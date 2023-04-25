Shorter University Students Participate in Hawks on Mission Day - Shorter University

Rome, Ga. (April 25, 2023) — More than 250 Shorter University students and faculty took part in the University’s annual Hawks on Mission Day on Thursday, April 20.

“Hawks on Mission Day is an annual day sponsored by the Christian Studies Department, where Shorter University students come together to go out and serve the community through a variety of service projects in order to share the love of Christ,” said Sydney Holden, a senior Christian studies major.

“Our projects include cleaning someone’s home or yard and doing minor repairs and cleaning up local community organizations so we can go out and show the community love,” added Bethany Purdue, another senior Christian studies major.

Students who signed up for the Acts of Service team tackled more than a dozen projects across Rome. Assignments included yard clean-up, house painting, raking yards, laying mulch, and helping clean up the New Armuchee cemetery, according to Dr. Brent Baskin, Department Chair of Shorter’s School of Christian Studies.

“Hawks on Mission Day is an ideal representation of Shorter’s Christ-centered educational experience and our commitment to giving back to the Rome community,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “Rome is a great city, and we are proud to have been part of this community for almost 150 years. This volunteer day is a wonderful opportunity for the Shorter University family to put our love of serving into action and to shine the light of Christ’s love right here in our town. Shorter loves helping others move forward.”

About Shorter University:

In its 150th anniversary year, Shorter University in Rome, Georgia is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter University on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associate, and master’s programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.

