Shorter University salutes 2022 Graduates - Shorter University

Shorter University held its 2022 Commencement exercises on Thursday, May 5, in the Winthrop-King Centre on Shorter’s Rome campus. A list of students who received degrees during the 2021-2022 academic year follows.

Associate of Science

Miranda L Allen

Alicia Lynn Ashcraft

Meredith Murray Bridger

Malcolm J Clermont

Jason Riley Crouse

Jase Owen Dussia

Angela Anneece Ferguson

Montana Baylee Garrett

Harold Jerome Gaston

Guadalupe Julaj

Kourtney Lynne Long

Savanna Delaney McDaniel

Amber LeAnn McGraw

Breona Desarae Mitchell

Ralph Slack, Jr.

Alexandria Latreese Turner

Kolaunda Deneisha Baishon Washington

Bachelor of Arts

Maverick Austin Beaudreau

Chloe Elizabeth Ann Bice

Cody Austin Bourland

Jordan Blaike Bowzard

Morgan Caley Cashen

Eva Angelique Cruz

Rafael Escandar IV

Tristen Nathaniel Garner

Jody Ann Harris

Trinity Elizabeth Haynes

Tanner Dale Hopkins

Brett Mitchell Horton

Porter Gregory Johnson

Olivia Jordan Martin

Erika Joy Mason

Baleigh Nicole Morrison

Casey Lynn Raschen

Nolan Ray Reece

Emalyn Rae Sharp

Caroline Spencer Tipton

Tayla Ann Vannelli

Caroline Aldridge Wheeler

Grace Elaine Willingham

Evan Daniel Windham

Luke Isaiah Wright

Bachelor of Business Administration

Sherrod Antjuan Agee

Austin Jay Allen

Erin Shenise Archie

Dominique Santrez Bailey

Harlie Yvetta Barker

Jacob Alexander Barker

Wilbert Boyd IV

Nancy N Brown

Raekwon ANtonio D’Quante Burch

Ashley Marie Blay Campbell

Justice Zacchaeus Carter

Charles Zane Collins

Taryn Jolee Cycholl

Christopher Chad Davis

Oseas John Diego

Cherie Ann Dobbs

Jordan Leah Dorough

Theresa B. Dunn

Malcolm Christian Falardeau

Andres Enrique Ferreiro

Timothy Lee Finlayson

Maiya Chiane Frazier

Timothy Wayne Garrett

Dalton James Hamm

Christopher Lyn Hardy

Taylor A’mya Harper

Teresa Watkins Harrell

Jennifer Rachel Hernandez-Vega

Logan Spring Herndon

Noah Joseph Hightower

Zyaire Tariq Horey

Allie Grace Jackson

James Bradley Kirk

Kylie Elizabeth League

Austin Charles Lents

Bailey Alexander Lopez

Emily Nicole Lopez

Soledad Lopez-Romero

Barron Joseph Mann

Nicholas Marin Hernandez

Maria Alexandra Martinez

Cassie Leann Matthews

Billy J Maynard

Sierra Latrice Melson

Robert Timothy Miles

Courtney Denise Moore

Faith Ellen Mount

Kiran Devaa Namadevan

Izabel Vladislavova Nikolaeva

Lawrence Jacobe Nitowski

Mason Luke O’Neal

Brittany Leighanna Ogle

Jason Orlando Ortega

Sabrina Leighanne Overby

Charles M. Paige III

Rebecca Pate

Katherine Leanne Ptrick

Jacqueline Marie Patterson

Emma Guice Payne

Crystal Leigh Peters

Marcus Isaiah Pitter

Campbell James Pryor

Lilah Grace Pryor

Nathan Christopher Pursley

Fabian Delend Reid Jr

Isabell Rincon

Christopher Adam Robertson

Daisy Rodriguez

Kali Noelle Rose

Jamie Ruengmateekhun

Ivan Sandoval-Santillan

Emma Danielle Sapp

Joshua LaShane Sellers

Alexis Ann Sewell

Gwynne Javier Shropshire

Peter Lynn Sims

Trace Ryan Smith

Madison Haley Sprosty

Misty Leigh Stiles

Cassandra N. Thevenin

Jordan Reese Thrasher

Gunnar David Uutinen

Tayla Ann Vannelli

Cornell K Washington II

Mariesha Tytiana Welch

Melissa Diane Whitener

Jakob R. Woods

John Andrew Yancey

Artell Jaquentis Yates

Steven DeMarcus Young

Bachelor of Fine Arts

Marissa Danielle Brown

Isabella Maria DiMauro

Jared Alex Ivey

Bachelor of Music

Celia Isabel Alvarado

Jeffery Ryan Baker

Dayela Mulonga Lima

Brian Matthew Presley

Caleb Jeremiah Ramirez

Baraka Emmanuel Salumu

Timothy Burke Thomas

Bachelor of Science

Marshall Donovan Adams

Isabella Lorena Arcadi

Raegan Brynn Ashley

Andrew Joseph Asselin

Jeffrey Coleman Baker

Ansley Cara Barge

Jamie Austin Beck

Mackensey Sinclair Bennett

Nehemiah Bocoto Bing

Kasey Alayna Black

Catherine Rose Bloedow

Christian LaNae Bolden

Ava R Bone

Tahj Lavell Brighthaupt

Ruby Faith Brooks

Kyrene Alexandra Buchanan

Kennedy Marie Buck

Rhett W. Burgess

Monica Leanne Burton

Seth Alexander Calero

Branson Hunter Carnes

Alexis McKenzie Carter

Erin Elizabeth Carter

Malley Shea Chastain

Manfred Lewis Cochran

Kayla Hope Colbert

Kaylee Michelle Combs

Juan Cornejo

Latasha Ann Corntassel

Valencia Ferima Coulibaly

Wykerra Meshai Davis

Brandon Darnell Dickerson

Jordyn Michelle Dove

Calvin Lamar Durham, Jr.

