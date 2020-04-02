Shorter University Recognizes Student Accomplishment

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University salutes the following seniors who were selected to receive awards of distinction in their major areas for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Students honored by the Ledbetter College of Business were:

Courtney Bach, of Middleburg, Fla., Accounting Award

Peter Wittman, of Franklin, Tenn., General Business Award

Celia Floyd, of Dallas, Ga., Management Award

Bailey Gerstner, of Cumming, Ga., Marketing Award

William Starling, of Climax, Ga., Sport Management Award

The School of Education honored:

Whitley Brooker, of Tunnell Hill, Ga., Elementary Education Award

Charles Elliott, of Rome, Ga., History Education Award

Rebekah Cash, of Adairsville, Ga., Math Education Award

Tyler Pullum, of Bloomingdale, Ga., Middle Grades Education Award

Aubrey Desmet, of Flowery Branch, Ga., Special Education Award

Students honored by the School of Fine and Performing Arts were:

Kaitlin Kessler, of Cumming, Ga., Music Award

Tiffany Crawford Hunt, of Rome, Ga., Music Education Award

Matthew Dean, of Social Circle, Ga., Music and Worship Leadership Award

Asa Stallings, of Acworth, Ga., Musical Theatre Award

Noah Hunt, of Calhoun, Ga., Theatre Award

Jennings Gardner, of San Clemente, Calif., Voice Performance Award

The Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing honored:

Jessie Vincent, of Ringgold, Ga., Nursing Award

The College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics honored:

Cameron Woodley, of Thorsby, Ala., Biochemistry Award

Gavin Husted, of Manchester, Tenn., Biology Award

David Leutzinger, of Cordele, Ga., Chemistry Award

Ashley Langel, of Ft. Pierce, Fla., Natural Science Award

Students honored by the College of Humanities and Social Sciences were:

Zachary Dimmock, of Cullman, Ala., Christian Studies Award

Brooke Renfroe, of Dacula, Ga., Communication Studies Award

Alexis Chambers, of Centre, Ala., English Award

Savannah Orange, of Boaz, Ala., History Award

Gavin Husted, of Manchester, Tenn., Honors Academy Award

Jessica Russell, of Rome, Ga., Interdisciplinary Studies Award

Noah Rogers, of Lindale, Ga., Psychology Award

The following students were selected to receive scholarships from the Shorter Alumni Association for the 2020-2021 academic year:

Shelby Rae Teems, of Summerville, Ga., Alumni Leadership Scholarship

Danielle Faith Griesemer, of Rome, the Dr. Wayne W. Dempsey Memorial Alumni Legacy Scholarship

Christianne Hope Grist, of Warner Robins, Ga., the Carol Williams Kirby Alumni Scholarship

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s, and master’s programs.