Awards Day Celebrates How Shorter University is Moving Forward - Shorter University

Awards Day Celebrates How Shorter University is Moving Forward
Rome, Ga.(4-5-2023) — As Shorter University students, faculty and staff gathered for Awards Day, they celebrated Shorter as a dynamic community committed to the pursuit of Christ-honoring excellence.
“We are delighted to gather as a community to celebrate all of the ways Shorter University is moving forward toward a bright future,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “This academic year has included significant accomplishments from our academic programs, faculty and staff members, and our students. Today is special day because we recognize the gift God has given you of reaching a level of excellence.”
Student Awards of Distinction
The program included the presentation of awards of distinctions to seniors who have excelled in their academic studies and earned top honors in each academic discipline.
Dr. Heath Hooper, Dean of the Robert H. Ledbetter College of Business, presented awards to the following seniors:
- Madison Smith, of Fairmont, Ga., Accounting Award
- Ricky Knight Jr., of Fayetteville, Ga., Computer Information Systems Award
- Anne Smith, of Acworth, Ga., General Business Award
- Brettany Shirley, of Rome, Ga., Management Award
- Kaitlyn Comley, of Chattanooga, Tn., Marketing Award
- Strahinja Radanovic, of Subotica, Serbia, Sport Management Award
Dr. Dana King, Dean of the School of Education, presented awards to the following seniors:
- Veronica Medina-Soria, of Calhoun, Ga., Elementary Education Award
- Luke Queen, of Aragon, Ga., History Education Award
- Carson Cook, of Bremen, Ga., Middle Grades Education Award
- Jasmine Smith, of Douglasville, Ga., Special Education General Curriculum/Elementary Education Award
Dr. Tara Warfield, Dean of the School of Fine and Performing Arts, presented awards to the following seniors:
- Kevin Medina, of Austell, Ga., Music Education Award
- Lydia Cosper, of Maysville, Ga., Music and Worship Leadership Award
- Lindsey Williams, of Cumming, Ga., Musical Theatre Award
- Annalysa Cagasan, of Carrollton, Ga., Piano Performance and Pedagogy Award
- Kayla George, of Douglasville, Ga., BA Theatre Award
- Weston Snell, of Swainsboro, Ga., BFA Theatre Award
- Emily Wilder, of Alpharetta, Ga., Voice Award
Roxanne Johnston, Dean of the Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing, presented the Nursing Award to Mary Beth Brooks, of Rome, Ga.
Dr. Clint Helms, Dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, presented awards to the following students:
- Emma Novis, of Dallas, Ga., Biochemistry Award
- Matthew Henderson of Newnan, Ga., Biology Award
- Sydney Cardwell, of Columbus, Ga., Chemistry Award
- Carolyn Phillips of Kingsland, Ga., Ecology and Field Biology Award
- Nathan Shaffett of Mt. Vernon, Ga., Mathematics Award
Dr. Earl Kellett, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, presented awards to the following students:
- Owen Lewis of Cedartown, Ga., Christian Studies Award
- Andrea Medel-Hernandez of Puebla, Mexico and Cooper Hunt, of Calhoun, GA, Communication Studies Award
- Jammie Holloway of Columbus, Ga., Criminal Justice Award
- Isabel Borgers of Rome, Ga., English Award
- Avery McDowell of Cartersville, Ga., History Award
- Carolyn Phillips of Kingsland, Ga., Honors Academy Award
- Haley Shook, of White, Ga., Human Services Award
- Averi Schrews of Carrollton, Ga., Interdisciplinary Studies Award
- Denzel Bell of Rome, Ga., Liberal Arts Award
- Jan Kos of Zagreb, Croatia, Psychology Award
