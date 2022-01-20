Congratulations to Students Named to Fall Dean’s List
Students Named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List
Rome, Ga. — Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the fall semester of 2021. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Students named to the list include:
Austin Allen, of Calhoun, GA, Marketing major
Miranda Allen, of Silver Creek, GA, Associate of Science major
Jacqueline Allred, of Rome, GA, Middle Grades Education major
Celia Alvarado, of Mableton, GA, Music Education major
Bayron Amaya Reyes, of Albertville, AL, Biochemistry major
Gareth Anderson, of Rainsville, AL, Undecided major
Abbigale Andrews, of Bremen, GA, Music & Worship Leadership major
Jonathan Andrews, of Hiram, GA, Music Education major
Isabella Arcadi, of Moreland, GA, Psychology major
Alex Arrington, of Rome, GA, Biology major
Alicia Ashcraft, of Villa Rica, GA, Associate of Science major
Raegan Ashley, of Fort Payne, AL, Criminal Justice major
Heidi Ashurst, of Johns Creek, GA, Psychology major
Andrew Asselin, of Winnipeg, MB, Canada, Interdisciplinary Studies major
Grant Atchley, of Sylvania, AL, Sport Management major
Emily Ayers, of Woodstock, GA, Nursing major
Morgan Bagley, of Ranger, GA, Mathematics Education major
Jeffery Baker, of Covington, GA, Music Education major
Blake Baldwin, of Kennesaw, GA, Communication Studies major
Jessica Barber, of Rockmart, GA, Nursing major
Brett Bardenwerper, of Helen, GA, Middle Grades Education major
Ansley Barge, of Carrollton, GA, Biochemistry major
Harlie Barker, of McDonough, GA, General Business major
Jacob Barker, of Cedartown, GA, General Business major
Claudia Barnes, of Centre, AL, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major
Justin Barnes, of Marietta, GA, Sport Management major
Andrew Bearden, of Calhoun, GA, General Business major
Maverick Beaudreau, of Winston, GA, Communication Studies major
Denzel Bell, of Rome, GA, Liberal Arts major
Brett Berger, of Scottsboro, AL, General Business major
Bailey Bergman, of Olive Branch, MS, Biochemistry major
Chloe Bice, of Summerville, GA, Psychology major
Matthew Bilbo, of Bremen, GA, Sport Management major
Nehemiah Bing, of Dallas, GA, Psychology major
Kasey Black, of Sumner, GA, Human Services major
Ian Blair, of Mentone, AL, Sport Management major
Bryant Blandon, of Calhoun, GA, Biology major
Catherine Bloedow, of Valrico, FL, Communication Studies major
Erin Blount, of Gray, GA, Biology major
Joshua Boggs, of Scottsboro, AL, Christian Studies major
Ava Bone, of Ringgold, GA, Psychology major
Nathan Bonner, of Calhoun, GA, Sport Management major
Madison Bookheimer, of Carrollton, GA, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major
Bryan Bordeaux, of Newnan, GA, Sport Management major
Isabel Borgers, of Rome, GA, English major
Cody Bourland, of Conyers, GA, Christian Studies major
Rilie Bowman, of Rome, GA, Psychology major
Jordan Bowzard, of Douglasville, GA, Communication Studies major
Rayla Brakeman, of Henagar, AL, Criminal Justice major
Clarkston Brannon, of Woodstock, GA, Communication Studies major
Jeffery Brewer, of Cleveland, TN, General Business major
Meredith Bridger, of Dacula, GA, General Business major
Mary Brooks, of Rome, GA, Nursing major
Ruby Brooks, of Acworth, GA, Biology major
Janie Brothers, of Marietta, GA, Psychology major
Davida Brown, of Waleska, GA, Ecology and Field Biology major
Keaton Brown, of Dublin, GA, Biochemistry major
Ryan Brown, of Ackerman, MS, Christian Studies major
Zachary Brown, of Ringgold, GA, Biology major
Emily Brunson, of Dalton, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Charity Bryan, of Adairsville, GA, History Education major
Lacy Bryan, of Rome, GA, Spanish major
Kennedy Buck, of Rome, GA, Psychology major
Barton Burkett, of Rome, GA, Accounting major
Annalysa Cagasan, of Carrollton, GA, Piano major
Seth Calero, of Naples, FL, Interdisciplinary Studies major
Ryan Calvert, of Oberlin, OH, General Business major
Caitlyn Campbell, of Clarkesville, GA, General Business major
Sydney Cardwell, of Columbus, GA, Chemistry major
