Pianists Martin, Helfen Guest Recital - Shorter University

Rome, Ga. – Pianists Pamela Martin and Kristi Helfen presented a guest recital in Brookes Chapel at Shorter University on Monday, Sept. 23. These events are held throughout each semester, and we invite the public to join us in the future, at no charge.

The duo presented a four-hand recital, which featured works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Franz Schubert, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Jules Massenet, Claude Debussy, and Robert Schumann.

Pamela Martin earned degrees in Piano Performance from the Oberlin Conservatory (BM) and the University of Maryland (MM). She holds permanent National Certification in Piano from MTNA. Ms. Martin has performed as a soloist and soloist with orchestra on numerous occasions, but her first love and most satisfying work has been as a collaborative pianist.

Martin-Helfen-Duo-Recital

Kristi Helfen teaches Applied Piano at Oxford College of Emory University, as well as students of all ages in her private studio at home. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education/Piano from Asbury University and a Master of Music Degree in Piano Pedagogy from Georgia State University where she studied with Sergio Gallo. Ms. Helfen currently serves as president-elect of the Georgia Music Teachers Association. For the past ten years Ms. Martin has partnered with Ms. Helfen in one piano, four hands. They have performed at Agnes Scott College, Georgia State University, Oxford College/Emory University, and the University of North Georgia.