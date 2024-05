Shorter University hosted the 2024 Commencement ceremonies on Thursday, May 2. The ceremonies were held in Shorter’s Winthrop-King Centre and were at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Dr. Steve Parr, a Shorter alumnus, was the guest speaker, and Dr. Don Dowless, Shorter University President, presented the graduates with their degrees.

To view and download photos from the ceremonies, click here!