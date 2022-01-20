Congratulations to Students Named to Fall Dean’s List

Students Named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the fall semester of 2021. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Students named to the list include:

Austin Allen, of Calhoun, GA, Marketing major

Miranda Allen, of Silver Creek, GA, Associate of Science major

Jacqueline Allred, of Rome, GA, Middle Grades Education major

Celia Alvarado, of Mableton, GA, Music Education major

Bayron Amaya Reyes, of Albertville, AL, Biochemistry major

Gareth Anderson, of Rainsville, AL, Undecided major

Abbigale Andrews, of Bremen, GA, Music & Worship Leadership major

Jonathan Andrews, of Hiram, GA, Music Education major

Isabella Arcadi, of Moreland, GA, Psychology major

Alex Arrington, of Rome, GA, Biology major

Alicia Ashcraft, of Villa Rica, GA, Associate of Science major

Raegan Ashley, of Fort Payne, AL, Criminal Justice major

Heidi Ashurst, of Johns Creek, GA, Psychology major

Andrew Asselin, of Winnipeg, MB, Canada, Interdisciplinary Studies major

Grant Atchley, of Sylvania, AL, Sport Management major

Emily Ayers, of Woodstock, GA, Nursing major

Morgan Bagley, of Ranger, GA, Mathematics Education major

Jeffery Baker, of Covington, GA, Music Education major

Blake Baldwin, of Kennesaw, GA, Communication Studies major

Jessica Barber, of Rockmart, GA, Nursing major

Brett Bardenwerper, of Helen, GA, Middle Grades Education major

Ansley Barge, of Carrollton, GA, Biochemistry major

Harlie Barker, of McDonough, GA, General Business major

Jacob Barker, of Cedartown, GA, General Business major

Claudia Barnes, of Centre, AL, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major

Justin Barnes, of Marietta, GA, Sport Management major

Andrew Bearden, of Calhoun, GA, General Business major

Maverick Beaudreau, of Winston, GA, Communication Studies major

Denzel Bell, of Rome, GA, Liberal Arts major

Brett Berger, of Scottsboro, AL, General Business major

Bailey Bergman, of Olive Branch, MS, Biochemistry major

Chloe Bice, of Summerville, GA, Psychology major

Matthew Bilbo, of Bremen, GA, Sport Management major

Nehemiah Bing, of Dallas, GA, Psychology major

Kasey Black, of Sumner, GA, Human Services major

Ian Blair, of Mentone, AL, Sport Management major

Bryant Blandon, of Calhoun, GA, Biology major

Catherine Bloedow, of Valrico, FL, Communication Studies major

Erin Blount, of Gray, GA, Biology major

Joshua Boggs, of Scottsboro, AL, Christian Studies major

Ava Bone, of Ringgold, GA, Psychology major

Nathan Bonner, of Calhoun, GA, Sport Management major

Madison Bookheimer, of Carrollton, GA, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major

Bryan Bordeaux, of Newnan, GA, Sport Management major

Isabel Borgers, of Rome, GA, English major

Cody Bourland, of Conyers, GA, Christian Studies major

Rilie Bowman, of Rome, GA, Psychology major

Jordan Bowzard, of Douglasville, GA, Communication Studies major

Rayla Brakeman, of Henagar, AL, Criminal Justice major

Clarkston Brannon, of Woodstock, GA, Communication Studies major

Jeffery Brewer, of Cleveland, TN, General Business major

Meredith Bridger, of Dacula, GA, General Business major

Mary Brooks, of Rome, GA, Nursing major

Ruby Brooks, of Acworth, GA, Biology major

Janie Brothers, of Marietta, GA, Psychology major

Davida Brown, of Waleska, GA, Ecology and Field Biology major

Keaton Brown, of Dublin, GA, Biochemistry major

Ryan Brown, of Ackerman, MS, Christian Studies major

Zachary Brown, of Ringgold, GA, Biology major

Emily Brunson, of Dalton, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Charity Bryan, of Adairsville, GA, History Education major

