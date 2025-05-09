Shorter University Holds Spring Commencement Ceremonies - Shorter University

Each ceremony began with a prelude and processional performed by the Shorter University Brass Ensemble. Dr. Clint Helms, Professor of Biology, gave the invocation, and President Dr. Donald Dowless welcomed guests and offered remarks.

Music education major Riley-Kate Mullis provided special music, accompanied by Ms. Heather Frost. The Commencement Address was delivered by Dr. Kirk Shook, Executive Director of the Georgia Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission, who encouraged graduates with his address titled “Regular People, Extraordinary Things.”

Dr. John D. Reams, Provost, led the presentation of degree candidates, followed by the conferring of degrees by Dr. Dowless. The singing of the Alma Mater was conducted by Dr. Bryan McDonald, Associate Professor of Music. Dr. Reams also delivered the benediction.

Madison Rose of Madison, Alabama receives her Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems during Shorter University’s 2025 Spring Commencement Ceremony.