Tristan Carlton, of Adairsville, GA, Management major
Branson Carnes, of Chatsworth, GA, Psychology major
Alexis Carter, of Aragon, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Erin Carter, of Toccoa, GA, Biology major
Justice Carter, of White, GA, Management major
Mary Casey, of Cedartown, GA, Communication Studies major
Katherine Cash, of Adairsville, GA, History Education major
Lauren Causey, of Trion, GA, Nursing major
Sarah-Elizabeth Cheek, of Albertville, AL, Nursing major
Abigail Cheney, of Guyton, GA, Psychology major
Abigayle Chestnut, of Acworth, GA, General Business major
Emily Childers, of Morris, AL, History Education major
Abigail Cima, of Paducah, KY, Undecided major
Jovan Cirkovic, of Belgrade, Serbia, Computer Information Systems major
Jocelyn Cisneros, of Calhoun, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Marissa Clark, of Hampton, GA, History Education major
Chelsea Clayton, of Calhoun, GA, General Business major
Scott Clinton, of Ringgold, GA, Youth Ministry major
Kayla Colbert, of Gaylesville, AL, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Charles Collings, of Jacksonville, FL, Sport Management major
Abigail Colston, of Cartersville, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Kaylee Combs, of Huntsville, AL, Interdisciplinary Studies major
Kaitlyn Comley, of Ringgold, GA, Marketing major
Carson Cook, of Bremen, GA, Middle Grades Education major
George Cooper, of Jacksonville, FL, Computer Information Systems major
Sarah Cooper, of La Fayette, GA, Biology major
Juan Cornejo, of Rome, GA, Criminal Justice major
Elizabeth Cornelius, of Gadsden, AL, Pre-Nursing major
Lydia Cosper, of Maysville, GA, Music & Worship Leadership major
Zach Courtwright, of Canton, GA, General Business major
Stephen Cowan, of Rome, GA, General Business major
Haley Cox, of Sharpsburg, GA, Sport Management major
Abigail Crawford, of Tunnel Hill, GA, Christian Studies major
Noah Crawford, of Warner Robins, GA, History major
Taylor Crawford, of Brookhaven, GA, Biology major
Laura Crews, of Cartersville, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Kali Crowder, of Dalton, GA, General Business major
Eva Cruz, of Gadsden, AL, Human Services major
Taryn Cycholl, of Boca Raton, FL, Management major
Haylee Dancause, of Kingston, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Wesley Dang, of Frederick, MD, Marketing major
Samuel Darling, of Winder, GA, Biology major
Margaret Dattilo, of Peachtree City, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Jonathan Daughtry, of Dublin, GA, General Business major
Jovita Dave, of Covington, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Sydney Davey, of Gaylesville, AL, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Andrea Davis, of Rome, GA, Middle Grades Education major
Christopher Davis, of Zebulon, GA, General Business major
Wykerra Davis, of Colbert, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major
Cierra DeBoard, of Silver Creek, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Zoe Diehl, of Ringgold, GA, Music major
Josephine DiMonda, of Port Charlotte, FL, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Garrison Dodson, of Summerville, GA, Computer Information Systems major
Jordan Dorough, of Rockmart, GA, Accounting major
Jordyn Dove, of Omega, GA, Psychology major
Corey Duffey, of Miami Gardens, FL, Management major
McKenzie Duke, of Rome, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Shady Duke, of Gaylesville, AL, Psychology major
Courtney Durham, of Chickamauga, GA, Biology major
Mary-Grace Durham, of Alpharetta, GA, Accounting major
Elijah Duvall, of Trion, GA, Undecided major
Joshua Dyer, of DALTON, GA, General Business major
Aleigha Eason, of Douglasville, GA, Marketing major
Ashlyn Eason, of Locust Grove, GA, Biology major
Daniel Easter, of Flower Mound, TX, Musical Theatre major
Joseph Ellis, of Cartersville, GA, Middle Grades Education major
Candice Elsberry, of Lafayette, GA, Associate of Science major
Janie Emery, of Summerville, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Victoria Ergle, of Woodstock, GA, Nursing major
Carson Evans, of Smyrna, GA, Mathematics major
Malcolm Falardeau, of Kennesaw, GA, Sport Management major