Lacy Bryan, of Rome, GA, Spanish major

Kennedy Buck, of Rome, GA, Psychology major

Barton Burkett, of Rome, GA, Accounting major

Annalysa Cagasan, of Carrollton, GA, Piano major

Seth Calero, of Naples, FL, Interdisciplinary Studies major

Ryan Calvert, of Oberlin, OH, General Business major

Caitlyn Campbell, of Clarkesville, GA, General Business major

Sydney Cardwell, of Columbus, GA, Chemistry major

Tristan Carlton, of Adairsville, GA, Management major

Branson Carnes, of Chatsworth, GA, Psychology major

Alexis Carter, of Aragon, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Erin Carter, of Toccoa, GA, Biology major

Justice Carter, of White, GA, Management major

Mary Casey, of Cedartown, GA, Communication Studies major

Katherine Cash, of Adairsville, GA, History Education major

Lauren Causey, of Trion, GA, Nursing major

Sarah-Elizabeth Cheek, of Albertville, AL, Nursing major

Abigail Cheney, of Guyton, GA, Psychology major

Abigayle Chestnut, of Acworth, GA, General Business major

Emily Childers, of Morris, AL, History Education major

Abigail Cima, of Paducah, KY, Undecided major

Jovan Cirkovic, of Belgrade, Serbia, Computer Information Systems major

Jocelyn Cisneros, of Calhoun, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Marissa Clark, of Hampton, GA, History Education major

Chelsea Clayton, of Calhoun, GA, General Business major

Scott Clinton, of Ringgold, GA, Youth Ministry major

Kayla Colbert, of Gaylesville, AL, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Charles Collings, of Jacksonville, FL, Sport Management major

Abigail Colston, of Cartersville, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Kaylee Combs, of Huntsville, AL, Interdisciplinary Studies major

Kaitlyn Comley, of Ringgold, GA, Marketing major

Carson Cook, of Bremen, GA, Middle Grades Education major

George Cooper, of Jacksonville, FL, Computer Information Systems major

Sarah Cooper, of La Fayette, GA, Biology major

Juan Cornejo, of Rome, GA, Criminal Justice major

Elizabeth Cornelius, of Gadsden, AL, Pre-Nursing major

Lydia Cosper, of Maysville, GA, Music & Worship Leadership major

Zach Courtwright, of Canton, GA, General Business major

Stephen Cowan, of Rome, GA, General Business major

Haley Cox, of Sharpsburg, GA, Sport Management major

Abigail Crawford, of Tunnel Hill, GA, Christian Studies major

Noah Crawford, of Warner Robins, GA, History major

Taylor Crawford, of Brookhaven, GA, Biology major

Laura Crews, of Cartersville, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Kali Crowder, of Dalton, GA, General Business major

Eva Cruz, of Gadsden, AL, Human Services major

Taryn Cycholl, of Boca Raton, FL, Management major

Haylee Dancause, of Kingston, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Wesley Dang, of Frederick, MD, Marketing major

Samuel Darling, of Winder, GA, Biology major

Margaret Dattilo, of Peachtree City, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Jonathan Daughtry, of Dublin, GA, General Business major

Jovita Dave, of Covington, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Sydney Davey, of Gaylesville, AL, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Andrea Davis, of Rome, GA, Middle Grades Education major

Christopher Davis, of Zebulon, GA, General Business major

Wykerra Davis, of Colbert, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major

Cierra DeBoard, of Silver Creek, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Zoe Diehl, of Ringgold, GA, Music major

Josephine DiMonda, of Port Charlotte, FL, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Garrison Dodson, of Summerville, GA, Computer Information Systems major

Jordan Dorough, of Rockmart, GA, Accounting major

Jordyn Dove, of Omega, GA, Psychology major

Corey Duffey, of Miami Gardens, FL, Management major

McKenzie Duke, of Rome, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Shady Duke, of Gaylesville, AL, Psychology major

Courtney Durham, of Chickamauga, GA, Biology major

Mary-Grace Durham, of Alpharetta, GA, Accounting major

Elijah Duvall, of Trion, GA, Undecided major

Joshua Dyer, of DALTON, GA, General Business major

Aleigha Eason, of Douglasville, GA, Marketing major

Ashlyn Eason, of Locust Grove, GA, Biology major

Daniel Easter, of Flower Mound, TX, Musical Theatre major

Joseph Ellis, of Cartersville, GA, Middle Grades Education major

Candice Elsberry, of Lafayette, GA, Associate of Science major

Janie Emery, of Summerville, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Victoria Ergle, of Woodstock, GA, Nursing major

