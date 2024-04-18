Alumni Association Scholarship Awards - Shorter University

Each year, the Shorter University Alumni Association gives out scholarships to deserving students. Faculty and staff are given the opportunity to nominate students based on criteria for each award. Nominated students are then asked to complete an application package for these scholarships. The Scholarship Committee of the Alumni Association Board reviews each package and conducts student interviews before selecting each winner.

Thes Alumni Association Scholarships include the Wayne Dempsey Legacy Scholarship, the Leon Staples, Jr. Memorial Alumni Scholarship, the Carol Kirby Pollock Alumni Leadership Scholarship, and the Carol Kirby Pollock Alumni Service Scholarship.

Once the winners have been selected, they are invited to a special scholarship reception, giving them the opportunity to accept their award in person. The reception for the 2024-25 scholarship recipients was held on April 16. Dr. Don Dowless, Shorter University President welcomed the students, and Mary Smith and Rick Hunt, members of the Alumni Association Board presented the students with their awards.

The Wayne Dempsey Legacy Scholarship

Dr. Wayne Dempsey was a Vice President at Shorter for many years, and a friend to many. As a alumnus, he dearly loved Shorter. This scholarship was started by Dr. Dempsey’s family and friends to help continue his legacy of love and respect for Shorter University.

The recipient of the 2024-25 Wayne Dempsey Legacy Award is Kendall Jones. Kendall is a junior, Middle Grades Education Major. Kendall has lots of experience working with children and serves at her church, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Kendall plans to become a Middle School Teacher after graduating from Shorter. She is a wonderful candidate to help carry on the legacy of Dr. Dempsey.

Dr. Dana King, Dean of the School of Education, nominated Kendall Jones for this award.

The Leon Staples, Jr. Memorial Alumni Scholarship

Leon Staples graduated with his Master of Business Administration from Shorter’s CAPP program in 2009. Leon was a very active member of the Alumni Association Board and unexpectedly passed away in March 2020. The Alumni Association Board voted to establish a scholarship in Leon’s memory.

The recipient of the 2024-25 Leon Staples, Jr. Memorial Alumni Award is James Stewart. James is a sophomore, Business Administration Major. James is a leader for the Shorter University Orientation Staff and works with sixteen other staff members to help freshmen understand college life and become successful during their years of study. He has been a ministry intern at Sherwood Forest Baptist Church and has helped with leading and teaching the youth students. James plans to become a High School Teacher and Coach after graduating from Shorter University.

Ms. Julia Bolton, Director of Student Life and Dr. Kyle Conkle, Assistant Professor of Sport Management nominated James for this award, stating that he was highly gifted in building relationships and communicating. He displays a positive, self-initiating attitude, and his work ethic and integrity are of the highest regard. He understands the importance of placing service to others above selfish pursuits.

The Carol Kirby Pollock Alumni Leadership Scholarship

Carol Kirby Pollock is an alumna of Shorter University and the former Director of Alumni Affairs. This scholarship is awarded to a student who has demonstrated a pattern of leadership in our school and service to their community.

The recipient of the 2024-25 Carol Kirby Pollock Alumni Leadership Award is Alana Loyd. Alana is a senior Biology Major. Alana serves as a Resident Assistant here at Shorter University and leads a weekly discipleship group for her peers. She is a member of West Rome Baptist Church and leads a youth and children’s group weekly. Alana is very involved in the Rome community as she has served as a Summer Camp Counselor, has donated her time to Advent Heath and to the Pediatric General Orthopedic and Neurologic Services, has helped build a pavilion at the Davies Homeless Shelter for Men, served in the Rome Community Kitchen, and many other community involvements. Alana plans to obtain a Doctor of Physical Therapy Degree after graduating from Shorter.

The Head Softball Coach, Mrs. Kelsey Hogan, and Dr. Daniel Clayton, Associate Professor of Chemistry, nominated Alana Loyd for this award, stating that this student is an exemplar of how a Shorter University student should behave outside of the classroom.

The Carol Kirby Pollock Alumni Service Scholarship

This scholarship is awarded to a student who has demonstrated a pattern of service at Shorter University and service in our community.

The recipient of the 2024-25 Carol Kirby Pollock Alumni Service Award is Parker Wolfe. Parker is a junior, Middle Grades Education Major. Parker is a part of the Baptist Colligate Ministries, where he has served on a mission trip. He was able to visit Logan, Utah where he met and came to love people of a different faith and hopes to show those love and grace as they navigate a different religion. Parker has worked on the tech team and in the sound booth, is a college group facilitator, has served on the BCM Council, and served in the WinShape Program.

Dr. Dana King, Dean of the School of Education and Dr. Lucas N. Butler, Christian Studies Professor nominated Parker Wolfe for this award.