Shorter University salutes 2022 Graduates
Shorter University held its 2022 Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 5, in the Winthrop-King Centre on Shorter’s Rome campus. A list of students who received degrees during the 2021-2022 academic year follows.
Associate of Science
Miranda L Allen
Alicia Lynn Ashcraft
Meredith Murray Bridger
Malcolm J Clermont
Jason Riley Crouse
Jase Owen Dussia
Angela Anneece Ferguson
Montana Baylee Garrett
Harold Jerome Gaston
Guadalupe Julaj
Kourtney Lynne Long
Savanna Delaney McDaniel
Amber LeAnn McGraw
Breona Desarae Mitchell
Ralph Slack, Jr.
Alexandria Latreese Turner
Kolaunda Deneisha Baishon Washington
Bachelor of Arts
Maverick Austin Beaudreau
Chloe Elizabeth Ann Bice
Cody Austin Bourland
Jordan Blaike Bowzard
Morgan Caley Cashen
Eva Angelique Cruz
Rafael Escandar IV
Tristen Nathaniel Garner
Jody Ann Harris
Trinity Elizabeth Haynes
Tanner Dale Hopkins
Brett Mitchell Horton
Porter Gregory Johnson
Olivia Jordan Martin
Erika Joy Mason
Baleigh Nicole Morrison
Casey Lynn Raschen
Nolan Ray Reece
Emalyn Rae Sharp
Caroline Spencer Tipton
Tayla Ann Vannelli
Caroline Aldridge Wheeler
Grace Elaine Willingham
Evan Daniel Windham
Luke Isaiah Wright
Bachelor of Business Administration
Sherrod Antjuan Agee
Austin Jay Allen
Erin Shenise Archie
Dominique Santrez Bailey
Harlie Yvetta Barker
Jacob Alexander Barker
Wilbert Boyd IV
Nancy N Brown
Raekwon ANtonio D’Quante Burch
Ashley Marie Blay Campbell
Justice Zacchaeus Carter
Charles Zane Collins
Taryn Jolee Cycholl
Christopher Chad Davis
Oseas John Diego
Cherie Ann Dobbs
Jordan Leah Dorough
Theresa B. Dunn
Malcolm Christian Falardeau
Andres Enrique Ferreiro
Timothy Lee Finlayson
Maiya Chiane Frazier
Timothy Wayne Garrett
Dalton James Hamm
Christopher Lyn Hardy
Taylor A’mya Harper
Teresa Watkins Harrell
Jennifer Rachel Hernandez-Vega
Logan Spring Herndon
Noah Joseph Hightower
Zyaire Tariq Horey
Allie Grace Jackson
James Bradley Kirk
Kylie Elizabeth League
Austin Charles Lents
Bailey Alexander Lopez
Emily Nicole Lopez
Soledad Lopez-Romero
Barron Joseph Mann
Nicholas Marin Hernandez
Maria Alexandra Martinez
Cassie Leann Matthews
Billy J Maynard
Sierra Latrice Melson
Robert Timothy Miles
Courtney Denise Moore
Faith Ellen Mount
Kiran Devaa Namadevan
Izabel Vladislavova Nikolaeva
Lawrence Jacobe Nitowski
Mason Luke O’Neal
Brittany Leighanna Ogle
Jason Orlando Ortega
Sabrina Leighanne Overby
Charles M. Paige III
Rebecca Pate
Katherine Leanne Ptrick
Jacqueline Marie Patterson
Emma Guice Payne
Crystal Leigh Peters
Marcus Isaiah Pitter
Campbell James Pryor
Lilah Grace Pryor
Nathan Christopher Pursley
Fabian Delend Reid Jr
Isabell Rincon
Christopher Adam Robertson
Daisy Rodriguez
Kali Noelle Rose
Jamie Ruengmateekhun
Ivan Sandoval-Santillan
Emma Danielle Sapp
Joshua LaShane Sellers
Alexis Ann Sewell
Gwynne Javier Shropshire
Peter Lynn Sims
Trace Ryan Smith
Madison Haley Sprosty
Misty Leigh Stiles
Cassandra N. Thevenin
Jordan Reese Thrasher
Gunnar David Uutinen
Tayla Ann Vannelli
Cornell K Washington II
Mariesha Tytiana Welch
Melissa Diane Whitener
Jakob R. Woods
John Andrew Yancey
Artell Jaquentis Yates
Steven DeMarcus Young
Bachelor of Fine Arts
Marissa Danielle Brown
Isabella Maria DiMauro
Jared Alex Ivey
Bachelor of Music
Celia Isabel Alvarado
Jeffery Ryan Baker
Dayela Mulonga Lima
Brian Matthew Presley
Caleb Jeremiah Ramirez
Baraka Emmanuel Salumu
Timothy Burke Thomas
Bachelor of Science
Marshall Donovan Adams
Isabella Lorena Arcadi
Raegan Brynn Ashley
Andrew Joseph Asselin
Jeffrey Coleman Baker
Ansley Cara Barge
Jamie Austin Beck
Mackensey Sinclair Bennett
Nehemiah Bocoto Bing
Kasey Alayna Black
Catherine Rose Bloedow
Christian LaNae Bolden
Ava R Bone
Tahj Lavell Brighthaupt
Ruby Faith Brooks
Kyrene Alexandra Buchanan
Kennedy Marie Buck
Rhett W. Burgess
Monica Leanne Burton
Seth Alexander Calero
Branson Hunter Carnes
Alexis McKenzie Carter
Erin Elizabeth Carter
Malley Shea Chastain
Manfred Lewis Cochran
Kayla Hope Colbert
Kaylee Michelle Combs
Juan Cornejo
Latasha Ann Corntassel
Valencia Ferima Coulibaly
Wykerra Meshai Davis
Brandon Darnell Dickerson
Jordyn Michelle Dove
Calvin Lamar Durham, Jr.