Haiden Farmer, of Hiram, GA, Psychology major
William Farmer, of Rockyface, GA, General Business major
Gloria Felix, of Henagar, AL, Criminal Justice major
Andres Ferreiro, of Miami, FL, Sport Management major
Angel Figueroa, of Cartersville, GA, General Business major
Javier Flores, of Jefferson, GA, General Business major
John Floyd, of Savannah, GA, General Business major
Sidney Ford, of Rome, GA, Management major
Taylor Fountain, of Fort Payne, AL, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Preston Frazier, of Silver Creek, GA, Sport Management major
Amelie Fryer, of Sittingbourne, Great Britain, Sport Management major
Mekala Fuller, of Sugar Hill, GA, Sport Management major
Aimee Funk, of Chula, GA, Biochemistry major
Jacob Gailey, of Mineral Bluff, GA, General Business major
Marissa Galletta, of Rome, GA, Psychology major
Emma Gallman, of Calhoun, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Karla Gamez, of Chatsworth, GA, Psychology major
Tristen Garner, of Adairsville, GA, History major
Timothy Garrett, of Rome, GA, General Business major
Destiny Garza, of Buford, GA, Musical Theatre major
Makayla Gay, of Camilla, GA, Biochemistry major
Benjamin Geiger, of Dublin, GA, Music Education major
Kylie Geist, of Acworth, GA, Psychology major
Kayla George, of Douglasville, GA, Theatre major
Kaylee George, of Lawrenceville, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Matthew George, of ROME, GA, Music Education major
Derek Gibson, of Ringgold, GA, Middle Grades Education major
Megan Gilliam, of McDonough, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Abigail Godfrey, of Aragon, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major
Madeline Graben, of Dallas, GA, Nursing major
Carlee Graham, of Rockmart, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major
Amy Gravitte, of Canton, GA, Music Education major
Chloe Gray, of Ringgold, GA, Biology major
McKenzie Green, of Rome, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Connor Gunnell, of Rome, GA, Political Science major
Elmer Gutierrez, of Calhoun, GA, History Education major
Bruce Guyton, of Dublin, GA, Sport Management major
Elijah Hagan, of Bethlehem, GA, Psychology major
Thomas Hairston, of Lawrenceville, GA, General Business major
Brynlea Hall, of Rome, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Savannah Hames, of Calhoun, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major
Brinley Hanks, of Rome, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Hunter Hardeman, of Stockbridge, GA, Biology major
Katilyn Hargrove, of SUMMERVILE, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Caleb Harper, of Carrollton, GA, General Business major
Shelby Harper, of Taylorsville, GA, Biology major
Taylor Harper, of Fairburn, GA, Sport Management major
Jody Ann Harris, of Los Angeles, CA, History Education major
Abigail Hart, of Lilburn, GA, Middle Grades Education major
Josie Harville, of Town Creek, AL, Sport Management major
Cassidy Haskett, of Rock Spring, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Emily Hayes, of Rome, GA, Psychology major
Joshua Hayes, of Cumming, GA, Computer Information Systems major
Julie Hayes, of Resaca, GA, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major
Olivia Haynes, of Hiram, GA, Biology major
Trinity Haynes, of Cartersville, GA, Communication Studies major
Contessa Heiskell, of Powder Springs, GA, English major
Eric Henderson, of Newnan, GA, History Education major
Matthew Henderson, of Newnan, GA, Biology major
Misti Henderson, of Summerville, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Esmeralda Hernandez, of Calhoun, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Jennifer Hernandez-Vega, of Buford, GA, Sport Management major
Logan Herndon, of Rome, GA, General Business major
Jaime Hills, of Acworth, GA, Christian Studies major
Katie Hilyer, of Fort Payne, AL, Biology major
Tyler Hitt, of Ballground, GA, General Business major
Hunter Hodson, of Chickamauga, GA, Sport Management major
Danielle Holland, of Evans, GA, Music Education major
Noah Holland, of McDonough, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major
Jammie Holloway, of Columbus, GA, Criminal Justice major
