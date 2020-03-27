Film by Shorter Professor Earns Award at Family & Faith International Film Fest

Making a Difference, a feature documentary written and directed by Shorter University Assistant Professor of Communication Studies Katherine Dudley, won the G.B. Lindsey Family Audience Award at the WACA Family and Faith International Film Festival in Waco, Texas.

Ginger Slaughter, Katherine Dudley (Director), Tyrha M Lindsey (Festival Director), and Jason Slaughter (Executive Producer) accepting the G.B. Lindsey Family Audience Award for the feature documentary “Making a Difference” at the WACA Family and Faith international Film Festival.

Making a Difference was one of 70 films selected out of approximately 1,700 submissions to screen at the festival. The documentary shares the story of Jason Slaughter and his vision for Community Share Ministries, a non-profit organization located in Cedartown, Ga., whose mission is to clothe, feed, and house people in need.

Dr. Brent Baskin, Chair of Shorter’s Department of Christian Studies and Associate Professor of Christian Studies and Youth Ministry, served as a producer of the film. Shorter students Christianne Grist, a junior Communication Studies major, and Hannah Duvall, a senior Communication Studies major, worked on the film as well.

Making a Difference has also been nominated for The Most Inspirational Documentary at the International Christian Film Festival in Orlando, Fla. The plans are for the film to be screened during the festival, which will be held May 14-16.