Courtney Danielle Durham

Leah Monique Figueroa

Katherine Elisabeth Fisher

Haley Nicole Fowler

Jason Charles Fuller, Jr.

Chloe Isabella Gray

Mckenzie Leigh Green

Nina Trinette Green

Bentley Munkjabhlun Grove

Savannah Leigh-Ann Hames

Maria Nadean Hammersen Hansen

Katilyn Victoria Hargrove

Jessie Nicole Hilliard

Noah Jonterrious Holland

Thaley Savannah Jackson

Jordan Amelia James

Sadie M Lane

Angeleen H. Lee

Ethan Tyler Lyles

Cory William Mason

Joshua Kade Mathner

Abigail Marie McCullers

Tifany LaChel McGuire

Joy Janise McNeil

Angelina Manuel Mendez

Joselyn Theresa Mitchell

Sarah Brooke Moore

Hannah Rachael Morales

Alexis Taylor Mount

Alana Rose Mulkey

Ruby Grace Narrell

Sydney Taylor Shell Nicholson

Lisa Evelyn Oliver

Kimberly Mariela Orellana

Rupal Mayuresh Patel

Sophia Anna Grace Patrick

Hope Emily Price

Hali Melanese Rader

Sydney Davey Ray

Emma Claire Reynolds

Haley Nicole Reynolds

Katharine Elizabeth Richardson

Cason Tucker Roberson

Rylind Breann Robinson

Jennifer Lynn Rutledge

Katashia Kashay Sellers

Kedria Jelks Sheppard

Cameron Preston Shirley

Faith Stephanie Smith

Samantha Julianne Spangler

Jessica Brooke Stallings

Ann N Tarpley

Hannah Grace Thompson

Jessica Margaret Tinsley

Luc Toupin

Erica Lynn Tubbs

Nancy Michelle Vasquez

Kelly Lindsey Vernon

Alexandra Claire Walker

Tamara Wallace

Dicie Kate Waters

Autumn Stokes Weise

Jackson Hillard Wheatley

Christopher Lee Williams

Darrell Derrod Wright, Jr.

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Emily Laine Ayers

Jessica Mackenzie Barber

Caroline Magill Bearden

Katherine Bailey Blankenship

Kathryn Grace Chisolm

Lokusatu Hewage Sasini Eleka De Silva

Victoria Caroline Ergle

Madeline Marie Graben

Laurie Faith Harris

Thor Wyatt Jerome Martin

Autumn Nicole Moore

Allison Nicole Pierce

Rose Pinkerton

Benjamin Lee Prevost

Abigail Owen Rogers

Vanity M Romano

Chelsea Kathleen Scott

Danielle Kaitlynn Siever

Julissa Vazquez

Master of Accountancy

Ulysses Carswell IV

Aisha Malika Carter

Abigail Kacie Catano

Tonya Ervin Johnson

Kenneth Carl Mackey

Chance Nelson Murphy

Owen Tyler Peacock

Matthew Tyler Ponto

Carrie Ann Southerland

Master of Arts in Teaching

Gabriel William Bailer

Ivy Caroline Benefield

Joshua Aaron Booker

Christopher Thomas Elsey

Madison D’Ann Frey Floerchinger

Kaitlyn Elaine Forte

Alivia Faith Gladden

William Gregory Hardesty, Jr.

Stacy Alexandra Hicks

Keeli Parker Hood

Sierra Lynn Hyer

Nakela J Jackson

Christopher Eric Keyes

William Jacob Ledford

Iva Claire Luther

Alexis Simone Morgan

Drew Tyler Mosteller

Melanie Medlin Nalley

Preston Timothy Poag Sr.

Alexander De’Vaun Pollock

Aaron Hunter Poole

Russell Darrin Redd

Jenna Emily Smith

Lance Tilden Smith

Andrew Tyler Wood

Master of Business Administration

Marshall Donovan Adams

Jose Luis Arambul, Jr.

Jennifer S. Barclay

Amanda Arceneaux Black

Jordan Garrett Boatright

Andrea Boddie

Melita Damille Boykin

Dediere Lishon Brown

Matthew Gregory Christian

James Coleman

Dawn Lavesette Colson

Aubree Layne Cox

Brandy Reshunna Dudley

Fahad Farooq

Marco Antonio Flores Hidalgo

Tramaine Jacquette Freeman

Rick Geoffrey Gaston

Alberto Gomez Manzanares

Michael Steven Guinn

Harlen Tremain Jacobs

Valorie Ledford-Vickery

Charles Scott Martin

Connor Patrick McCarthy

Marsha Lynn McKnight

Lindsey Marie McLendon

Zachary Tyler Morrison

Sharmell Mahedeo Nomran

Jacqueline Elaine O’Reilly

Ryan Lanier Parker

Amanda Joy Paver

Rachel Ranee Pettigrew

Aaron Hunter Poole

Aaron Robert Reardon

Natasha Dawn Reece

Cynthia Nicole Rolleston

Janae’ Alexis Royals

Heidi Leigh Seagraves

Jordan Alexander Smith

Christopher J. Toler

Archibald Cook Wanamaker II

Elijah G. Wieder

Jeremiah Andrew Wood

Master of Management

Caycee Collins Blacklidge

Jordan Irving Coates

Cameron Roy Deary

Justine R. Ingram

Katee Colleen Justice

James Austin Kay

Erika Brook Kelly

Jordan Nicole Leitch

Shontel Hampton Mackey

Jason Brent Pierce

Hernan Saldana

Hope Fowler Sims

Pamela Gail Thomas

Raymond K. White

