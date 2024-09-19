Shorter University Recognizes the Impact of the New Thornwood Lot - Shorter University

Back in March, Shorter University announced the Parking Lot Project. As the Thornwood Campus continued to grow, parking was becoming limited.

The Thornwood Campus is home to the School of Education and the Brady School of Nursing. Both programs are growing, and the parking areas were unable to comfortably accommodate the students. Students were parking in the grass and through the lanes of the lot, leaving the parking lot hard to navigate.

“Here at Shorter University, we are excited to see this growth,” said Dr. Don Dowless, Shorter University President. “Outgrowing the parking space on the Thornwood Campus is a good thing. We are looking forward to having space to accommodate our current students, as well as future students.”

The University recognized the need and began the Parking Lot Project which added additional parking on the Thornwood Campus. The lot was finished over the summer, and now provides students ample places to park.

Now that we are well into the fall semester, staff, and faculty have noticed the impact of the new parking lot. Students are speaking about the difference the lot has made in the new semester, and staff and faculty can echo that.

“The new parking lot on the Thornwood Campus has been extremely beneficial as we kick off a brand-new semester,” said Dr. Dana King, the School of Education Dean. “Our other lots were at capacity and overflowing due to our continued growth. We welcomed 47 new students to the School of Education this semester and cannot wait to see how God uses them for His glory in our local schools. Our local school districts, including Rome City, Floyd County, Bartow County, Calhoun City, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Polk County, Darlington Schools, and Unity Christian School, have been vital in supporting our growth and welcoming our students for field experience and clinical practice this year. All in all, it is a great day to be a Shorter University Teaching Hawk!”

“We are extremely thankful and grateful for the new parking area at the Brady School of Nursing,” said Roxanne Johnston, the Brady School of Nursing Dean. “The new space allows students to park their vehicles safely and efficiently. Students can now focus on their studies without having to arrive significantly earlier than their scheduled class time to acquire an appropriate parking spot. The students are very pleased with the new parking area as well. They have stated that the new area is a welcomed addition to the Thornwood Campus.”