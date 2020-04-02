McElhaney Named Staff Member of Year, Employees Honored for Service

Rome, Ga. — Patrick McElhaney, Director of Admissions, has been recognized as Shorter University’s 2020 Staff Member of the Year.

Patrick McElhaney is the 2020 Staff Member of the Year

The award, based on nominations from faculty and staff, is given to an employee who has displayed helpfulness and encouragement to students, loyalty to the university, and effectiveness in fulfillment of job responsibilities and cooperation in relationships with fellow employees.

“Shorter University is blessed to have staff members who are committed to honoring the Lord in all they do,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “As both an alumnus and member of our Admissions staff, Patrick is a valuable part of the Shorter family. We are grateful for the fine work he does to help recruit students.”

McElhaney began working at Shorter in June 1999 as an Admissions Counselor. He is a 1993 graduate of Shorter, having majored in Independent Studies. He earned his Master of Arts in Leadership from Shorter in 2005.

McElhaney and his wife of 24 years, Dawn, live in Taylorsville with their daughters, Lauren (18), Anna Kate (16), Mallory (15), and Finley (11). They are members of Cartersville First Baptist Church.

Shorter also recognized Candi Himes, Senior Executive Assistant to the President, and Patrick McElhaney, Director of Admissions, for 20 years of service to the university.

Recognized for 15 years of service were Larry Arrington, Director of Student Engagement and Success; Lisa Keith, Associate Professor of Biology; Linda Palumbo Olszanski, Director of International Studies; and Dr. Dawn Tolbert, Associate Vice President for University Communications.

The following were recognized for 10 years of service: Candy Edwards, Director of Advancement Services; Dr. Clint Helms, Dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and Associate Professor of Biology; and Hannah Rogers, Financial Aid Advisor.

Recognized for five years of service were Kaitlyn Bohanan, Admissions Processing Coordinator; Keith Brooks, Assistant Professor of Nursing; Alesa Constien, Assistant Director of Admissions; Love Daniels, Administrative Assistant to the Brady School of Nursing; Tracy Johnson, Administrative Assistant to the Dean of the Ledbetter College of Business; and Ariana Neighbors, Academic Records Coordinator.

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s, and master’s programs.