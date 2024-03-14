College of Business Annual Leadership Summit - Shorter University

On Monday, February 12, leaders joined together on campus for the College of Business Leadership Summit. This is an opportunity for students and community members to learn more about leadership from the experts.

The event was held on campus and was kicked off by Dr. Hooper, the College of Business Dean. Dr. John Reams, Shorter University Provost, then took the podium to discuss how worldview shapes leadership. He stressed the importance of leading with a Biblical Worldview and leading with conviction.

Dr. Don Dowless, Shorter University President, introduced the first event speaker, Mr. Kirk Shook. Mr. Shook is the Executive Director to the Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission. He brought a wonderful message about Christian Leadership in a Secular World. He challenged the audience by saying “Christian leaders must be bold in their defense of Christ.”

After a lunch break and in between speakers, a College of Business update was provided to the group. The update included how the department has recently moved back on campus and its aspirations for continued growth in the future. The College of Business promoted an upcoming trip to Ghana. The College of Business is partnering with a local nonprofit and will be taking a small group of students to serve and observe the business culture in Ghana.

Dr. Melissa Kirby, Chair of Business Administration and Assistant Professor of Accounting, introduced the second speaker of the afternoon, Dr. Stacy Long. Dr. Long is the Executive Director of United Way Gordon County and came to the podium with lots of leadership experience. She spoke on her experience in the non-profit world, shared different types of leadership and the importance of each, and left the audience thinking about the real reason they lead.

“Shorter University strives to send out leaders who will help Transform Lives through Christ,” said Dr. Dowless, Shorter University President. “Our University is blessed to have staff and faculty that care about raising leaders and are honored to have such inspiring leaders come and pour into our students.”

About Shorter University:

