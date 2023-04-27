Dr. Dana King to Speak at Shorter University Commencement - Shorter University

Rome, Ga. (April 27, 2023) — Dr. Dana King, Dean of the Shorter University School of Education, will be the featured speaker at Shorter University’s 2023 Commencement Ceremonies on Thursday, May 4.

“Dr. Dana King is a Shorter University graduate who exemplifies the mission of advancing God’s kingdom through the ministry of Christ-centered higher education,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “As Dean of the School of Education, she has led her faculty to establish the premier Teacher Education Program in the state of Georgia. She is passionate about working with students to fulfill their calling to be teachers in our state and around the world. How fitting that a superb Shorter graduate should speak to our graduates during the celebration of Shorter University’s 150th year.”

She earned her Bachelor of Education in Middle Grades Education from Shorter University in 1993, obtained her Master of Education in Interrelated Special Education from Kennesaw State University in 2004, and received her Doctor of Education in Teaching and Learning from Liberty University in 2012.

Dr. King has taught at Shorter University for nine years, serving as the Dean of Shorter University’s School of Education for the past five years. Her honors have included Shorter’s Middle Grades Student Teacher of the Year, Excel Christian Academy Teacher of the Year, PRISM grant recipient, Eagle Talon (student yearbook) Dedicatee, Adairsville Middle School Teacher of the Year, Bartow Education Foundation grant recipient, and Liberty University Graduate with High Distinction.

Dr. King and her husband James live in Adairsville, Georgia, and will be moving to Rome this summer. They have two sons, Jake L. Massingill and Seth King, and two grandchildren Annabella King and Tate King. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Rome-Floyd County Communities in Schools. She is an active member of Snow Springs Baptist Church in Adairsville, Ga.

Commencement ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the University’s Winthrop-King Centre. Tickets are required for admission.

