Shorter University Shares Inspiring Video Highlighting Student Stories Featured at Christmas on the Hill President's Gala - Shorter University

ROME, Ga. (Dec. 13, 2024) – Shorter University is excited to share a heartwarming video that debuted at last week’s Christmas on the Hill President’s Gala.

In less than five minutes, viewers can hear directly from our incredible students as they share how scholarships and their experiences at Shorter University have transformed their lives. Their inspiring stories reflect the enduring legacy of Shorter University in shaping lives for Christ, preparing students to carry their faith and education into every aspect of their future.

Shorter University is privileged to walk alongside these incredible students, witnessing the life-changing power of Jesus Christ at work through their education. This video underscores the vital role scholarships play in advancing the university’s mission of Transforming Lives through Christ and highlights the profound impact that generosity has on the lives of students.

This video captures the essence of what it means to be part of the Shorter University family for life, as students and alumni continue to impact their communities with the values and faith instilled during their time on campus.

Watch this special video and learn more about our students and their journeys.

For more information about Shorter University or to support student scholarships, visit shorter.edu/giving.

