Shorter University receives grant from Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation - Shorter University

Shorter University is honored to have received a grant from the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation.

Pictured (from left to right) Craig Dale – Board Chair, Larry Wynn – Executive Director of GBHCMF, Dr. Don Dowless – Shorter University President, and Thomas Hammond – Executive Director of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board.

The Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation is a supporting organization that primarily provides financial support to the health care ministry of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board. The foundation holds charitable assets in which funds are expended in the form of grants supporting health care needs that benefit organizations within Georgia.

In 2024, the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation was able to award $8,417,791 to 81 organizations across Georgia. Over the last nine years, the foundation has been able to make a difference in 5,007,575 lives.

Dr. Don Dowless, Shorter University President, attended the foundation’s Grant Distribution Luncheon, where he was able to accept our grant in person.

The University has been impacted by this grant for many years, and this year we were fortunate to receive additional funds for nursing student scholarships.

“Shorter University is grateful to have received this grant again,” said Dr. Dowless. “We are blessed to be a part of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board and to work alongside the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation. Our University is thankful for the foundation helping us move forward.”