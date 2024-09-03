Shorter University Completes the Piano Program Project - Shorter University

Shorter University is excited to officially have our Steinway Concert Grand Piano back on campus, now fully rebuilt and refinished!

The Shorter University Edith Lester Harbin Music Department began a three-phase project in 2019 that helped refresh its Piano program. The first phase of the project focused on practice rooms and included purchasing new digital pianos, refurbishing grand pianos in piano major practice rooms, and purchasing hydraulic artist benches. Phase two included installing new hammers on Brookes Chapel’s Shigeru Kawai Concert Grand, which were installed in 2021.

Phase three began in 2023 and had the goal of fully rebuilding the Steinway Concert Grand. This piano lives in Brookes Chapel and was given in 1982 in honor of former Shorter piano professor, Ms. Elizabeth Buday. The fundraising for this project was completed earlier this year, and the Steinway was sent for restoration.

The fully rebuilt and refinished Steinway

The newly rebuilt Steinway Concert Grand Piano was delivered to campus early last week and has returned to Brookes Chapel. The Shorter University Music Department is excited to put the new Steinway to use and continue to train quality pianists and build on the proud tradition of excellence in the arts.

“Getting the Steinway rebuilt is the culmination of a goal that we have had for many years,” said Jerico Vasquez, Music Department Chair and Professor of Music. “As an institution, Shorter University is very fortunate to now have two beautiful and very different concert grands in our hall, which students, faculty, and guest artists can choose from when performing their recitals.”

“In the School of Fine and Performing Arts, we continue to build on our longstanding tradition of excellence,” said Professor Amy Neal, Assistant Professor of Piano Pedagogy and Class Piano. “We are thrilled that Ms. Buday’s legacy will still impact current students and faculty in their musical performances.”

Shorter University, the Music Department, and the Piano Program would like to thank every person who donated to the project.