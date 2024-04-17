Shorter University Spring Promotions and Tenure - Shorter University

We are pleased to announce the following people were approved for promotion and/or tenure during the spring semester. The candidates who successfully navigated through the promotion and tenure process were recognized at the spring faculty meeting.

The Promotion and Tenure process is an acknowledgment of the merit of our faculty members. Faculty members who apply for this process are then evaluated on several categories including their instructional activities and professional competencies, their research and scholarship, professional development, faith integration, and their University, community, and church service. The primary performance criterion for promotion and tenure is teaching effectiveness.

Candidates go through a process that requires an evaluation from their Chairs and Deans, the Promotion and Tenure Committee, and is voted on by the Board of Trustees.

“Shorter University faculty go above and beyond their expectations,” said Dr. Don Dowless, Shorter University President. “Each faculty members strive daily to pour into our students and truly help Transform Lives through Christ. These faculty members are well deserving of receiving promotions and tenure, and we are honored to have them at our University.”

Shorter University is thankful to have faculty members who desire to better themselves, pour back into our students, and help further the mission of the University.

“I am proud of the achievements of these faculty members and am thankful to have them serving with us at Shorter,” said Dr. John Reams, Shorter University Provost.

Selected promotion and tenure faculty members are listed below:

Dr. Bryan McDonald – Promoted from Assistant Professor to Associate Professor

Mrs. Katherine Dudley-Blair – Promoted from Associate Professor to Full Professor Dr. Julie Pond – Promoted from Associate Professor to Full Professor

Dr. Enoch Jacobus – Promoted from Associate Professor to Full Professor

Dr. Brent Baskin – Received Tenure

Dr. Clint Helms – Received Tenure

Dr. Yuman Lee – Received Tenure