Carson Evans, of Smyrna, GA, Mathematics major

Malcolm Falardeau, of Kennesaw, GA, Sport Management major

Haiden Farmer, of Hiram, GA, Psychology major

William Farmer, of Rockyface, GA, General Business major

Gloria Felix, of Henagar, AL, Criminal Justice major

Andres Ferreiro, of Miami, FL, Sport Management major

Angel Figueroa, of Cartersville, GA, General Business major

Javier Flores, of Jefferson, GA, General Business major

John Floyd, of Savannah, GA, General Business major

Sidney Ford, of Rome, GA, Management major

Taylor Fountain, of Fort Payne, AL, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Preston Frazier, of Silver Creek, GA, Sport Management major

Amelie Fryer, of Sittingbourne, Great Britain, Sport Management major

Mekala Fuller, of Sugar Hill, GA, Sport Management major

Aimee Funk, of Chula, GA, Biochemistry major

Jacob Gailey, of Mineral Bluff, GA, General Business major

Marissa Galletta, of Rome, GA, Psychology major

Emma Gallman, of Calhoun, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Karla Gamez, of Chatsworth, GA, Psychology major

Tristen Garner, of Adairsville, GA, History major

Timothy Garrett, of Rome, GA, General Business major

Destiny Garza, of Buford, GA, Musical Theatre major

Makayla Gay, of Camilla, GA, Biochemistry major

Benjamin Geiger, of Dublin, GA, Music Education major

Kylie Geist, of Acworth, GA, Psychology major

Kayla George, of Douglasville, GA, Theatre major

Kaylee George, of Lawrenceville, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Matthew George, of ROME, GA, Music Education major

Derek Gibson, of Ringgold, GA, Middle Grades Education major

Megan Gilliam, of McDonough, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Abigail Godfrey, of Aragon, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major

Madeline Graben, of Dallas, GA, Nursing major

Carlee Graham, of Rockmart, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major

Amy Gravitte, of Canton, GA, Music Education major

Chloe Gray, of Ringgold, GA, Biology major

McKenzie Green, of Rome, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Connor Gunnell, of Rome, GA, Political Science major

Elmer Gutierrez, of Calhoun, GA, History Education major

Bruce Guyton, of Dublin, GA, Sport Management major

Elijah Hagan, of Bethlehem, GA, Psychology major

Thomas Hairston, of Lawrenceville, GA, General Business major

Brynlea Hall, of Rome, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Savannah Hames, of Calhoun, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major

Brinley Hanks, of Rome, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Hunter Hardeman, of Stockbridge, GA, Biology major

Katilyn Hargrove, of SUMMERVILE, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Caleb Harper, of Carrollton, GA, General Business major

Shelby Harper, of Taylorsville, GA, Biology major

Taylor Harper, of Fairburn, GA, Sport Management major

Jody Ann Harris, of Los Angeles, CA, History Education major

Abigail Hart, of Lilburn, GA, Middle Grades Education major

Josie Harville, of Town Creek, AL, Sport Management major

Cassidy Haskett, of Rock Spring, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Emily Hayes, of Rome, GA, Psychology major

Joshua Hayes, of Cumming, GA, Computer Information Systems major

Julie Hayes, of Resaca, GA, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major

Olivia Haynes, of Hiram, GA, Biology major

Trinity Haynes, of Cartersville, GA, Communication Studies major

Contessa Heiskell, of Powder Springs, GA, English major

Eric Henderson, of Newnan, GA, History Education major

Matthew Henderson, of Newnan, GA, Biology major

Misti Henderson, of Summerville, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Esmeralda Hernandez, of Calhoun, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Jennifer Hernandez-Vega, of Buford, GA, Sport Management major

Logan Herndon, of Rome, GA, General Business major

Jaime Hills, of Acworth, GA, Christian Studies major

Katie Hilyer, of Fort Payne, AL, Biology major

Tyler Hitt, of Ballground, GA, General Business major

Hunter Hodson, of Chickamauga, GA, Sport Management major

Danielle Holland, of Evans, GA, Music Education major

Noah Holland, of McDonough, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major

