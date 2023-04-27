Shorter University Alumni Association Presents Scholarships - Shorter University

Rome, Ga. (April 26, 2023) — Four students received scholarships presented by Shorter University’s Alumni Association Board.

Mrs. Mary Shotwell Smith and Mr. Rick Hunt represented Shorter’s Alumni Association Board in presenting its 2023-2024 scholarships.

The Carol Kirby Pollock Alumni Leadership Scholarship was awarded to Madison Meers, a nursing major from Rome, Ga. This scholarship is given to students who exhibit proven leadership skills through on-campus activities and who demonstrate the desire and potential to use these skills as members of the Shorter University Alumni Association.

The Alumni Service Scholarship was awarded to Jackson Moore, a middle grades education major from Chickamauga, Ga. This scholarship is designed to recognize and reward Shorter University students who have a demonstrated desire to serve on behalf of Shorter University, both on campus and in the community.

The Dr. Wayne W. Dempsey Memorial Alumni Legacy Scholarship was awarded to Parker Wolfe, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, Ga. This scholarship is presented to a student who has a parent or sibling who holds a degree from Shorter University.

The Leon Staples Jr. Memorial Alumni Scholarship was awarded to Jordan Bunting, a Sport Management major from Columbus, Ga. This scholarship is presented to a senior undergraduate student of integrity and good character who has demonstrated leadership qualities and service to Shorter.

“These students have exhibited remarkable leadership and steadfast integrity, which has been recognized by Shorter University’s Alumni Board,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “We appreciate our Alumni for their recognition of these students’ accomplishments.”

