Shorter University Hosts Pastor Wellness Tournament - Shorter University

Just last week, our campus disc golf course was put to use. Shorter University hosted the 2023 GBMB Open Disc Golf Tournament, in partnership with Georgia Pastor Wellness.

At the event, there were 24 Georgia Baptist Ministers, three guests from the Georgia Baptist Convention Pastor Wellness group, 10 students, and three Shorter University Christian Studies faculty members.

The event was opened by Dr. Don Dowless, Shorter University President, who gave a warm welcome to all the guests and opened the event in prayer.

Dr. Don Dowless, Shorter University President, opening the event in prayer. Picture by Henry Durand, The Christian Index.

After the opening, the group began testing their disc golf skills around the course. The already existing nine-hole course was used, and there were six additional temporary holes set up around campus. This allowed for the ministers to see our beautiful campus while enjoying their game of disc golf.

Cordell, Caleb, Josh P., and Steven. Photo by Henry Durand, The Christian Index

Four students volunteered to serve as guides around the course and were able to play with the ministers. Our wonderful Christian Studies faculty members and a few students were able to serve as greeters and hosts of the event.

Andrew Bearden, Shorter University student. Picture by Henry Durand, The Christian Index

The event also hosted Henry Durand, from The Christian Index. Henry walked around the event gathering pictures of the ministers, and other guests during their game of disc golf. The Christian Index featured the event on their website, and Henry provided us with all the photos from the event.

Shorter University loves hosting events and hopes everyone enjoyed their time on The Hill.

