Shorter University School of Fine and Performing Arts Announces Masterworks Concert - Shorter University

Rome, Ga. (April 17th, 2023) — Shorter University Choirs will present a Masterworks Concert on April 22nd, 2023 at 7:30pm. The concert will be held in Brookes Chapel at Shorter University’s main campus. There is no charge and the event is open to the public.

The concert will feature the conductor, Bryan McDonald, Timothy Renner, baritone, Heather Frost, piano, and the combined Shorter University Choirs and orchestral accompaniment.

Pieces for the concert include Five Mystical Songs by Ralph Vaughan Williams, which features Timothy Renner, as well as Dark Night of the Soul and Luminous Night of the Soul by Ola Gjeilo.