Jammie Holloway, of Columbus, GA, Criminal Justice major

Kayla Holloway, of Dallas, GA, Music Education major

Zyaire Horey, of Stockbridge, GA, Marketing major

Emma Hornbuckle, of Dallas, GA, Christian Studies major

Jaxon Horne, of Lilburn, GA, Sport Management major

Raphael Houssou, of Weston, FL, General Business major

Abbie Howard, of Winston, GA, Christian Studies major

Reagan Howell, of Lawrenceville, GA, Accounting major

Rylee Huff, of Commerce, GA, Marketing major

Robert Hughbanks, of Rome, GA, Criminal Justice major

Sarah Hulse, of Lyerly, GA, Christian Studies major

Cooper Hunt, of Calhoun, GA, Communication Studies major

Jared Ivey, of Macon, GA, Musical Theatre major

Ryan Jackson, of Monticello, FL, General Business major

Jovani Jacobo, of Cartersville, GA, Pre-Nursing major

April Jacobson, of Atlanta, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Jordan James, of Taylorsville, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Danying Jiang, of Calhoun, GA, Management major

Joseph Johnson, of McDonough, GA, Sport Management major

Morgan Johnson, of Rome, GA, General Business major

Porter Johnson, of Dalton, GA, Christian Studies major

Chaney Jones, of Rome, GA, Mathematics Education major

Erica Jones, of Rossville, GA, Nursing major

Laci Justice, of Calhoun, GA, Biochemistry major

Emilee Kelley, of Cedartown, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Adriel Kershner, of Silver Creek, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Isabelle Kinard, of Dahlonega, GA, Accounting major

James Kirk, of Calhoun, GA, Sport Management major

Ricky Knight, of Fayetteville, GA, Computer Information Systems major

Kloe Knoebel, of Cedartown, GA, Associate of Science major

Jan Kos, of Zagreb, Croatia, Psychology major

Kylee Kuykendall, of Collinsville, AL, Accounting major

Brantston Lacy, of Dawsonville, GA, General Business major

Shelsea Lamboy, of Cave Spring, GA, Middle Grades Education major

Bailey Lane, of Mansfield, GA, Communication Studies major

Hayden Lanier, of Tallapoosa, GA, Middle Grades Education major

Taryn Laramie, of Lindale, GA, Computer Information Systems major

Kylie League, of Cumming, GA, Management major

Angeleen Lee, of Cartersville, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major

Maia Lee, of Adger, AL, Accounting major

Norman Leon, of Kennesaw, GA, Sport Management major

Owen Lewis, of Cedartown, GA, Christian Studies major

Mckenzie Livingston, of Hiawassee, GA, Christian Studies major

Bailey Lopez, of Peachtree City, GA, General Business major

Emily Lopez, of Peachtree City, GA, General Business major

Teresa Lopez, of Dalton, GA, General Business major

Maddalena LoRae, of Canton, GA, Marketing major

Alana Loyd, of Centre, AL, Biology major

Allie Luna, of Flowery Branch, GA, Communication Studies major

Christina Luttrell, of Rockmart, GA, General Business major

Isaac MacNaughton, of Truro, NS, Canada, English major

Davide Maiello, of Novara, Italy, Communication Studies major

Mattia Maiello, of Momo, Italy, Communication Studies major

Barron Mann, of Conyers, GA, Marketing major

Nena Marcus, of Calhoun, GA, Marketing major

Nicholas Marin Hernandez, of Bogota, Colombia, Management major

Drayton Marsh, of Statesboro, GA, General Business major

James Marshall, of Lilburn, GA, Mathematics major

Logan Martin, of Plainville, GA, Biology major

Olivia Martin, of Rome, GA, Criminal Justice major

Maria Martinez, of Bogota, Colombia, Sport Management major

Cory Mason, of Rome, GA, History major

Philip Massengale, of Mcdonough, GA, Marketing major

Olivia Masters, of Acworth, GA, Biochemistry major

Joshua Mathner, of Enterprise, AL, Interdisciplinary Studies major

Cassie Matthews, of Cedartown, GA, General Business major

Sydney McBurnett, of Rome, GA, Human Services major

Anna McCormick, of Hiram, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Ginny McCracken, of Great Falls, MT, Biochemistry major

Cody McCrary, of Gordon, GA, Accounting major

Abigail McCullers, of Macon, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Madison McDonald, of Rome, GA, Christian Studies major

