Shorter University Sport Management Program Ranks #1 in Nation

Intelligent.com has ranked Shorter University #1 in the nation on its list of Best Online Sports Management Degree Programs. The rankings assessed 419 programs across 101 colleges and universities. Shorter University’s score of 99.11 was the highest earned by any program at any institution.

“We are delighted with how our Sport Management programs are moving forward and gaining recognition for excellence at the highest level,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “We are proud of the excellent work of Dr. Heath Hooper, Dean of the Ledbetter College of Business, and Sport Management faculty members Michael Ross and Kyle Conkle. These degree programs prepare our students well for careers in this fast-growing field.”

“The Sport Management program works to elevate its recognitions, student excellence, and opportunities for students to continue to move forward in their spiritual, academic, and career-oriented accomplishments,” Dr. Hooper said. “Our Sport Management faculty embody the mission of Shorter University—Transforming Lives through Christ. Our students are fortunate to have Professors Ross and Conkle as leaders who serve them as mentors on a daily basis. This ranking also allows us to express appreciation for the support we receive from our administration at Shorter University and the community of sport organizations with whom we are fortunate enough to partner.”

Through its Community Partnership Initiative, Shorter’s Ledbetter College of Business partners with sport organizations, including the Rome Braves and Lake Point Sports, to provide students with experiential learning opportunities to better prepare them for Sport Management-related job opportunities. One such partnership took place over Christmas Break as members of Shorter’s Hawk Sports Society and Sport Management majors assisted with Holiday Hoopsgiving, a Division I men’s basketball tournament held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta hosted by VII Group.

Shorter University Sport Management majors at the Hoopsgiving event

“Our students were able to assist the eight teams participating in the tournament and to network with marketing agencies, NBA affiliates, event management, and promotional organizations,” Dr. Hooper explained. “They also connected with many other vendors and representatives present during the event. We look forward to a longstanding relationship with the VII group and the outstanding opportunities they provide for our students to gain this kind of hands-on experience that prepares them to move forward in this exciting field.

“The organizers gave outstanding reviews of our students. Experiences such as these are vital in ensuring each student is prepared for employment post-graduation and can move forward with the greatest confidence possible. It’s a great example of how the relationships being formed at the College of Business and the effort of our faculty, staff, and students within the Sport Management department combine for positive growth for all involved,” he added.

Shorter University’s Sport Management programs are accredited by the Accreditation of the Commission of Sport Management Accreditation (COSMA) and its faculty are active presenters at professional conferences. Most recently, Professor Michael Ross, Department Chair and Assistant Professor of Sport Management at Shorter, chaired a panel at the National Communication Association’s 107th Annual Convention, held in Seattle. He led a panel of faculty from seven universities in a discussion of the topic, “Navigating the Landscape of Kids and Sports: Contemporary Realities and Calls for Transformation in Youth Sport Culture.” Institutions taking part in the panel were Shorter University, Marquette University, the University of South Florida, Pennsylvania State University, Webster University, California Baptist University, and Minnesota University, Mankato.

Michael Ross