Courtney Danielle Durham
Leah Monique Figueroa
Katherine Elisabeth Fisher
Haley Nicole Fowler
Jason Charles Fuller, Jr.
Chloe Isabella Gray
Mckenzie Leigh Green
Nina Trinette Green
Bentley Munkjabhlun Grove
Savannah Leigh-Ann Hames
Maria Nadean Hammersen Hansen
Katilyn Victoria Hargrove
Jessie Nicole Hilliard
Noah Jonterrious Holland
Thaley Savannah Jackson
Jordan Amelia James
Sadie M Lane
Angeleen H. Lee
Ethan Tyler Lyles
Cory William Mason
Joshua Kade Mathner
Abigail Marie McCullers
Tifany LaChel McGuire
Joy Janise McNeil
Angelina Manuel Mendez
Joselyn Theresa Mitchell
Sarah Brooke Moore
Hannah Rachael Morales
Alexis Taylor Mount
Alana Rose Mulkey
Ruby Grace Narrell
Sydney Taylor Shell Nicholson
Lisa Evelyn Oliver
Kimberly Mariela Orellana
Rupal Mayuresh Patel
Sophia Anna Grace Patrick
Hope Emily Price
Hali Melanese Rader
Sydney Davey Ray
Emma Claire Reynolds
Haley Nicole Reynolds
Katharine Elizabeth Richardson
Cason Tucker Roberson
Rylind Breann Robinson
Jennifer Lynn Rutledge
Katashia Kashay Sellers
Kedria Jelks Sheppard
Cameron Preston Shirley
Faith Stephanie Smith
Samantha Julianne Spangler
Jessica Brooke Stallings
Ann N Tarpley
Hannah Grace Thompson
Jessica Margaret Tinsley
Luc Toupin
Erica Lynn Tubbs
Nancy Michelle Vasquez
Kelly Lindsey Vernon
Alexandra Claire Walker
Tamara Wallace
Dicie Kate Waters
Autumn Stokes Weise
Jackson Hillard Wheatley
Christopher Lee Williams
Darrell Derrod Wright, Jr.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Emily Laine Ayers
Jessica Mackenzie Barber
Caroline Magill Bearden
Katherine Bailey Blankenship
Kathryn Grace Chisolm
Lokusatu Hewage Sasini Eleka De Silva
Victoria Caroline Ergle
Madeline Marie Graben
Laurie Faith Harris
Thor Wyatt Jerome Martin
Autumn Nicole Moore
Allison Nicole Pierce
Rose Pinkerton
Benjamin Lee Prevost
Abigail Owen Rogers
Vanity M Romano
Chelsea Kathleen Scott
Danielle Kaitlynn Siever
Julissa Vazquez
Master of Accountancy
Ulysses Carswell IV
Aisha Malika Carter
Abigail Kacie Catano
Tonya Ervin Johnson
Kenneth Carl Mackey
Chance Nelson Murphy
Owen Tyler Peacock
Matthew Tyler Ponto
Carrie Ann Southerland
Master of Arts in Teaching
Gabriel William Bailer
Ivy Caroline Benefield
Joshua Aaron Booker
Christopher Thomas Elsey
Madison D’Ann Frey Floerchinger
Kaitlyn Elaine Forte
Alivia Faith Gladden
William Gregory Hardesty, Jr.
Stacy Alexandra Hicks
Keeli Parker Hood
Sierra Lynn Hyer
Nakela J Jackson
Christopher Eric Keyes
William Jacob Ledford
Iva Claire Luther
Alexis Simone Morgan
Drew Tyler Mosteller
Melanie Medlin Nalley
Preston Timothy Poag Sr.
Alexander De’Vaun Pollock
Aaron Hunter Poole
Russell Darrin Redd
Jenna Emily Smith
Lance Tilden Smith
Andrew Tyler Wood
Master of Business Administration
Marshall Donovan Adams
Jose Luis Arambul, Jr.
Jennifer S. Barclay
Amanda Arceneaux Black
Jordan Garrett Boatright
Andrea Boddie
Melita Damille Boykin
Dediere Lishon Brown
Matthew Gregory Christian
James Coleman
Dawn Lavesette Colson
Aubree Layne Cox
Brandy Reshunna Dudley
Fahad Farooq
Marco Antonio Flores Hidalgo
Tramaine Jacquette Freeman
Rick Geoffrey Gaston
Alberto Gomez Manzanares
Michael Steven Guinn
Harlen Tremain Jacobs
Valorie Ledford-Vickery
Charles Scott Martin
Connor Patrick McCarthy
Marsha Lynn McKnight
Lindsey Marie McLendon
Zachary Tyler Morrison
Sharmell Mahedeo Nomran
Jacqueline Elaine O’Reilly
Ryan Lanier Parker
Amanda Joy Paver
Rachel Ranee Pettigrew
Aaron Hunter Poole
Aaron Robert Reardon
Natasha Dawn Reece
Cynthia Nicole Rolleston
Janae’ Alexis Royals
Heidi Leigh Seagraves
Jordan Alexander Smith
Christopher J. Toler
Archibald Cook Wanamaker II
Elijah G. Wieder
Jeremiah Andrew Wood
Master of Management
Caycee Collins Blacklidge
Jordan Irving Coates
Cameron Roy Deary
Justine R. Ingram
Katee Colleen Justice
James Austin Kay
Erika Brook Kelly
Jordan Nicole Leitch
Shontel Hampton Mackey
Jason Brent Pierce
Hernan Saldana
Hope Fowler Sims
Pamela Gail Thomas
Raymond K. White
Rapidly approaching its 150th anniversary, Shorter University is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associate’s and master’s programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.