Avery McDowell, of Cartersville, GA, History major

Hannah McDuffie, of Cartersville, GA, Human Services major

Caleb McGinnis, of Hokes Bluff, AL, Biology major

Jasmine McGreggor, of Rockmart, GA, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major

Asia McWaters, of Dadeville, AL, Psychology major

Madison McWhorter, of Rome, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Andrea Medel Hernandez, of Puebla, Mexico, Communication Studies major

Veronica Medina-Soria, of Calhoun, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Ryan Melillo, of Bremen, GA, General Business major

Angelina Mendez, of Rome, GA, Human Services major

Noel Mendiola, of Frederick, MD, Marketing major

Haleigh Miller, of Aragon, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Kirsten Miller, of Athens, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major

Kristan Miller, of Jackson, GA, Human Services major

Kyle Miller, of Cartersville, GA, Criminal Justice major

Noah Millican, of Summerville, GA, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major

Ashlyn Mink, of Lawrenceville, GA, Psychology major

Jacob Mitchell, of Fort Payne, AL, Sport Management major

Joselyn Mitchell, of Atlanta, GA, Human Services major

Aaron Moore, of Valley Head, AL, Sport Management major

Alana Moore, of Conyers, GA, Biology major

Brooks Moore, of Cedartown, GA, Sport Management major

Courtney Moore, of Rossville, GA, General Business major

Kyndall Moore, of Acworth, GA, Sport Management major

Sarah Moore, of Taylorsville, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Taylor Moore, of Cartersville, GA, Biology major

Hannah Morales, of Atlanta, GA, Biochemistry major

Jose Morales, of Rome, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Libbi Morgan, of Fort Payne, AL, Criminal Justice major

Kyle Morlock, of Young Harris, GA, Mathematics major

Baleigh Morrison, of Rome, GA, Psychology major

Brooklyn Morrison, of Rome, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Peyton Moseley, of Acworth, GA, Sport Management major

Alana Mulkey, of Gadsden, AL, Interdisciplinary Studies major

David Munroe, of Miami, FL, General Business major

Emma Murphy, of Rome, GA, Biology major

Kiran Devaa Namadevan, of Coimbatore, India, Management major

Trevor Nanney, of Adairsville, GA, Sport Management major

Ruby Narrell, of Union Grove, AL, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major

Dennis Nicholson, of Montgomery, TX, General Business major

Dalton Nicolai, of Dawsonville, GA, Management major

Izabel Nikolaeva, of Kostinbrod, Sofia, Bulgaria, Computer Information Systems major

Emma Novis, of Dallas, GA, Biochemistry major

Isabella Nunley, of Bogart, GA, Theatre major

Kaitlyn Nunley, of Chickamauga, GA, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major

Brittany Ogle, of LaFayette, GA, Accounting major

Kimberly Orellana, of Rome, GA, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major

Jason Ortega, of Kingston, GA, General Business major

Kenslee Osborne, of Dallas, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Mary Owen, of Rockmart, GA, Biology major

Tyrell Owens, of Perry, GA, Computer Information Systems major

Jacob Pajer, of Dunwoody, GA, Sport Management major

Hannah Parker, of Hoschton, GA, Music & Worship Leadership major

Maggie Parker, of Buchanan, GA, Communication Studies major

Mattilin Parker, of Calhoun, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Rebecca Pate, of Rincon, GA, General Business major

Rupal Patel, of Rome, GA, Biology major

Katherine Patrick, of Ooltewah, TN, General Business major

Sophia Patrick, of Dallas, GA, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major

Hannah Paul, of Rome, GA, Middle Grades Education major

Jacob Pearson, of Rome, GA, Psychology major

Lauren Peck, of Adairsville, GA, General Business major

Bethany Perry, of Lempster, NH, Music Education major

Brandon Peterson, of Rome, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major

Carolyn Phillips, of Kingsland, GA, Ecology and Field Biology major

Taylor Phillips, of Ringgold, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Emily Phipps, of Lindale, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Kelly Pickett, of Hanceville, AL, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Sydney Pledger, of Rome, GA, Middle Grades Education major

