Awards Day Celebrates How Shorter University is Moving Forward - Shorter University

Rome, Ga.(4-5-2023) — As Shorter University students, faculty and staff gathered for Awards Day, they celebrated Shorter as a dynamic community committed to the pursuit of Christ-honoring excellence.



“We are delighted to gather as a community to celebrate all of the ways Shorter University is moving forward toward a bright future,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “This academic year has included significant accomplishments from our academic programs, faculty and staff members, and our students. Today is special day because we recognize the gift God has given you of reaching a level of excellence.”

Student Awards of Distinction

The program included the presentation of awards of distinctions to seniors who have excelled in their academic studies and earned top honors in each academic discipline.

Dr. Heath Hooper, Dean of the Robert H. Ledbetter College of Business, presented awards to the following seniors:

Madison Smith, of Fairmont, Ga., Accounting Award

Ricky Knight Jr., of Fayetteville, Ga., Computer Information Systems Award

Anne Smith, of Acworth, Ga., General Business Award

Brettany Shirley, of Rome, Ga., Management Award

Kaitlyn Comley, of Chattanooga, Tn., Marketing Award

Strahinja Radanovic, of Subotica, Serbia, Sport Management Award

Dr. Heath Hooper presents Madison Smith with the Accounting Award. Dr. Heath Hooper presents Ricky Knight, Jr. with the Computer Information Systems Award. Dr. Heath Hooper presents Anne Smith with the General Business Award. Dr. Heath Hooper presents Brettany Shirley with the Management Award. Dr. Heath Hooper presents Kaitlyn Comley with the Marketing Award. Dr. Heath Hooper presents Strahinja Radanovic with the Sport Management Award.

Dr. Dana King, Dean of the School of Education, presented awards to the following seniors:

Veronica Medina-Soria, of Calhoun, Ga., Elementary Education Award

Luke Queen, of Aragon, Ga., History Education Award

Carson Cook, of Bremen, Ga., Middle Grades Education Award

Jasmine Smith, of Douglasville, Ga., Special Education General Curriculum/Elementary Education Award

Dr. Dana King presents Veronica Medina-Soria with the Elementary Education Award. Dr. Dana King presents Luke Queen with the History Education Award. Dr. Dana King presents Carson Cook with the Middle Grades Education Award.

Dr. Tara Warfield, Dean of the School of Fine and Performing Arts, presented awards to the following seniors:

Kevin Medina, of Austell, Ga., Music Education Award

Lydia Cosper, of Maysville, Ga., Music and Worship Leadership Award

Lindsey Williams, of Cumming, Ga., Musical Theatre Award

Annalysa Cagasan, of Carrollton, Ga., Piano Performance and Pedagogy Award

Kayla George, of Douglasville, Ga., BA Theatre Award

Weston Snell, of Swainsboro, Ga., BFA Theatre Award

Emily Wilder, of Alpharetta, Ga., Voice Award

Dr. Tara Warfield presents Kevin Medina with the Music Education Award. Dr. Tara Warfield presents Lindsey Williams with the Musical Theatre Award. Dr. Tara Warfield presents Kayla George with the BA Theatre Award. Dr. Tara Warfield presents Weston Snell with the BFA Theatre Award. Dr. Tara Warfield presents Emily Wilder with the Voice Award.

Roxanne Johnston, Dean of the Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing, presented the Nursing Award to Mary Beth Brooks, of Rome, Ga.

Roxanne Johnston presents Mary Beth Brooks with the Nursing Award.

Dr. Clint Helms, Dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, presented awards to the following students:

Emma Novis, of Dallas, Ga., Biochemistry Award

Matthew Henderson of Newnan, Ga., Biology Award

Sydney Cardwell, of Columbus, Ga., Chemistry Award

Carolyn Phillips of Kingsland, Ga., Ecology and Field Biology Award

Nathan Shaffett of Mt. Vernon, Ga., Mathematics Award

Dr. Clint Helms presents Emma Novis with the Biochemistry Award. Dr. Clint Helms presents Matthew Henderson with the Biology Award. Dr. Clint Helms presents Sydney Cardwell with the Chemistry Award. Dr. Clint Helms presents Carolyn Phillips with the Ecology and Field Biology Award. Dr. Clint Helms presents Nathan Shaffett with the Mathematics Award.

Dr. Earl Kellett, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, presented awards to the following students:

Owen Lewis of Cedartown, Ga., Christian Studies Award

Andrea Medel-Hernandez of Puebla, Mexico and Cooper Hunt, of Calhoun, GA, Communication Studies Award

Jammie Holloway of Columbus, Ga., Criminal Justice Award

Isabel Borgers of Rome, Ga., English Award

Avery McDowell of Cartersville, Ga., History Award

Carolyn Phillips of Kingsland, Ga., Honors Academy Award

Haley Shook, of White, Ga., Human Services Award

Averi Schrews of Carrollton, Ga., Interdisciplinary Studies Award

Denzel Bell of Rome, Ga., Liberal Arts Award

Jan Kos of Zagreb, Croatia, Psychology Award

Dr. Earl Kellett presents Owen Lewis with the Christian Studies Award. Dr. Earl Kellett presents Andrea Medel-Hernandez(middle) and Cooper Hunt with the Communication Studies Award. Dr. Earl Kellett presents Jammie Holloway with the Criminal Justice Award. Dr. Earl Kellett presents Isabel Borgers with the English Award. Dr. Earl Kellett presents Avery McDowell with the History Award. Dr. Earl Kellett presents Carolyn Phillips with the Honors Academy Award. Dr. Earl Kellett presents Averi Schrews with the Interdisciplinary Studies Award. Dr. Earl Kellett presents Denzel Bell with the Liberal Arts Award. Dr. Earl Kellett presents Jan Kos with the Psychology Award.

About Shorter University:

In its 150th anniversary year, Shorter University in Rome, Georgia is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter University on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associates, and masters programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.

###