Kayla Holloway, of Dallas, GA, Music Education major
Zyaire Horey, of Stockbridge, GA, Marketing major
Emma Hornbuckle, of Dallas, GA, Christian Studies major
Jaxon Horne, of Lilburn, GA, Sport Management major
Raphael Houssou, of Weston, FL, General Business major
Abbie Howard, of Winston, GA, Christian Studies major
Reagan Howell, of Lawrenceville, GA, Accounting major
Rylee Huff, of Commerce, GA, Marketing major
Robert Hughbanks, of Rome, GA, Criminal Justice major
Sarah Hulse, of Lyerly, GA, Christian Studies major
Cooper Hunt, of Calhoun, GA, Communication Studies major
Jared Ivey, of Macon, GA, Musical Theatre major
Ryan Jackson, of Monticello, FL, General Business major
Jovani Jacobo, of Cartersville, GA, Pre-Nursing major
April Jacobson, of Atlanta, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Jordan James, of Taylorsville, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Danying Jiang, of Calhoun, GA, Management major
Joseph Johnson, of McDonough, GA, Sport Management major
Morgan Johnson, of Rome, GA, General Business major
Porter Johnson, of Dalton, GA, Christian Studies major
Chaney Jones, of Rome, GA, Mathematics Education major
Erica Jones, of Rossville, GA, Nursing major
Laci Justice, of Calhoun, GA, Biochemistry major
Emilee Kelley, of Cedartown, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Adriel Kershner, of Silver Creek, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Isabelle Kinard, of Dahlonega, GA, Accounting major
James Kirk, of Calhoun, GA, Sport Management major
Ricky Knight, of Fayetteville, GA, Computer Information Systems major
Kloe Knoebel, of Cedartown, GA, Associate of Science major
Jan Kos, of Zagreb, Croatia, Psychology major
Kylee Kuykendall, of Collinsville, AL, Accounting major
Brantston Lacy, of Dawsonville, GA, General Business major
Shelsea Lamboy, of Cave Spring, GA, Middle Grades Education major
Bailey Lane, of Mansfield, GA, Communication Studies major
Hayden Lanier, of Tallapoosa, GA, Middle Grades Education major
Taryn Laramie, of Lindale, GA, Computer Information Systems major
Kylie League, of Cumming, GA, Management major
Angeleen Lee, of Cartersville, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major
Maia Lee, of Adger, AL, Accounting major
Norman Leon, of Kennesaw, GA, Sport Management major
Owen Lewis, of Cedartown, GA, Christian Studies major
Mckenzie Livingston, of Hiawassee, GA, Christian Studies major
Bailey Lopez, of Peachtree City, GA, General Business major
Emily Lopez, of Peachtree City, GA, General Business major
Teresa Lopez, of Dalton, GA, General Business major
Maddalena LoRae, of Canton, GA, Marketing major
Alana Loyd, of Centre, AL, Biology major
Allie Luna, of Flowery Branch, GA, Communication Studies major
Christina Luttrell, of Rockmart, GA, General Business major
Isaac MacNaughton, of Truro, NS, Canada, English major
Davide Maiello, of Novara, Italy, Communication Studies major
Mattia Maiello, of Momo, Italy, Communication Studies major
Barron Mann, of Conyers, GA, Marketing major
Nena Marcus, of Calhoun, GA, Marketing major
Nicholas Marin Hernandez, of Bogota, Colombia, Management major
Drayton Marsh, of Statesboro, GA, General Business major
James Marshall, of Lilburn, GA, Mathematics major
Logan Martin, of Plainville, GA, Biology major
Olivia Martin, of Rome, GA, Criminal Justice major
Maria Martinez, of Bogota, Colombia, Sport Management major
Cory Mason, of Rome, GA, History major
Philip Massengale, of Mcdonough, GA, Marketing major
Olivia Masters, of Acworth, GA, Biochemistry major
Joshua Mathner, of Enterprise, AL, Interdisciplinary Studies major
Cassie Matthews, of Cedartown, GA, General Business major
Sydney McBurnett, of Rome, GA, Human Services major
Anna McCormick, of Hiram, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Ginny McCracken, of Great Falls, MT, Biochemistry major
Cody McCrary, of Gordon, GA, Accounting major
Abigail McCullers, of Macon, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Madison McDonald, of Rome, GA, Christian Studies major
Avery McDowell, of Cartersville, GA, History major
Hannah McDuffie, of Cartersville, GA, Human Services major
Caleb McGinnis, of Hokes Bluff, AL, Biology major