Molly Plott, of Cartersville, GA, Criminal Justice major

Kyah Plummer, of Warner Robins, GA, General Business major

Jacob Poe, of Calhoun, GA, Management major

Peyton Posey, of Cartersville, GA, Middle Grades Education major

Amanda Price, of Newnan, GA, Biology major

Campbell Pryor, of Rome, GA, General Business major

Lilah Pryor, of Rome, GA, General Business major

Bethany Purdue, of Rome, GA, Christian Studies major

Emma Queen, of Calhoun, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Lucas Queen, of Aragon, GA, History Education major

Kaitlyn Raby, of Saint Marys, GA, Theatre major

Strahinja Radanovic, of Subotica, Serbia, Sport Management major

Hali Rader, of Cartersville, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Bryce Rapson, of Cleveland, TN, Human Services major

Casey Raschen, of Peachtree City, GA, Communication Studies major

Callie Ray, of Chickamuaga, GA, Middle Grades Education major

Madison Reagin, of Lawrenceville, GA, Biology major

Nolan Reece, of Calhoun, GA, History Education major

Ana Reyes, of Rome, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Emma Reynolds, of Rome, GA, Human Services major

Haley Reynolds, of Rockmart, GA, Psychology major

Hannah Rice, of Monroe, GA, Middle Grades Education major

Trystan Richards-Chastain, of Carrollton, GA, Music Education major

Deangelo Richardson, of Dublin, GA, Computer Information Systems major

Katharine Richardson, of Panama City Beach, FL, Interdisciplinary Studies major

Daisy Rodriguez, of Marietta, GA, General Business major

Abigail Rogers, of Cartersville, GA, Nursing major

Vanity Romano, of Armuchee, GA, Nursing major

Lanika Ross, of Milledgeville, GA, Sport Management major

Barrett Rosson, of Summerville, GA, Sport Management major

Samantha Rowell, of Rome, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Mimi Royal, of Newnan, GA, Christian Studies major

Jamie Ruengmateekhun, of Garland, TX, Sport Management major

Arthur Rutledge, of Newnan, GA, Marketing major

Jennifer Rutledge, of SUMMERVILLE, GA, Christian Studies major

Baraka Salumu, of Douglasville, GA, Music Education major

Ivan Sandoval, of Lindale, GA, Sport Management major

Richard Sapp, of Kennesaw, GA, Criminal Justice major

Braden Saunders, of Calhoun, GA, Management major

Mckena Schrader, of Cave Spring, GA, Psychology major

Averi Schrews, of Carrollton, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major

Chelsea Scott, of Woodstock, GA, Nursing major

Miriam Segura-Torres, of Cedartown, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Alexis Sewell, of Cumming, GA, Sport Management major

Nathan Shaffett, of Rome, GA, Chemistry major

Alexis Shearouse, of Marble Hill, GA, Nursing major

Sydney Shell, of Silver Creek, GA, Middle Grades Education major

Brettany Shirley, of Rome, GA, Management major

Cameron Shirley, of Harrison, TN, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major

Riley Shubert, of Covington, GA, General Business major

Ludrick Similien, of Woodstock, GA, Computer Information Systems major

Joni Simonds, of Dallas, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Jesse Simpson, of Rome, GA, General Business major

Kaitlyn Sims, of Madison, GA, Middle Grades Education major

Lona Sims, of Calhoun, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Emiliee Singleton, of Rome, GA, General Business major

Arden Smathers, of Woodstock, GA, Nursing major

Anne Smith, of Acworth, GA, General Business major

Brinley Smith, of Rome, GA, Nursing major

Caleb Smith, of Rome, GA, General Business major

Elijah Smith, of Rome, GA, General Business major

Faith Smith, of Conyers, GA, Criminal Justice major

Indiya Smith, of Bremen, GA, Biochemistry major

Kennedi Smith, of Griffin, GA, Pre-Nursing major

Madison Smith, of Fairmount, GA, Accounting major

Ryan Smith, of Buford, GA, Criminal Justice major

Trace Smith, of Valdosta, GA, Sport Management major

Weston Snell, of Swainsboro, GA, Theatre major

Anahi Soledad, of Roswell, GA, Accounting major

Aspen Sorrells, of Cartersville, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Kaleb Speights, of Cartersville, GA, Computer Information Systems major

