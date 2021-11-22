Shorter University Sport Management Degree Ranked No. 2 in Nation

Shorter University’s Sports Management Program has ranked No. 2 among the Best Online Bachelor’s in Sport Management programs in two 2021 rankings.

TheBestColleges.com ranked Shorter’s program in the No. 2 spot on its list of the Top 10 Online Bachelor’s in Sports Management Programs for 2021. Additionally, CollegeChoice.net ranked Shorter’s program at No. 2 among Best Online Sports Management Degrees 2021.

Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless said, “Shorter University is blessed to have dedicated faculty members who are committed to providing excellent training that equips students to successfully move forward in careers in this fast-growing field. Our Sport Management program is regularly highlighted among the nation’s best, and we are proud of the work of both faculty and students that has resulted in our program being recognized at the highest level.”

Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless

Dr. Heath Hooper, Dean of the Ledbetter College of Business, said, “The Sport Management program has a history of recognitions through its focus on the whole student, academic excellence, and student development as Christian leaders in Sport. The Accreditation of the Commission of Sport Management Accreditation (COSMA) has elevated all the Sport Management degree programs to a higher level of excellence since its approval in October 2020, and this is apparent in the latest No. 2 rankings for our online BBA in Sport Management.”

Dr. Heath Hooper

“The Sport Management department chair, Professor Michael Ross, has stepped into this role and has initiated application, stewardship and Christian values into the degree program and student immersion. Partnerships have been established with professional sport organizations that have enabled Shorter Sport Management students to work the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami and will have the opportunity to work the 2022 Final Four in New Orleans.

“It is the accreditation, hard work of our faculty, demonstration of student excellence, and external opportunities that make Shorter’s Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Sport Management a unique opportunity for all students,” Hooper added.

Rapidly approaching its 150th anniversary, Shorter University is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associate’s and master’s programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.