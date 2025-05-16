Shorter University President Appointed to Georgia Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission - Shorter University

Dr. Don Dowless, President of Shorter University, receives congratulations from Governor Brian Kemp following his appointment to the Georgia Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission. His wife, Teresa, joined him for the April 27, 2025, ceremony at the Georgia State Capitol. PHOTO CREDIT: Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp

Shorter University is pleased to announce that President Dr. Don Dowless has been appointed to the Georgia Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission (GNPEC) by Governor Brian Kemp. Dr. Dowless was officially sworn in on Monday, April 28, during a ceremony at the Georgia State Capitol. He will represent Exempt Institutions on the Commission.



Dr. Dowless has served as President of Shorter University since 2011. With more than a decade of leadership at the helm of the Christ-centered liberal arts institution, Dr. Dowless brings a strong background in Christian higher education and academic administration to this important statewide role. His term on the GNPEC will last for three years, with the option for reappointment for one additional term. His first Commission meeting will be held on May 19.

In addition to his leadership in academia, Dr. Dowless has extensive teaching and missions experience, having served in Romania, West Virginia, and at several institutions including Campbell University and Emmanuel University of Oradea. He and his wife are members of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church in Silver Creek, GA.Dr. Dowless holds a Ph.D. in Religion from Baylor University, an M.Div. from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and a B.A. in Biology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His professional experience includes serving as Vice President of Academics at North Greenville University and Associate Provost at Charleston Southern University. He is an active board member for Conference Carolinas and the Georgia Independent College Association.

Mrs. Teresa and Dr. Don Dowless stand with Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp at the Georgia State Capitol following Dr. Dowless’s appointment to the Georgia Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission. PHOTO CREDIT: Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp

Dr. Kirk Shook, Executive Director of the Georgia Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission, shared his support for the appointment:

“I am happy to have Dr. Dowless join our Commission. Having gotten to know him over the last few years, I know that he will be a great representative for Exempt Schools on the board. His leadership and unique skill set will be an asset to GNPEC.”

Shorter University congratulates Dr. Dowless on this well-deserved appointment and is confident that he will serve the state of Georgia with distinction.

