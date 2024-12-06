Shorter University Hosts Seventh Annual Christmas on the Hill President’s Gala  - Shorter University

ROME, Ga. (Dec. 6, 2024) – Shorter University celebrated the holiday season with its seventh annual Christmas on the Hill President’s Gala, a cherished tradition supporting student scholarships.

The evening featured inspiring performances by the renowned Shorter Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Bryan McDonald, including two selections from Handel’s Messiah. Guests were also moved by keynote speaker Kevin Sorbo, who shared reflections on pivotal moments in his life, how God’s providence guided his path, and his passion for starring in faith-based films that deliver powerful messages of hope and redemption.

Held on Shorter’s campus, the gala brought together alumni, students, and community members for an unforgettable evening of fellowship and inspiration. Proceeds from the event directly benefit scholarships, ensuring that deserving students have access to a Christ-centered education.



Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless expressed his gratitude for the gala’s success, saying, “This event highlights the generosity of our Shorter family and the dedication to equipping our students to make an impact for Christ in their communities.”

For more information about Shorter University or to support student scholarships, visit shorter.edu/giving.

