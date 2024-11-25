Shorter University Mourns the Loss of Trustee Larry Maxey  - Shorter University

Shorter University is deeply saddened by the passing of Trustee Larry Maxey, whose unwavering dedication and leadership have left an indelible mark on our institution.

As a cherished member of our Board of Trustees, Mr. Maxey provided invaluable guidance, particularly through his service on the Development Committee. His thoughtful insights and genuine concern for the well-being of our students, staff, and faculty were instrumental in advancing Shorter University’s mission of Transforming Lives Through Christ.

“My friend and Shorter Board member Larry Maxey exemplified what it means to be a disciple of Jesus Christ, with a servant’s heart and hands. He was passionate about the Shorter family and gave generously in every way to ensure that students would be impacted by a great education and the Gospel of Jesus Christ.” said Dr. Don Dowless, President of Shorter University. “We will miss him and his friendship and advice, but we will see him again in the Lord’s kingdom. Our prayers are with Patricia, his bride of forty-four years.”

Dr. Ben Bruce, Vice President for University Advancement, who worked closely with Mr. Maxey on the Development Committee, added, “Larry was not only a dedicated trustee but also a dear friend. His passion for our University’s growth and his unwavering support were truly inspiring. His legacy will continue to guide us in our endeavors.”

Mr. Maxey’s legacy of service, leadership, and compassion will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family during this difficult time.



