Shorter University Adds New Athletic Team - Shorter University

Shorter University is excited to announce the addition of a new athletics program, Men’s Wrestling. We are thrilled to see the athletics program continue to grow as this will be the twenty-third sport offered here at Shorter University.

The Athletics Department has been hard at work preparing for the new athletics team and is excited to welcome a brand-new coach to help initiate the program.

Andrew Colborn will be the Head Wrestling Coach for the new team. Colborn brings years of experience to the program. Colborn graduated from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sport Science and is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Sports Management.

Colborn has been an NCAA Division II coach for the last five years and served as both Head Wrestling Coach and Assistant Wrestling Coach. Colborn is a member of the National Wrestling Coaches Association and attended the National Wrestling Coaches Association Coaches Leadership Academy.

Head Wrestling Coach, Andrew Colborn

“I am very excited to have been named Head Wrestling Coach at Shorter University, said Head Wrestling Coach, Andrew Colborn. “I first off want to thank President Dowless, and Athletic Director Richard Hendricks for this opportunity and for believing in my vision for the Shorter wrestling program. I am looking forward to working with the wrestling student-athletes as well as the campus community. Above all, I am grateful God has blessed me with this new journey.”

“Adding wrestling to our athletics department is going to bring a whole new dynamic to Shorter University,” said Richard Hendricks, Shorter University Athletic Director. “We cannot wait to welcome in new athletes for this program and watch it grow in the years to come. The new Head Wrestling Coach, Andrew Colborn is bringing years of experience to the table, and he is going to play an influential part in creating this new team. We are excited for him to be joining us here at Shorter University.”

The Wrestling program will kick off in the fall with our inaugural wrestling team members. Anyone interested in the program is encouraged to apply and reach out to Coach Andrew Colborn.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Andrew Colborn to the Athletics Department,” said Dr. Don Dowless, Shorter University President. “Wrestling brings many new opportunities for Shorter University and will help us continue moving forward. I know that Coach Colborn will raise strong athletes and help continue our mission of Transforming Lives through Christ.”