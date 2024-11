Intelligent.com believes that nonprofit, regionally accredited universities have the best programs meeting quality standards set by a private, nongovernmental organization. Scores are based on academic quality, graduation rate, cost and return on investment (ROI), and student resources.

Sports Management Degree Hub bases their ranking on affordability, online academic quality, 6-year graduation rates, percentage of students taking online courses, flexibility, and faculty-student ratio.

“It is an honor for the Sports Management programs to receive not only one, but two recognitions for their excellence,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “The continuing progression of the program in rank shows the dedication of our faculty and staff is producing stellar students.” “Our Sport Management faculty embody the mission of Shorter University—Transforming Lives through Christ.”

“At Shorter University and within our Sport Management Department, our commitment to nurturing both academic excellence and spiritual growth is reflected in our program’s rise to the #3 ranking in 2025 with Intelligent.com,” said Chair, Dr. Michael Ross. “Together, we are preparing future leaders in sports, who are rooted in the Christian faith, ready to transform their communities. We pride ourselves on being practitioner focused and continually seeking innovative ways to help our students navigate their academic and professional pursuits within the context of a Biblical worldview.”

The Sport Management program achieved these goals through a variety of avenues, such as earning accreditation through the Commission of Sport Management Accreditation (COSMA), instituting a study abroad program that will travel to four countries in West Africa this spring, and working numerous events throughout the nation. Some of these events have included the NCAA Men’s Final Four Basketball Tournament, the NFL Super Bowl, Holiday Hoopsgiving, numerous professional and collegiate tennis championships, and minor league baseball events. The University is proud of this recognition and excited that it reflects the hard work and continual dedication of our faculty, students, and alumni.

“The Sport Management program at Shorter University works to elevate its recognitions, student excellence, and opportunities for students to continue to move forward in their spiritual, academic, and career-oriented accomplishments,” said Dean of the College of Business, Dr. Heath Hooper. “The Intelligent.com 2025 ranking demonstrates improvement, as we were ranked #12 in 2023, #10 in 2024, and now #3 in 2025. We strive to develop relationships as faculty members with all our students and provide opportunities for students in their careers after graduation.”

The students are fortunate to work with experienced professors such as department chair of sport management, Dr. Michael Ross, and professors, Dr. Marty Durden and Professor Connor Bean. In addition to serving as professors, they also serve as mentors to the students on a daily basis. These rankings acknowledge that Shorter University and the Sport Management program will continue to strive for excellence, and innovative opportunities to develop our students into their professional careers and aspiring Leaders in Christ. We are proud of the faculty and staff that continuously pour into this program. This program strives for excellence and is truly preparing students for success in their field after graduation.

To read more about our Sport Management offerings and meet the faculty, visit: Shorter University College of Business/

To read more about the rankings with Intelligent.com, visit: Intelligent.Com Rankings

To read more about the rankings with Sports Management Degree Hub, visit: Top Ten Rankings

Shorter University in Rome, Georgia, is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter University on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associates, and master’s programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.