Jasmine McGreggor, of Rockmart, GA, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major
Asia McWaters, of Dadeville, AL, Psychology major
Madison McWhorter, of Rome, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Andrea Medel Hernandez, of Puebla, Mexico, Communication Studies major
Veronica Medina-Soria, of Calhoun, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Ryan Melillo, of Bremen, GA, General Business major
Angelina Mendez, of Rome, GA, Human Services major
Noel Mendiola, of Frederick, MD, Marketing major
Haleigh Miller, of Aragon, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Kirsten Miller, of Athens, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major
Kristan Miller, of Jackson, GA, Human Services major
Kyle Miller, of Cartersville, GA, Criminal Justice major
Noah Millican, of Summerville, GA, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major
Ashlyn Mink, of Lawrenceville, GA, Psychology major
Jacob Mitchell, of Fort Payne, AL, Sport Management major
Joselyn Mitchell, of Atlanta, GA, Human Services major
Aaron Moore, of Valley Head, AL, Sport Management major
Alana Moore, of Conyers, GA, Biology major
Brooks Moore, of Cedartown, GA, Sport Management major
Courtney Moore, of Rossville, GA, General Business major
Kyndall Moore, of Acworth, GA, Sport Management major
Sarah Moore, of Taylorsville, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Taylor Moore, of Cartersville, GA, Biology major
Hannah Morales, of Atlanta, GA, Biochemistry major
Jose Morales, of Rome, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Libbi Morgan, of Fort Payne, AL, Criminal Justice major
Kyle Morlock, of Young Harris, GA, Mathematics major
Baleigh Morrison, of Rome, GA, Psychology major
Brooklyn Morrison, of Rome, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Peyton Moseley, of Acworth, GA, Sport Management major
Alana Mulkey, of Gadsden, AL, Interdisciplinary Studies major
David Munroe, of Miami, FL, General Business major
Emma Murphy, of Rome, GA, Biology major
Kiran Devaa Namadevan, of Coimbatore, India, Management major
Trevor Nanney, of Adairsville, GA, Sport Management major
Ruby Narrell, of Union Grove, AL, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major
Dennis Nicholson, of Montgomery, TX, General Business major
Dalton Nicolai, of Dawsonville, GA, Management major
Izabel Nikolaeva, of Kostinbrod, Sofia, Bulgaria, Computer Information Systems major
Emma Novis, of Dallas, GA, Biochemistry major
Isabella Nunley, of Bogart, GA, Theatre major
Kaitlyn Nunley, of Chickamauga, GA, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major
Brittany Ogle, of LaFayette, GA, Accounting major
Kimberly Orellana, of Rome, GA, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major
Jason Ortega, of Kingston, GA, General Business major
Kenslee Osborne, of Dallas, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Mary Owen, of Rockmart, GA, Biology major
Tyrell Owens, of Perry, GA, Computer Information Systems major
Jacob Pajer, of Dunwoody, GA, Sport Management major
Hannah Parker, of Hoschton, GA, Music & Worship Leadership major
Maggie Parker, of Buchanan, GA, Communication Studies major
Mattilin Parker, of Calhoun, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Rebecca Pate, of Rincon, GA, General Business major
Rupal Patel, of Rome, GA, Biology major
Katherine Patrick, of Ooltewah, TN, General Business major
Sophia Patrick, of Dallas, GA, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major
Hannah Paul, of Rome, GA, Middle Grades Education major
Jacob Pearson, of Rome, GA, Psychology major
Lauren Peck, of Adairsville, GA, General Business major
Bethany Perry, of Lempster, NH, Music Education major
Brandon Peterson, of Rome, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major
Carolyn Phillips, of Kingsland, GA, Ecology and Field Biology major
Taylor Phillips, of Ringgold, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Emily Phipps, of Lindale, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Kelly Pickett, of Hanceville, AL, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Sydney Pledger, of Rome, GA, Middle Grades Education major
Molly Plott, of Cartersville, GA, Criminal Justice major
