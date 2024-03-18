The Hawkeye Magazine takes First Place - Shorter University

Shorter University is proud to announce that The Hawkeye Magazine has won its second first-place award. The Fall 2022 issue won first place for the 2022-23 academic year in the American Scholastic Press Association magazine content.

This issue featured stories about Shorter University’s international students, covered the Queen’s death, and many other stories about Shorter’s students and staff. Not only did it feature some amazing stories, but it also showcased the many talents and skills of the Communication Studies students.

The Hawkeye Magazine is operated by Communication Studies students, and two editions of the magazine are published each year. It is a great way for students to get hands-on experience in their field through writing, formatting, and editing each article in the magazine.

Alumna Andrea Medel-Hernandez served as editor-in-chief, while the rest of the staff included alumnus Cooper Hunt, seniors Brayden Williams and Maggie Parker, and junior Clark Brannon.

“Congratulations to the staff of The Hawkeye Magazine on this win,’ said Melissa Baskin, Assistant Professor of Communication Studies and the Hawkeye Magazine advisor. “My students worked hard to produce this top-notch publication. I could not be prouder!”

This is the second year in a row for The Hawkeye Magazine to win. The Spring 2022 edition took the first-place award in the American Scholastic Press Association’s annual contest last spring.

Congratulations to the students and faculty of the Communications Department. Their diligence in producing The Hawkeye Magazine is laudatory. This is a special part of Shorter University, and we look forward to the Spring 2024 edition.

To read the winning edition, visit this link: https://issuu.com/shorteruniversityargoyearbook/docs/thehawkeye.fa22?fr=xKAE9_zU1NQ