Dalton Sprayberry, of Rockmart, GA, General Business major

Madison Sprosty, of Savannah, GA, Accounting major

Owen Spruell, of McDonough, GA, General Business major

Misty Stiles, of Calhoun, GA, General Business major

Logan Stockton, of Braselton, GA, History Education major

Samantha Stoudt, of Kennesaw, GA, Psychology major

Hannah Strain, of White, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Colby Strickland, of Lake City, FL, Biology major

Bailey Sullivan, of Ringgold, GA, Biology major

Leighann Summers, of Dalton, GA, Ecology and Field Biology major

Jonathan Suppes, of Rockmart, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Ethan Temples, of Rome, GA, Accounting major

Carrington Terrell, of Fayetteville, GA, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major

Kiana Thomas, of Tampa, FL, Nursing major

McCall Thomas, of Dawsonville, GA, Criminal Justice major

Timothy Thomas, of Marietta, GA, Music & Worship Leadership major

Hannah Thompson, of Summerville, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Lecia Thompson, of Powder Springs, GA, Associate of Science major

Ethan Tibbs, of Calhoun, GA, General Business major

Iman Tiller, of Rome, GA, Associate of Science major

Cameron Tilly, of Rome, GA, General Business major

Jessica Tinsley, of Calhoun, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major

Caroline Tipton, of Rome, GA, Communication Studies major

Kailee Tipton, of Chatsworth, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Luc Toupin, of Urbana, OH, Biology major

Payton Tuder, of Rocky Face, GA, Mathematics Education major

Tammy Turner, of Dallas, GA, General Business major

Gunnar Uutinen, of Acworth, GA, Management major

Terrence Vandiver, of Evans, GA, Accounting major

Ty VanHassel, of Loganville, GA, Accounting major

Tayla Vannelli, of Coleman, WI, English major

Luis Vasquez Calderon, of Calhoun, GA, General Business major

Julissa Vazquez, of Rome, GA, Nursing major

Annie Veldhuis, of Cumming, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Kelly Vernon, of Roswell, GA, Chemistry major

Jerry Vu, of Cartersville, GA, General Business major

Shaiq Walizada, of Sherrills Ford, NC, General Business major

Alexandra Walker, of Owens Cross Roads, AL, Biochemistry major

Hannah Walker, of Newnan, GA, Accounting major

Kelan Walker, of Brunswick, GA, Sport Management major

Timothy Walker, of Acworth, GA, Sport Management major

Madeline Walter, of Kennesaw, GA, Pre-Nursing major

John Warner, of McDonough, GA, Communication Studies major

Cornell Washington, of Calumet City, IL, Sport Management major

Dicie Waters, of Rome, GA, Middle Grades Education major

Autumn Weise, of Calhoun, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major

Jackson Wheatley, of Matthews, NC, Chemistry major

Caroline Wheeler, of Covington, GA, Communication Studies major

Jaleea Whitener, of Dalton, GA, Biology major

Rebecca Whitlock, of North Augusta, SC, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major

Brooke Wilcox, of Ashville, AL, Mathematics Education major

Emily Wilder, of Alpharetta, GA, Voice major

Madelyn Wilkes, of Rome, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major

Ada Williams, of Rome, GA, History Education major

Brayden Williams, of Crossville, AL, Communication Studies major

Christopher Williams, of Winterville, GA, Ecology and Field Biology major

Lindsay Williams, of Cumming, GA, Musical Theatre major

Zachary Williams, of Crestview, FL, Sport Management major

Jack Williamson, of Ashland, AL, Sport Management major

Grace Willingham, of Dallas, GA, Psychology major

Evan Windham, of Sautee Nacochee, GA, Communication Studies major

Sierra Withers, of Canton, GA, Psychology major

Parker Wolfe, of Rome, GA, Middle Grades Education major

Maegan Womack, of Fyffe, AL, Music Education major

Joseph Woodard, of Piedmont, AL, Christian Studies major

Alexandria Wright, of Chattanooga, TN, Psychology major

Darrell Wright, of Conyers, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major

Kiana Wright, of Snellville, GA, Christian Studies major

Luke Wright, of Calhoun, GA, History major

Savannah Wright, of Rome, GA, General Business major

Justin Wyatt, of Cedartown, GA, Computer Information Systems major

William Wyatt, of Lafayette, GA, General Business major

John Yancey, of Shannon, GA, Accounting major

Artell Yates, of Villa Rica, GA, Management major

Yahir Zapata, of Dalton, GA, Management major