Kyah Plummer, of Warner Robins, GA, General Business major
Jacob Poe, of Calhoun, GA, Management major
Peyton Posey, of Cartersville, GA, Middle Grades Education major
Amanda Price, of Newnan, GA, Biology major
Campbell Pryor, of Rome, GA, General Business major
Lilah Pryor, of Rome, GA, General Business major
Bethany Purdue, of Rome, GA, Christian Studies major
Emma Queen, of Calhoun, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Lucas Queen, of Aragon, GA, History Education major
Kaitlyn Raby, of Saint Marys, GA, Theatre major
Strahinja Radanovic, of Subotica, Serbia, Sport Management major
Hali Rader, of Cartersville, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Bryce Rapson, of Cleveland, TN, Human Services major
Casey Raschen, of Peachtree City, GA, Communication Studies major
Callie Ray, of Chickamuaga, GA, Middle Grades Education major
Madison Reagin, of Lawrenceville, GA, Biology major
Nolan Reece, of Calhoun, GA, History Education major
Ana Reyes, of Rome, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Emma Reynolds, of Rome, GA, Human Services major
Haley Reynolds, of Rockmart, GA, Psychology major
Hannah Rice, of Monroe, GA, Middle Grades Education major
Trystan Richards-Chastain, of Carrollton, GA, Music Education major
Deangelo Richardson, of Dublin, GA, Computer Information Systems major
Katharine Richardson, of Panama City Beach, FL, Interdisciplinary Studies major
Daisy Rodriguez, of Marietta, GA, General Business major
Abigail Rogers, of Cartersville, GA, Nursing major
Vanity Romano, of Armuchee, GA, Nursing major
Lanika Ross, of Milledgeville, GA, Sport Management major
Barrett Rosson, of Summerville, GA, Sport Management major
Samantha Rowell, of Rome, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Mimi Royal, of Newnan, GA, Christian Studies major
Jamie Ruengmateekhun, of Garland, TX, Sport Management major
Arthur Rutledge, of Newnan, GA, Marketing major
Jennifer Rutledge, of SUMMERVILLE, GA, Christian Studies major
Baraka Salumu, of Douglasville, GA, Music Education major
Ivan Sandoval, of Lindale, GA, Sport Management major
Richard Sapp, of Kennesaw, GA, Criminal Justice major
Braden Saunders, of Calhoun, GA, Management major
Mckena Schrader, of Cave Spring, GA, Psychology major
Averi Schrews, of Carrollton, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major
Chelsea Scott, of Woodstock, GA, Nursing major
Miriam Segura-Torres, of Cedartown, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Alexis Sewell, of Cumming, GA, Sport Management major
Nathan Shaffett, of Rome, GA, Chemistry major
Alexis Shearouse, of Marble Hill, GA, Nursing major
Sydney Shell, of Silver Creek, GA, Middle Grades Education major
Brettany Shirley, of Rome, GA, Management major
Cameron Shirley, of Harrison, TN, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major
Riley Shubert, of Covington, GA, General Business major
Ludrick Similien, of Woodstock, GA, Computer Information Systems major
Joni Simonds, of Dallas, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Jesse Simpson, of Rome, GA, General Business major
Kaitlyn Sims, of Madison, GA, Middle Grades Education major
Lona Sims, of Calhoun, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Emiliee Singleton, of Rome, GA, General Business major
Arden Smathers, of Woodstock, GA, Nursing major
Anne Smith, of Acworth, GA, General Business major
Brinley Smith, of Rome, GA, Nursing major
Caleb Smith, of Rome, GA, General Business major
Elijah Smith, of Rome, GA, General Business major
Faith Smith, of Conyers, GA, Criminal Justice major
Indiya Smith, of Bremen, GA, Biochemistry major
Kennedi Smith, of Griffin, GA, Pre-Nursing major
Madison Smith, of Fairmount, GA, Accounting major
Ryan Smith, of Buford, GA, Criminal Justice major
Trace Smith, of Valdosta, GA, Sport Management major
Weston Snell, of Swainsboro, GA, Theatre major
Anahi Soledad, of Roswell, GA, Accounting major
Aspen Sorrells, of Cartersville, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Kaleb Speights, of Cartersville, GA, Computer Information Systems major
Dalton Sprayberry, of Rockmart, GA, General Business major
Madison Sprosty, of Savannah, GA, Accounting major
Owen Spruell, of McDonough, GA, General Business major
