voice Area Coordinator at Georgia College who judged the vocal division.

The William and Mary Ann Knight Scholarship Competition is named for two longtime Shorter faculty members. The competition was established by the Knights’ family, friends, and colleagues to award diligent Shorter students who excel in performance.