Misty Stiles, of Calhoun, GA, General Business major
Logan Stockton, of Braselton, GA, History Education major
Samantha Stoudt, of Kennesaw, GA, Psychology major
Hannah Strain, of White, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Colby Strickland, of Lake City, FL, Biology major
Bailey Sullivan, of Ringgold, GA, Biology major
Leighann Summers, of Dalton, GA, Ecology and Field Biology major
Jonathan Suppes, of Rockmart, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Ethan Temples, of Rome, GA, Accounting major
Carrington Terrell, of Fayetteville, GA, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major
Kiana Thomas, of Tampa, FL, Nursing major
McCall Thomas, of Dawsonville, GA, Criminal Justice major
Timothy Thomas, of Marietta, GA, Music & Worship Leadership major
Hannah Thompson, of Summerville, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Lecia Thompson, of Powder Springs, GA, Associate of Science major
Ethan Tibbs, of Calhoun, GA, General Business major
Iman Tiller, of Rome, GA, Associate of Science major
Cameron Tilly, of Rome, GA, General Business major
Jessica Tinsley, of Calhoun, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major
Caroline Tipton, of Rome, GA, Communication Studies major
Kailee Tipton, of Chatsworth, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Luc Toupin, of Urbana, OH, Biology major
Payton Tuder, of Rocky Face, GA, Mathematics Education major
Tammy Turner, of Dallas, GA, General Business major
Gunnar Uutinen, of Acworth, GA, Management major
Terrence Vandiver, of Evans, GA, Accounting major
Ty VanHassel, of Loganville, GA, Accounting major
Tayla Vannelli, of Coleman, WI, English major
Luis Vasquez Calderon, of Calhoun, GA, General Business major
Julissa Vazquez, of Rome, GA, Nursing major
Annie Veldhuis, of Cumming, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Kelly Vernon, of Roswell, GA, Chemistry major
Jerry Vu, of Cartersville, GA, General Business major
Shaiq Walizada, of Sherrills Ford, NC, General Business major
Alexandra Walker, of Owens Cross Roads, AL, Biochemistry major
Hannah Walker, of Newnan, GA, Accounting major
Kelan Walker, of Brunswick, GA, Sport Management major
Timothy Walker, of Acworth, GA, Sport Management major
Madeline Walter, of Kennesaw, GA, Pre-Nursing major
John Warner, of McDonough, GA, Communication Studies major
Cornell Washington, of Calumet City, IL, Sport Management major
Dicie Waters, of Rome, GA, Middle Grades Education major
Autumn Weise, of Calhoun, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major
Jackson Wheatley, of Matthews, NC, Chemistry major
Caroline Wheeler, of Covington, GA, Communication Studies major
Jaleea Whitener, of Dalton, GA, Biology major
Rebecca Whitlock, of North Augusta, SC, Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major
Brooke Wilcox, of Ashville, AL, Mathematics Education major
Emily Wilder, of Alpharetta, GA, Voice major
Madelyn Wilkes, of Rome, GA, Elementary Education (P-5) major
Ada Williams, of Rome, GA, History Education major
Brayden Williams, of Crossville, AL, Communication Studies major
Christopher Williams, of Winterville, GA, Ecology and Field Biology major
Lindsay Williams, of Cumming, GA, Musical Theatre major
Zachary Williams, of Crestview, FL, Sport Management major
Jack Williamson, of Ashland, AL, Sport Management major
Grace Willingham, of Dallas, GA, Psychology major
Evan Windham, of Sautee Nacochee, GA, Communication Studies major
Sierra Withers, of Canton, GA, Psychology major
Parker Wolfe, of Rome, GA, Middle Grades Education major
Maegan Womack, of Fyffe, AL, Music Education major
Joseph Woodard, of Piedmont, AL, Christian Studies major
Alexandria Wright, of Chattanooga, TN, Psychology major
Darrell Wright, of Conyers, GA, Interdisciplinary Studies major
Kiana Wright, of Snellville, GA, Christian Studies major
Luke Wright, of Calhoun, GA, History major
Savannah Wright, of Rome, GA, General Business major
Justin Wyatt, of Cedartown, GA, Computer Information Systems major
William Wyatt, of Lafayette, GA, General Business major
John Yancey, of Shannon, GA, Accounting major
Artell Yates, of Villa Rica, GA, Management major
Yahir Zapata, of Dalton, GA, Management major